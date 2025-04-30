This week, we've finally been blessed with some sunshine in the UK, and the arrival of the warmer weather has brought about lots of lighter, brighter hair colour trends for us beauty editors to unpack. There's no denying that blonde hues pick up in popularity in the spring and summer months, but deciding what shade to go for can be tricky.

However, if you've read our guide to the biggest spring hair colour trends, you'll know that "jam blonde" is set to make waves this season. What is this trending hair colour, I hear you ask? Keep on scrolling for all the info...

What Is Jam Blonde Hair?

As mentioned in our spring hair colour trend guide, jam blonde is the perfect shade for the warmer months. Colour specialist and founder of STIL, Christel Barron-Hough , told us that this hair trend was spotted at Copenhagen and Paris fashion weeks and that it's quickly become a sought-after hue in London, too. "It’s super fun and full of golden hues with a hint of orange zest, but it can be made sweeter and brighter by adding more yellow," she explains. This warm, sunshine-infused hair colour is a welcome change to the ashy blonde shades we've been seeing in previous years, and if the pictures below don't convince you to give jam blonde hair a go this season, then I don't know what will.

Jam Blonde Hair Trend Inspiration

This is the picture I'll be taking to the salon.

Yep, even Beyoncé is a fan.

This warm blonde hue is all about embracing those orange and yellow tones, as showcased by Sofia Grainge.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Why not pair the hair colour of the season with a trending bob hairstyle?

Golden, jam blonde highlights look so good paired with loose waves this summer.

This hair colour adds so much dimension.

Add extra brightness to your face-framing layers to help make your hair colour pop this season.

If you have slightly darker roots, jam blonde balayage is the way to go.

See? Told you this blonde hair trend can work on darker hair colours too.

Best Product for Jam Blonde Hair

dpHUE Gloss+ Golden Blonde £35 SHOP NOW This gorgeous golden hair gloss from dpHUE will enhance your hair colour and add summer-ready shine to your ends.

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color £46 SHOP NOW Don't forget to use a purple shampoo specifically designed for blonde hair to help maintain your jam blonde shade and banish brassiness.

Glaze Super Gloss Honey Blonde £16 SHOP NOW Another great hair gloss to bring out all of those golden hues.

Ouai Curl Crème £28 SHOP NOW This colour looks stunning on curly hair types, so enhance and define your hair texture with Ouai's Curl Crème.

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Golden Blonde £39 SHOP NOW Bleaching your hair can make you ends look (and feel) quite dry, but this nourishing mask will help to hydrate your hair and enhance your hair colour.