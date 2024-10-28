Addison Rae Channeled "Aquamarine" in a Sequin Mermaid Skirt on the Red Carpet

Tonight, the fashion industry convened in New York City for the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Awards. Cynthia Erivo hosted the event, which was attended by a mix of designers, models, actresses, editors, and stylists. To give you an idea of the top-tier guest list, here are just a few of the marquee names who showed up: Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Zac Posen, Tommy Hilfiger, Willy Chavarria, and Donna Karan. Impressive, no?

Addison Rae also made a stylish appearance on the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. Thom Browne designed a custom look for her and it suited her so well. Most likely inspired by her new song "Aquamarine," Addison went for an ocean-inspired vibe complete with a sequined mermaid skirt and a conch shell in lieu of a handbag. Scroll down to see Addison's custom red carpet look from tonight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Addison Rae: Thom Browne custom top and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)