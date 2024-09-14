I've Studied Daisy Edgar-Jones' Effortless Makeup Routine—12 Products I Know For Sure That She Uses

Out of all the celebrity beauty looks of the year, Daisy Edgar-Jones stands out as a strong favourite of mine. Alongside her summer of jaw-dropping Twisters press tour fashion moments, her perfectly coiffed fringe (which, I can only imagine sent requests for fringes skyrocketing in salons) and low-key makeup looks live rent-free in my mind. And even since her Who What Wear US cover shoot, it's safe to say I'm totally Daisy obsessed.

While I'm not ready to get a fringe just yet, one thing that Daisy Edgar-Jones has convinced me to do is study her immaculate makeup looks. And there's one key denominator I've noticed. Every time she steps out, you'll see her with an effortlessly flushed complexion—it's fresh-face, "no-makeup" makeup at its finest—and a sultry fringe of fluttery lashes which anchor her look. It's a beauty signature of hers that I'm keen to create.



So, after doing an Instagram deep-dive on the profiles of her glam squad, I've been taking notes on the makeup products that she's often wearing when she steps out on the red carpet. Scroll ahead for the Daisy-approved products and exact shades she wears.

Daisy Edgar Jones Makeup

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick £44 SHOP NOW At the premiere of Swift Horses, makeup artist Misha Shahzada used a full face of Westman Atelier products to create this ethereal look. In fact, she used one of our favourite blushes, the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks blush, for this pretty flush on Edgar-Jones' cheeks—Shahzada used the shade Mimi.

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick £44 SHOP NOW It seems Edgar-Jones has given the seal of approval to a handful Westman Atelier products, including the Face Trace Contour Stick for this look to sculpt her cheekbones.

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick £44 SHOP NOW You won't see any sparkle in Edgar-Jones' highlight. Instead, you'll see her with a dewy glow, which is achieved with the Lit Up Highlight Stick. It has a pearlescent sheen for a lit-from-within radiance, which looks so pretty tapped onto cheekbones.

Sisley Crush Phyto-Lip Balm £46 SHOP NOW I'm so glad that MUA Jo Baker didn't gate-keep this pretty fig lip look from the Twisters press tour. It turns out it is created with Sisley's Phyto-Lip Balm in the shade Crush, which imparts a sheer flush of colour—I'm obsessed. In hr Instagram video, Baker pats onto the lips to give a just-kissed blur to the lips.

Prada Reveal Skin Optimising Refillable Foundation £49 SHOP NOW Makeup artists Nikki Wolff shared details on Edgar-Jones' makeup from the London premiere of Twisters, and she created her flawless complexion using Prada's foundation. It has a soft-focus finish that reflects light to mimic a glow from within. I'll take two bottles please.

VALENTINO BEAUTY Very Valentino Concealer £29 SHOP NOW As for concealer? Edgar-Jones has worn Valentino's, which cleverly combines a full-coverage finish with a second-skin result, so it never looks cakey.

rhode Pocket Blush Sleepy Girl £24 SHOP NOW Rhode's Sleep Girl Pocket Blush is my favourite, so I practically screamed when I found out that Daisy has worn it too. Sleepy Girl is a muted mauve hue which imparts a pretty flush and stays put throughout the day.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Cinnamon £30 SHOP NOW If you're wondering how Daisy achieves her smoky brown eyelooks, look no further. Wolff used Victoria Beckham Beauty's Satin Kajal Liner in the shade Cinnamon to frame her eyes, and it suits her dark brown eyes so well. It has an enchanting subtle shimmer to it, which is sure to elevate any eye makeup look.

YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara £29 SHOP NOW We're used to seeing Daisy's eye with a full flutter of lashes, and Wolff reached for this very mascara to give luxurious, false-lash worthy volume. If you want a mascara that delivers drama in the form of volume and length, you won't regret trying this.

VALENTINO BEAUTY Brow Trio Triple Ended Brow Filler £36 SHOP NOW One thing is for sure. Edgar-Jones is blessed with great brows, so I'm sure her MUAs only apply the lightest touch when it comes to brow products. Wolff used this clever 3-in-1 brow pen on her, which has both a felt tip for crafting individual faux brow hair strokes and a pencil for shaping and shading, and a spoolie brush to comb brows into place.

YSl Beaute Loveshine Candy Glow Lip Balm - Rosewood Blush £33 SHOP NOW If you haven't yet tried the Loveshine Candy Glow Lip Balms, take this as your sign. They quench the lips with hydration while imparting a subtle healthy glow. Daisy has worn the shade Rosewood Blush, a pretty tea rose pink.