French It-Girl Jeanne Damas Spills Her Coveted Beauty Tips and Pregnancy-Safe Skincare Picks

If you've scrolled through social media content dedicated to French fashion and beauty trends in the past few years, there's a high chance you've come across an image of French designer, creative director, model, and founder of fashion label Rouje Jeanne Damas. Her signature scarlet lips combines with her wispy bangs and shoulder-sweeping bob may be strong call-backs to what us beauty lovers tend to associate with 'traditional' Parisian beauty, but there's no denying that Damas' recognizable face has become synonymous with what could only be described as the continuation of an international and multigenerational beauty movement.

The launched of Rouje in 2016 brought French-Girl style to the U.S. with a flair for red, vintage-inspired silhouettes, and eye-catching prints. In 2022, we saw the launch of the Les Filles en Rouje beauty line which has since expended to include has since expanded to include skincare, nail polish, blush, and lip products to help customers elevate their everyday beauty routines by adding the products Damas developed to echo her own. While we're excited to see what's next for both Rouje and Les Filles en Rouje, we'll also be following along as she embarks on a new chapter in her personal life: becoming a mother of two.

We caught up with Damas in between the many fashion shoots and shows of Paris Fashion Week to learn more about her updated, pregnancy safe approach to beauty and self-care as well as the essential beauty products that define her morning and night routines.

Catching Up with Jeanne Damas

With the trend cycle moving as quickly as it does, how have you determined your personal approach to beauty?

I've hardly changed my beauty routine. My mother taught me early on [about] the importance of protecting your skin from the sun since it not only prevents cancer, but also signs of aging. In my opinion, It's the number one skincare tip everyone should know. No sun between noon and 4 P.M. in the summer, and sunscreen every day of the year instead of normal cream after serum. I'm very 'less is more' in my routine! Double cleansing in the evening is very important, so is hydration. I also love L.E.D. masks.

Congratulations on your growing family! Have you experienced any changes to your skin so far? If so, how have you adjusted your skincare regimen to meet your needs?

When I'm not pregnant I tend to have hormonal acne, so I always have one or two spots which I have hard time getting rid of. I try zinc cures from time to time. Being pregnant, I don't have these problems. The pregnancy glow is not an urban legend—it truly exists!

You’ve been known to love shopping at French pharmacies. What do you believe sets them apart from others?

I'm not that much into French pharmacy products anymore. I think what concept stores like Oh My Cream propose is more interesting as they propose many new brands and clean beauty innovations. In pharmacies I buy just the Klorane Dry Shampoo ($34).

Are there any standout skincare products and ingredients you use during Autumn? Why do they stand out to you?

My staple product for the change of season is a face oil as my skin is dryer. The Les Filles en Rouje L'Huile Visage ($70) is perfect for my mixed type skin and I love its orange blossom scent.

What are your go-to products to add the perfect amount of fullness and texture to your hair?

I found my perfect hair routine by accident after getting home under the rain. My usually very straight hair had a natural wave. Since then, every morning I wet my hair with a diffuser usually used to water plants, I add a bit of Les Filles en Rouje Le Brume Cheveux ($42) and use a Dyson diffuser to dry the hair. I totally fake my French girl hair, but it works !

How do you achieve your signature light, wispy bangs?

There's less hair for the bangs, with a couple of strands that I've cut a bit shorter to have more texture. My inspirations are 90's actresses like Sophie Marceau or Penelope Cruz. Delphine Courteil has been my hairdresser since I was fifteen and know all the secrets and tips.

Let's say you have five minutes before leaving home. What does an express beauty routine look like for you currently?

I use a hair clip with a flower if I have a bad hair day or if it's dirty. I use Les Filles en Rouje Le Correcteur ($42), the face palette for some blush and an eye lush curler. I finish with a colored lip balm. A pair of jeans and an oversized sweater and I'm ready to go. I'm very quick to get ready in the morning even f I have time. I'm always ready before my boyfriend.

What beauty must-haves are in your everyday bag for busy days on set and in the office?

A Victoria Beckham lip pencil for definition and the Les Filles en Rouje La Palette Visage ($55) for blush and lip color. A lip balm finishes the look.

We're so excited to see what's next for Les Filles en Rouje. What do you see for the brand's next steps?

The future of Les Filles en Rouje is quiet exciting indeed! I love what we’ve built with the team, and I am very proud of what the brand is becoming. Our next steps include diversifying our product range, blending our signature French aesthetic with new categories, expanding globally and including collaborations with international creatives.

Do you have a can't-live-without Les Filles en Rouje product, and how do you like to wear it?

It’s tough to choose just one, but the La Palette Visage is definitely a must-have. It has everything I need for my daily routine—highlighters, blush, and lipsticks—all the essentials in one practical palette!

Shop Jeanne's Favorites

Le Filles en Rouje L'Huile Lèvres $35 SHOP NOW Here's a madeleine-scented nourishing oil that hydrates and nourishes the lips using a blend of natural ingredients like squalane, avocado oil, argan oil, and apricot oil.

Les Filles en Rouje L'Huile Visage $70 SHOP NOW This oil's formula of avocado, pomegranate oil, vitamin C, and prickly pear extract brightens and moisturizes the skin as well as protects the complexion from environmental aggressors.

Les Filles en Rouje Le Gua Sha Cornaline $38 SHOP NOW The Les Filles en Rouje Gua Sha tool can help stimulate blood circulation, decrease puffiness and inflammation, brightens the complexion, releases tension and more.

Les Filles en Rouje La Palette in Madame $50 SHOP NOW Damas swears by her own La Palette to add a healthy flush of color to her cheeks and lips. It includes four ultra-creamy, blendable shades for all your makeup needs.

Les Filles en Rouje La Palette Yeux $52 SHOP NOW The brand's first-ever eye palette offers three shimmering shades white buildable intensity and a silky-smooth consistency housed in a natural mother-of-pearl checkerboard case.

Les Filles en Rouje Le Correcteur $42 SHOP NOW This two-toned concealer palette that corrects and perfects the skin in seconds. Its second-skin formula features moisture boosting shea butter and powders to combat oil and texture.

Les Filles en Rouje La Palette Visage $66 SHOP NOW Recently, Jeanne has been loving Les Filles en Rouje's La Palette Visage for a quick-and-easy makeup look. It features six stunning blush and highlighter shades.

Les Filles en Rouje Le Velours in Jeanne $40 SHOP NOW The Le Velours is a creamy long-lasting liquid lipstick that stays in place all day while keeping the lips hydrated and health. This vibrant shade of red is so chic, it's named after its founder.