Addison Rae Wore 5 Different Makeup Looks in Her New Music Video—This Blush Was the Throughline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Addison Rae may have started her career as a TikToker, but these days, she's a risk-taking pop star with a penchant for Y2K-inspired fashion and beauty. Look back on her recent red carpet appearances for proof. She wore a floor-length sequined skirt to the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards. Then, there was the time she went viral for wearing a bra and panties to the VMAs.

She recently dropped the music video for her song "High Fashion." In it, she wears five different beauty looks. One is ultra-glamorous with a crimson lip and a soft updo. One is music festival–esque with a messy, glitter eye look. Another is soft and natural. Throughout it all, there was only one constant: she wore her favorite blush in every single scene. Keep scrolling to see the exact item.

The Blush

PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in Cherish $39 SHOP NOW Here's the exact blush Rae wore throughout her new music video. It's Pat McGrath Labs' Skin Fetish: Devine Blush in the shade Cherish, which is a bright, neutral-pink color that has a demi-matte finish. True to its name, it really does have a divine formula—the soft, silky powder creates the prettiest, most natural-looking flush. (Can you tell by our gushing description that it's a Who What Wear team favorite?) According to the brand, the shade Cherish is Rae's favorite. No wonder she wore it throughout the video, despite changing looks and aesthetics. Keep scrolling to see five other makeup products she wore while filming the new music video.

5 More Makeup Products She Wore in the "High Fashion" Music Video

PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Weightless Foundation $69 SHOP NOW This skin-perfecting foundation has a serum-like texture, medium coverage, and a natural finish that's not too matte and not too dewy. Rae wore Light Medium 11.

PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Concealer $34 SHOP NOW Rae wore the brand's concealer in the shade L6.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Guinevere $39 SHOP NOW This color is described as a "blooded crimson." It's so pretty.

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner SHOP NOW This matte black eyeliner gave her eyes intensity and definition.

Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Lengthening Mascara $34 SHOP NOW This volumizing and lengthening mascara uses peptides to protect the lashes.

Watch the Full Music Video