Charli XCX Wore This New Designer "Puffer Gloss" While Performing at Coachella

(Image credit: Yasmin Istanbouli)

ICYMI, Charli XCX performed at Coachella last weekend. During her set, she sang some of the most popular songs from her 2024 Brat album (which was arguably the album of the summer). She introduced not one, not two, but three surprise guests: Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Eilish.

She gave us a lot to talk about, but as beauty editors, we were excited to learn she wore a new lip gloss on stage. It wasn't just any new lip gloss, either. It was a new designer formula that does triple duty, working as a lip gloss, plumper, and oil all in one. Oh, and it's already close to selling out (we're not surprised). Keep scrolling to see the exact lip gloss and snag one before it's sold out.

The Exact Lip Gloss Charli XCX Wore at Coachella

Valentino Puffer Gloss With Plumping Effect in 300R In My Glowing Era $38 SHOP NOW Here's the exact lip gloss in question—Valentino Beauty's Puffer Gloss. The three-in-one formula works as a gloss, plumper, and oil in one. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, ceramides, and something called the Valentino Puffer Complex, which is a Valentino-exclusive technology for fuller-looking lips. There are six shimmery, holographic, and sheer shades in total. Charli XCX's makeup artist, Yasmin Istanbouli, used the shade In My Glowing Era, which is a soft-pink shimmer. This shade is still in stock at Nordstrom, but it's already sold out on other retailers like Sephora, so we suggest you snag one now while you still can. Wait too long, and we can almost guarantee you that it'll be gone. It goes to show the power of Charli XCX and the Brat aesthetic.

Valentino Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lipstick in 134R Couture In the Streets $48 SHOP NOW Istanbouli applied the new lip gloss over the Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lipstick in the shade Couture In the Streets, which is this stunning rosy-beige color. So, yeah, we have a new Charli XCX/Coachella-approved lip combo on lock.

The 5 Other Shades

Valentino Puffer Gloss With Plumping Effect in 00R Dazzling Mermaid $38 SHOP NOW Dazzling Mermaid is a sheer, holographic shimmer.

Valentino Puffer Gloss With Plumping Effect in 302R Extra Pink $38 SHOP NOW Extra Pink is a classic bright pink color.

Valentino Puffer Gloss With Plumping Effect in 103R Don't Be So Nude $38 SHOP NOW Don't Be So Nude is a rosy shimmer.

Valentino Puffer Gloss With Plumping Effect in 122A Warm It Up $38 SHOP NOW Warm It Up is a rosy brown color.

Valentino Puffer Gloss With Plumping Effect in 520R Moonlight Crush $38 SHOP NOW Moonlight Crush is a sheer, grape shimmer.