I Tried Camila Morrone's "Secret Weapon" Lip Oil, and All My Other Glosses Are Now Collecting Dust

I likely don't need to tell you that lip oils have absolutely dominated the beauty market for the last few years. It makes sense. I mean, who doesn't want glossy shine and hydration without any stickiness? That said, I've tested more lip oils than I can count since the category exploded in popularity, and I've become somewhat of a connoisseur when it comes to a silky, juicy swipe of color. Is the formula lightweight and non-greasy? Does it have an easy glide? How's the moisture—does it actually leave lips feeling nourished or merely sit on top of the skin?

A product must tick every single box to become a tried-and-true staple—no exceptions!—even if it's already earned a ton of hype. So when I heard Camila Morrone call the Nars Afterglow Lip Oil her "secret weapon" on set, I simply had to get my hands on the just-launched product. And I won't bury the lede: It's now the MVP of my makeup bag.

(Image credit: Nars Cosmetics)

"I’m all about that minimalist makeup vibe both on and off screen," says Morrone, who is the face of Nars's new campaign. "I love products that bring out my natural glow and deliver the feeling of my skin but better." Her commitment to glowy skin doesn't go unnoticed—Morrone always looks fresh-faced and beautifully sun-kissed. "The Afterglow Lip Oil lets me add a fun pop of color while keeping my look fresh but polished," she adds. In other words, it's the perfect skincare-makeup hybrid for an effortless, low-maintenance look.

That fun pop of color comes in four stunning shades: Wondrous, a juicy raspberry; Orgasm, a peach with golden shimmer; Faraway, an apricot mauve; and Twirl a rose pink. After exclusively testing the entire collection pre-launch, I'd say I'm partial to Orgasm since I'm obsessed with the iconic blush of the same shade. (One reportedly sells every 20 seconds!) The blush delivers a sun-kissed tinge to my cheekbones with subtle golden highlights, and I find the Orgasm Lip Oil has the exact same effect on my pout.

Jamie testing the new Nars Afterglow Lip Oils (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

If you love a monochromatic color story, I highly suggest copping both the blush and lip oil—but, okay, back to Morrone's routine. She swears the "playful yet sophisticated" range can really lift her mood and add a fun twist to her lip looks. "This collection makes it so easy and fun to play with color," she adds.

Of course, the lip oil is deeply hydrating—no sticky globs of pigment here. Brimming with healthy fatty acids and vitamins E and A to moisturize and soften lips, the gel-oil formula has an incredible glide. It also features pomegranate extract to help the skin retain moisture and protect the delicate area from free radicals (the main culprit for lip lines over time). "It’s been my go-to while I’m on set," Morrone shares. "Filming in dry, hot climates can be tough, but this oil keeps my lips super hydrated and nourished. You’ll never catch me without it—I keep one in my trailer, my bag, and every jacket pocket. It’s my secret weapon!”

I, for one, wholeheartedly agree with Morrone. The texture is smooth and luxurious, the formula is comfortable and ultra moisturizing, and the color payoff is exactly what I look for in a lip oil (that is, sheer and juicy). The lip oils are available at Sephora starting tomorrow, December 18 (unless you have the Sephora app, where you can snag them today), so I'd bookmark this page ASAP. No lie, I haven't touched my other glossy balms since, so I expect these to skyrocket to the lip oil hall of fame.

Shop Afterglow Lip Oil

Nars Afterglow Sheer Hydrating Lip Oil in Orgasm $28 SHOP NOW

Nars Afterglow Sheer Hydrating Lip Oil in Wondrous $28 SHOP NOW

Nars Afterglow Sheer Hydrating Lip Oil in Faraway $28 SHOP NOW

Nars Afterglow Sheer Hydrating Lip Oil in Twirl $28 SHOP NOW

More Nars Products I Love

Nars Talc-Free Powder Blush in Orgasm $17 SHOP NOW Take this as a sign to get your hands on the best-selling blush.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer With Medium Coverage $15 SHOP NOW Nars's concealer is iconic in its own right. It's creamy, buildable, and provides ample coverage.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $46 SHOP NOW Makeup artist Jeanine Lobell considers this lightweight number one of her favorites for dry, aging skin. It's so comfortable you can barely even tell you're wearing makeup at all.

Nars Afterglow Tinted Lip Balm $28 SHOP NOW A matching lip balm is a must.

Nars Powermatte Long-Lasting Lipstick $34 SHOP NOW For those who prefer more matte lip looks, you can't go wrong with this velvety-soft option. This berry shade is just divine.

Nars The Multiple Cream Blush, Lip and Eye Stick $39 SHOP NOW Can you tell I have a thing for Nars Orgasm? This multi-stick has been a tried-and-true staple for years.

Nars Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick $32 SHOP NOW I adore shadow sticks, especially in a matte brown shade like this. Pro tip: Use it to precisely contour your nose.

Nars Light Reflecting Hydrating Makeup Setting Mist $36 SHOP NOW I keep this mist on my desk for an instant refresh. Try it—you won't be disappointed!

Nars Laguna Bronzing Cream $40 SHOP NOW This decadent cream bronzer will make you look effortlessly sun-kissed, even smack-dab in the middle of winter.