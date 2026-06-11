I Asked Makeup Artists How to Take the Most Flattering Passport Photo of My Life—9 Celeb-Level Secrets

Nothing humbles you quite like standing at the CVS counter in full glam, mentally spiraling to the melodic chirp of self-checkout scanners. "Could I see it?" I gingerly ask the cashier, who patiently flashed me his computer screen as I inspected the gritty image that would linger for the next decade, clutching my lip liner as if it was a lucky rabbit-foot. Look, I'm realistic. I'm not expecting to magically sprout Bella Hadid's bone structure or anything, but 10 years is a long time, and I want a passport photo that doesn't make me cringe every time I show it to an airport gate agent. Is that such a tall order?
Apparently not, according to TikTok. A quick search on the app will generate countless videos titled something along the lines of "How to take your passport photo like a baddie." The trailblazer is arguably UK-based content creator Georgia Barratt, whose viral 2022 makeup tutorial currently sits at 16.5 million views, but really, the formidable challenge of taking a "good" ID photo is nothing new. Consider Victoria Beckham, who kicked off a legitimate photo shoot—glam team included—at her DMV appointment in the 2007 reality TV special Victoria Beckham: Coming to America. "You don't do retouching?" she deadpans to the government employee. License photos, the great equalizer! Now, in a world where selfies have a shelf life of roughly 10 seconds before the algorithm pushes the next Gen Z content dump, the analog ID becomes a significant memento.
"I also think it's the contentification of everything and the obsession with looking hot in environments where it's not expected," makeup artist Lila Childs explains. (Exhibit B: TikTok's jumbotron trend, where users create AI videos of themselves looking snatched as they catch themselves on the big screen. It's very Pamela Anderson circa 1989, when the star was discovered at a BC Lions game.) A flattering passport photo becomes the ultimate flex—like you've mastered your angles and defied the odds of bad lighting. If a few makeup techniques can shoulder the effort, well, that's something worth saving.
Latest Videos From
So what does passport makeup entail? Simply put, "the goal is to serve," declares celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell, who created a 37-minute video dedicated to perfecting the look. "Think super-sculpted cheekbones, soft-matte skin that blurs in pictures, a defined and lifted eye with a baby wing, and a really pouty lip." It sounds sublime, but achieving that perfect baseline is more difficult than you think. Passport makeup is a bit more camera ready, says Sewell, meaning it requires heavier coverage than you might be used to. At the same time, however, it needs to appear totally clean and natural. Your government document should look like you, after all. "It's less about looking overly glamorous and more about looking naturally refined and confident," adds celebrity makeup artist Kelly Zhang. Given the delicate dance, I asked the three experts to walk me through each step before venturing over to my local CVS. This is on-the-ground journalism, no?
Do you absolutely needto wear full glam for your passport-photo appointment? Of course not—louder for the people in the back. As with any beauty trend, feel free to absorb what you please and leave behind what doesn't serve you. But for those curious about the best tricks and techniques, scroll ahead for the only passport makeup guide you'll need.
1. Contour Generously
Contouring as the very first step might seem confusing, but beauty fans know exactly where I'm going with this. To achieve a naturally sculpted effect, makeup artists recommend the underpainting method, in which you apply your contour and highlighter before foundation and/or concealer. "This carves out all the shadows and gives you that extra-snatched look, especially around the nose," explains Childs. Don't be afraid to really pile on the contour either, especially around the eyes and underneath your cheekbones. Zhang points out, "Cameras tend to flatten the face more than real life, so I usually recommend slightly more definition than you think."
m.ph
Underpainting Face Palette
rhode
Pocket Bronze
Westman Atelier
Face Trace Cream Contour Stick
2. Apply a Soft-Matte Base
Dewy, megawatt skin looks ethereal IRL, but in a photo—especially one snapped in suboptimal lighting—all that glow can read a little wonky. "Flash photography can exaggerate shine," Zhang explains, adding that she avoids shimmer, glitter, or anything overly dewy. Rather, she recommends applying a lightweight, skin-like formula on the center of the face ("around the T-zone, under the eyes, forehead, nose, and chin," she instructs) to keep the skin looking dimensional yet natural. "The foundation that always hits with photography is Armani Luminous Silk," Sewell is quick to declare. "It's a makeup-artist staple for a reason."
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Foundation
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer
Kelly Zhang Makeup
Liquid Concealer
3. Set With Powder
Setting powder is the unsung hero of passport makeup. Even if you're not someone who typically sets their base (ahem, me), you'll definitely want to spend a few extra seconds to lock everything in place, especially around the T-zone and cheeks, where the camera flash might exacerbate shine. "I don't 'bake' on the day-to-day, but I would definitely do an under-eye powder bake for this look," Childs adds. Bonus points if you grab an option that simultaneously blurs and brightens, like Makeup by Mario's Soft Blur Setting Powder—Sewell's go-to.