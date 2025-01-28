I've Just Come Back From Skiing—7 Effortless Hairstyles to Take You From the Slopes to Après

Jump to category:
Eleanor Vousden
By
published
in Features

I've just returned from my first skiing trip, and aside from working out what base layers to pack and plotting spots for après drinks, one of the first questions I had ahead of my holiday in the Alps was what ski hairstyles to wear. Styling the best 2025 hair trends with a helmet isn't the easiest (hello, hat hair), and while I wanted something practical for flying down the slopes, I still wanted to look chic—and not too dishevelled—come après. So, my hunt for the best hairstyles and hair accessories to wear skiing began, and I went down an Instagram and TikTok rabbit hole to find out what hairstyles I should try.

Ski hairstyle with black jersey headband

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden)

Thankfully, there are plenty of chic ski hairstyles and hair accessories that are both effortless, helmet-compatible and seriously easy to take you through a long day of skiing to the first sip of your Aperol spritz. Scroll ahead for the tried-and-tested ski hairstyles you'll want to save for your next ski trip. Or, if you're bypassing the skiing part entirely and just are heading to the slopes for the vibes alone, there are so many chic après hairstyles you'll want to try here too.

The Best Ski Hairstyles

Plaits ski hairstyle

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

1. Plaits

French plaits ski hairstyle with tendrils

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

If you have long hair, you'll want it well out of the way during skiing to avoid tangles, especially if it's particularly windy or snowy. However, a bun hairstyle or ponytail are too bulky when wearing a helmet, so plaits and French plaits are great choices to keep your hair neatly out of your face, yet polished enough for stopping for lunch. They're also easy to tuck into a neck buff or your ski jacket if needed. It's no wonder it's a signature ski hairstyle for many snowboarders and skiers with long hair.

Shop The Look

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil 20ml
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil

I added extra protection and smoothness to my hair my running a few drops of hair oil through my lengths before plaiting.

Kitsch No-Snag Elastics (various Colours)
Kitsch
No-Snag Elastics

Pack plenty of reusable hair elastics to secure your French plaits into place.

2. Jersey Headband

Peony Lim with black jersey headband hairstyle

(Image credit: @peonylim)

A black jersey headband became my absolute go-to during skiing. It's a great way to keep shorter pieces of hair out of the way without feeling bulky underneath your helmet. Some days I secured my hair into a low ponytail and swept it back with a jersey headband for skiing, before letting it down once I got to après. You can opt for a jersey headband or look for thicker thermal headbands that will add an extra layer of warmth during the cold too. Plus, this is a great way to keep your hair out of your way if you have a short hairstyle, such as a bob haircut that isn't quite long enough to tie back.

Shop The Look

2-Pack Jersey Hairbands
H&M
2-Pack Jersey Hairbands

You'll reach for these both on and off the slopes.

Teddy Sports Headband
H&M
Teddy Sports Headband

This bouclé headband is not only warm but looks so chic.

3. Faux Fur Headband

Amaka with white furry headband

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

If you're wanting a little extra glam for après ski, then pack a faux fur headband, which will not only keep your head and ears toasty, but also looks chic after a day on the slopes. It also looks great in pictures if you want to channel a cosy, wintery vibe.

Shop The Look

Faux Fur Headband
& Other Stories
Faux Fur Headband

A winter white faux fur headband is eternally stylish.

Fleece-Lined Fluffy Headband
H&M
Fleece-Lined Fluffy Headband

I'm in love with this brown faux fur version.

4. Face-Framing Tendrils

Tendrils ski hairstyle

(Image credit: @carmelharrison_)

If you're wearing your hair up and out of the way, the easiest way to add a little something to your ski hairstyle is to leave a few face-framing tendrils loose on either side of your head to tie your ski look together. To prevent them from looking flat, mist through Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Texture Mist (£27) and keep a good dry shampoo on standby to keep roots lifted and free from grease—Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phd) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo (£38) is my favourite.

Shop The Look

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Texture Mist 250ml
Hair By Sam McKnight
Cool Girl Texture Mist

A quick spritz of this spray will give your tendrils volume and undone texture.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phd) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo 198ml
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day (phd) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

A good dry shampoo will see you through your ski holiday. This one is a beauty-editor favourite.

5. Low Ponytail or Bun

Low ponytail ski hairstyle

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

On those clear, blue days I opted for a low ponytail which sits just outside the helmet. It's ideal for tucking into a neck buff or the inside of your ski jacket to keep it out of the way. Plus, if you have mid-length hair this is another ideal way to keep your lengths out of your way. Be sure to take plenty of thick hair elastics to keep your ponytail in place all day long. But maybe avoid this one if it's snowing heavily to prevent your hair from turning wet and frozen.

Shop The Look

Invisibobble Power Hair Tie Crystal Clear - Pack of 6
Invisibobble
Power Hair Tie in Crystal Clear

Strong hair elastics that don't leave kinks are hard to come by, but these secure hair in place without causing indents through your lengths.

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies Scrunchies Black, Caramel, Leopard
Slip Silk
Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies

Silk scrunchies are ideal to prevent snagging while styling your hair, and are easy to take off and restyle throughout the day.

6. Knitted Balaclava

Balaclava ski hairstyle

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

On really chilly days, you'll want to pack a sports balaclava to keep the chill away and shield your face against high winds and snow. However, knitted balaclavas are having a huge moment right now and look chic worn on and off the slopes while keeping you warm and toasty.

Shop The Look

Alpaca-Blend Balaclava
Perfect Moment
Alpaca-Blend Balaclava

Alpaca fibres are so soft and will help keep your head and face warm on and off the slopes.

Fluffy Balaclava
H&M
Fluffy Balaclava

I've got my eyes on this white version, which I'll wear long after my skiing holiday.

7. Ear Muffs

Ear muffs ski hairstyle

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Perhaps the easiest way to elevate your post-ski hairstyle is with a pair of fluffy ear muffs. They look great worn with your hair down, in plaits, a ponytail or low bun. So versatile.

Shop The Look

Animal Print Faux Fur Earmuffs
Zara
Animal Print Faux Fur Earmuffs

I'm obsessed with this leopard-print pair.

Smitten Faux Fur Earmuffs
Free People
Smitten Faux Fur Earmuffs

How cosy do these look?

Explore More:
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸