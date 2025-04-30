Trust Me—"Jam Blonde" Hair Will Be One of the Biggest Beauty Trends This Summer

Blonde hues are trending, but "jam blonde" hair takes this shade to a new level.

Jam Blonde Hair Trend Hero Image
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge, @hungvanngo, @celmatique)
This week, we've finally been blessed with some sunshine in the UK, and the arrival of the warmer weather has brought about lots of lighter, brighter hair colour trends for us beauty editors to unpack. There's no denying that blonde hues pick up in popularity in the spring and summer months, but deciding what shade to go for can be tricky.

However, if you've read our guide to the biggest spring hair colour trends, you'll know that "jam blonde" is set to make waves this season. What is this trending hair colour, I hear you ask? Keep on scrolling for all the info...

What Is Jam Blonde Hair?

As mentioned in our spring hair colour trend guide, jam blonde is the perfect shade for the warmer months. Colour specialist and founder of STIL, Christel Barron-Hough, told us that this hair trend was spotted at Copenhagen and Paris fashion weeks and that it's quickly become a sought-after hue in London, too. "It’s super fun and full of golden hues with a hint of orange zest, but it can be made sweeter and brighter by adding more yellow," she explains. This warm, sunshine-infused hair colour is a welcome change to the ashy blonde shades we've been seeing in previous years, and if the pictures below don't convince you to give jam blonde hair a go this season, then I don't know what will.

Jam Blonde Hair Trend Inspiration

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

This is the picture I'll be taking to the salon.

@beyonce with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: @beyonce)

Yep, even Beyoncé is a fan.

@sofiagrainge with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

This warm blonde hue is all about embracing those orange and yellow tones, as showcased by Sofia Grainge.

A woman in Paris with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Why not pair the hair colour of the season with a trending bob hairstyle?

@sabinasocol with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Golden, jam blonde highlights look so good paired with loose waves this summer.

@celmatique with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: @celmatique)

This hair colour adds so much dimension.

@cassdimicco with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Add extra brightness to your face-framing layers to help make your hair colour pop this season.

@ritaora with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: @ritaora)

If you have slightly darker roots, jam blonde balayage is the way to go.

Olivia Wilde with jam blonde hair

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

See? Told you this blonde hair trend can work on darker hair colours too.

Best Product for Jam Blonde Hair

dpHUE Gloss+ Golden Blonde
dpHUE
Gloss+ Golden Blonde

This gorgeous golden hair gloss from dpHUE will enhance your hair colour and add summer-ready shine to your ends.

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color 250ml
Oribe
Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color

Don't forget to use a purple shampoo specifically designed for blonde hair to help maintain your jam blonde shade and banish brassiness.

Glaze Super Gloss Honey Blonde
Glaze
Super Gloss Honey Blonde

Another great hair gloss to bring out all of those golden hues.

Ouai Curl Crème 236ml
Ouai
Curl Crème

This colour looks stunning on curly hair types, so enhance and define your hair texture with Ouai's Curl Crème.

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask - Golden Blonde 250ml
Christophe Robin
Shade Variation Mask in Golden Blonde

Bleaching your hair can make you ends look (and feel) quite dry, but this nourishing mask will help to hydrate your hair and enhance your hair colour.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil (various Sizes)
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil

This hair oil will also nourish your ends and add beautiful shine to the hair.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

