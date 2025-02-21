Addison Rae Wore 5 Different Makeup Looks in Her New Music Video—This Blush Was the Throughline
Addison Rae may have started her career as a TikToker, but these days, she's a risk-taking pop star with a penchant for Y2K-inspired fashion and beauty. Look back on her recent red carpet appearances for proof. She wore a floor-length sequined skirt to the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards. Then, there was the time she went viral for wearing a bra and panties to the VMAs.
She recently dropped the music video for her song "High Fashion." In it, she wears five different beauty looks. One is ultra-glamorous with a crimson lip and a soft updo. One is music festival–esque with a messy, glitter eye look. Another is soft and natural. Throughout it all, there was only one constant: she wore her favorite blush in every single scene. Keep scrolling to see the exact item.
The Blush
Here's the exact blush Rae wore throughout her new music video. It's Pat McGrath Labs' Skin Fetish: Devine Blush in the shade Cherish, which is a bright, neutral-pink color that has a demi-matte finish. True to its name, it really does have a divine formula—the soft, silky powder creates the prettiest, most natural-looking flush. (Can you tell by our gushing description that it's a Who What Wear team favorite?)
According to the brand, the shade Cherish is Rae's favorite. No wonder she wore it throughout the video, despite changing looks and aesthetics. Keep scrolling to see five other makeup products she wore while filming the new music video.
5 More Makeup Products She Wore in the "High Fashion" Music Video
This skin-perfecting foundation has a serum-like texture, medium coverage, and a natural finish that's not too matte and not too dewy. Rae wore Light Medium 11.
This color is described as a "blooded crimson." It's so pretty.
This matte black eyeliner gave her eyes intensity and definition.
This volumizing and lengthening mascara uses peptides to protect the lashes.
Watch the Full Music Video
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
