Charli XCX Wore This New Designer "Puffer Gloss" While Performing at Coachella
ICYMI, Charli XCX performed at Coachella last weekend. During her set, she sang some of the most popular songs from her 2024 Brat album (which was arguably the album of the summer). She introduced not one, not two, but three surprise guests: Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Eilish.
She gave us a lot to talk about, but as beauty editors, we were excited to learn she wore a new lip gloss on stage. It wasn't just any new lip gloss, either. It was a new designer formula that does triple duty, working as a lip gloss, plumper, and oil all in one. Oh, and it's already close to selling out (we're not surprised). Keep scrolling to see the exact lip gloss and snag one before it's sold out.
The Exact Lip Gloss Charli XCX Wore at Coachella
Here's the exact lip gloss in question—Valentino Beauty's Puffer Gloss. The three-in-one formula works as a gloss, plumper, and oil in one. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, ceramides, and something called the Valentino Puffer Complex, which is a Valentino-exclusive technology for fuller-looking lips.
There are six shimmery, holographic, and sheer shades in total. Charli XCX's makeup artist, Yasmin Istanbouli, used the shade In My Glowing Era, which is a soft-pink shimmer. This shade is still in stock at Nordstrom, but it's already sold out on other retailers like Sephora, so we suggest you snag one now while you still can. Wait too long, and we can almost guarantee you that it'll be gone. It goes to show the power of Charli XCX and the Brat aesthetic.
Istanbouli applied the new lip gloss over the Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lipstick in the shade Couture In the Streets, which is this stunning rosy-beige color. So, yeah, we have a new Charli XCX/Coachella-approved lip combo on lock.
The 5 Other Shades
Dazzling Mermaid is a sheer, holographic shimmer.
Extra Pink is a classic bright pink color.
Don't Be So Nude is a rosy shimmer.
Moonlight Crush is a sheer, grape shimmer.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
