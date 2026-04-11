No, Not Microblading—These Expert-Approved Products Make Thin Brows Look Thicker at Home

Tired of sparse, thinning brows? Below are the very best eyebrow products for thin brows, all tried and tested by experts, makeup artists and editors.

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Best Eyebrow Products for Thin Brows
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I'm generally not very high-maintenance with the majority of my beauty products, preferring to opt for a natural no-makeup look more than anything else. Well, this applies to everything but my brows, which require a lot more attention than I'd like to admit. You see, I've had extremely thin eyebrows for as long as I can remember, and because of this, until recently, I've always relied on the professionals to handle them. Trying to shape and pluck them myself always left me with more problems than I initially started with. But luckily, the longer I've worked in beauty, the more tips and tricks I've picked up from professionals and my fellow editors alike to help mask my sparse brows.

Dealing with thinning or scarce brow hair can feel overwhelming, especially if you've previously had fuller, more voluminous brows. Well, as someone who has had this problem for a very long time, rest assured that there are products and techniques that you can use to make your eyebrows appear thicker, many of which don’t require a pricey salon visit. To make things easier for you, I reached out to makeup artists, brow techs and eyebrow-product brands to get insight into what causes thinning brows, how to map them out to create the ideal eyebrow shape for your face, as well as the very best products that you can use to get the look of fuller brows at home.

Here's what they had to say.

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What Causes Thinning Eyebrows?

There is a wide range of factors that contribute to someone having thin or sparse eyebrows:

1. Health and Ageing

Jainmineey Patel, Global Brow and Lash Artist and Head of Treatments at Blink Brow Bar, says, "Thin or sparse eyebrows are often the result of multiple factors rather than just one. The most common causes we see are over-plucking, hormonal changes and natural ageing, all of which can impact the hair growth cycle and follicle strength. Lifestyle also plays a significant role: nutritional deficiencies and certain medications can all contribute to reduced brow density. In some cases, underlying conditions such as thyroid imbalances or alopecia may be a factor, which is why a thorough consultation is essential before deciding on a treatment approach."

2. Over-Tweezing

Anastasia Soare, CEO of iconic beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, agrees, stating, "Thin brows are usually caused by over-tweezing, which is the most common thing I see. Sometimes it can also be due to medical reasons, like alopecia or thyroid conditions that affect hair growth, or ageing."

3. Stress

Emmy Clayton, expert lash and brow artist and founder of Emmy Creates, believes that stress also plays a key role in thinning eyebrows, stating, "Stress is one of the biggest and most underestimated culprits. When the nervous system is dysregulated, whether from burnout, anxiety or a prolonged period of overwhelm, the body redirects its resources away from 'non-essential' functions like hair growth. I always say that your eyebrows thinning is your body waving a little white flag."

A Step-by-Step Guide to Brow Mapping for Thin Brows

Luckily for me (and you), Anastasia Soare shared her expert tips with me for mapping thinning eyebrows to get the most out of your brow products.

1. Find the beginning of the brow directly above the middle of the nostril [on each side].
2. Find the highest point by aligning from the tip of the nose through the centre of the iris.
3. Find the [tail of the brow at the] end of the nose from the outside of the nostril to the outer corner of the eye.

This creates a balanced, natural shape.

Patel adds, "The focus is on keeping the shape soft and refined, avoiding unnecessary weight. With sparse brows, it’s all about creating the illusion of fullness through light, precise strokes, whilst maintaining a diffused front and a subtly lifted tail. Ultimately, it’s about layering; using a pencil or pen to create definition, a gel to build fullness and hold and treatment products to support long-term brow health. This approach enhances the natural brow without ever overwhelming it."

Tired of sparse, thinning brows? Keep scrolling, as I've rounded up the very best eyebrow products for thin brows, all tried and tested by experts, makeup artists and editors.

The Best Eyebrow Products for Thin Brows

1. Best Overall Product for Thin Eyebrows: RevitaBrow, £115
2. Best Pencil for Thin Eyebrows: ABH Archibrow Brow Pencil, £26
3. Best Pomade for Thin Eyebrows: Refy Brow Pomade, £16
4. Best Pen for Thin Eyebrows: Maybelline Build-A-Brow Pen, £13
5. Best Tinted Gel for Thin Eyebrows: Benefit Gimme Brow+ Gel, £15
6. Best Clear Gel for Thin Eyebrows: E.l.f Brow Lift, £7
7. Best Powder for Thin Eyebrows: ABH Brow Powder Duo, £24
8. Best Serum for Thin Eyebrows: BBB Brow Boost Serum, £55

1. RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Serum

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Archibrow Brow Pencil

3. Refy Brow Pomade

4. Maybelline Build-A-Brow Pen

5. Benefit Gimme Brow+ Gel

6. E.l.f Cosmetics Brow Lift