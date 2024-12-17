I Tried Camila Morrone's "Secret Weapon" Lip Oil, and All My Other Glosses Are Now Collecting Dust
I likely don't need to tell you that lip oils have absolutely dominated the beauty market for the last few years. It makes sense. I mean, who doesn't want glossy shine and hydration without any stickiness? That said, I've tested more lip oils than I can count since the category exploded in popularity, and I've become somewhat of a connoisseur when it comes to a silky, juicy swipe of color. Is the formula lightweight and non-greasy? Does it have an easy glide? How's the moisture—does it actually leave lips feeling nourished or merely sit on top of the skin?
A product must tick every single box to become a tried-and-true staple—no exceptions!—even if it's already earned a ton of hype. So when I heard Camila Morrone call the Nars Afterglow Lip Oil her "secret weapon" on set, I simply had to get my hands on the just-launched product. And I won't bury the lede: It's now the MVP of my makeup bag.
"I’m all about that minimalist makeup vibe both on and off screen," says Morrone, who is the face of Nars's new campaign. "I love products that bring out my natural glow and deliver the feeling of my skin but better." Her commitment to glowy skin doesn't go unnoticed—Morrone always looks fresh-faced and beautifully sun-kissed. "The Afterglow Lip Oil lets me add a fun pop of color while keeping my look fresh but polished," she adds. In other words, it's the perfect skincare-makeup hybrid for an effortless, low-maintenance look.
That fun pop of color comes in four stunning shades: Wondrous, a juicy raspberry; Orgasm, a peach with golden shimmer; Faraway, an apricot mauve; and Twirl a rose pink. After exclusively testing the entire collection pre-launch, I'd say I'm partial to Orgasm since I'm obsessed with the iconic blush of the same shade. (One reportedly sells every 20 seconds!) The blush delivers a sun-kissed tinge to my cheekbones with subtle golden highlights, and I find the Orgasm Lip Oil has the exact same effect on my pout.
If you love a monochromatic color story, I highly suggest copping both the blush and lip oil—but, okay, back to Morrone's routine. She swears the "playful yet sophisticated" range can really lift her mood and add a fun twist to her lip looks. "This collection makes it so easy and fun to play with color," she adds.
Of course, the lip oil is deeply hydrating—no sticky globs of pigment here. Brimming with healthy fatty acids and vitamins E and A to moisturize and soften lips, the gel-oil formula has an incredible glide. It also features pomegranate extract to help the skin retain moisture and protect the delicate area from free radicals (the main culprit for lip lines over time). "It’s been my go-to while I’m on set," Morrone shares. "Filming in dry, hot climates can be tough, but this oil keeps my lips super hydrated and nourished. You’ll never catch me without it—I keep one in my trailer, my bag, and every jacket pocket. It’s my secret weapon!”
I, for one, wholeheartedly agree with Morrone. The texture is smooth and luxurious, the formula is comfortable and ultra moisturizing, and the color payoff is exactly what I look for in a lip oil (that is, sheer and juicy). The lip oils are available at Sephora starting tomorrow, December 18 (unless you have the Sephora app, where you can snag them today), so I'd bookmark this page ASAP. No lie, I haven't touched my other glossy balms since, so I expect these to skyrocket to the lip oil hall of fame.
Shop Afterglow Lip Oil
More Nars Products I Love
Take this as a sign to get your hands on the best-selling blush.
Nars's concealer is iconic in its own right. It's creamy, buildable, and provides ample coverage.
Makeup artist Jeanine Lobell considers this lightweight number one of her favorites for dry, aging skin. It's so comfortable you can barely even tell you're wearing makeup at all.
For those who prefer more matte lip looks, you can't go wrong with this velvety-soft option. This berry shade is just divine.
Can you tell I have a thing for Nars Orgasm? This multi-stick has been a tried-and-true staple for years.
I adore shadow sticks, especially in a matte brown shade like this. Pro tip: Use it to precisely contour your nose.
I keep this mist on my desk for an instant refresh. Try it—you won't be disappointed!
This decadent cream bronzer will make you look effortlessly sun-kissed, even smack-dab in the middle of winter.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
