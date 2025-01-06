Sorry, Gen Z—This Millennial Hair Trend Dominated the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 2025 awards season has officially started with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards , which were hosted at The Beverly Hilton in L.A. last night. The first red carpet of the year did not disappoint, with so many showstopping fashion and beauty looks to sink our teeth into. Of course, as a beauty editor, I was keen to see what makeup trends, hairstyles and manicures all of my favourite celebs would be wearing, and there was one trending look in particular that really caught my eye. This might come as a surprise to any Gen Z readers out there, but the millennial side fringe was back in full force last night.

Yes, I know what you're thinking, surely this hairstyle isn't making a comeback? As it turns out, this trend has come a long way in recent years, and there are lots of chic, modern ways to wear a side fringe in 2025. From Elle Fanning's statement, sweeping fringe to Ariana Grande's shorter style, the Golden Globes red carpet was full of inspiration, and these celeb looks might be convincing me to get the chop this January.

Below, I've rounded up some of the chicest side fringes from last night's star-studded affair, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

Celebrities Wearing a Side Fringe at the 2025 Golden Globes

Elle Fanning's sweeping side fringe made a serious statement on the red carpet.

Ashley Graham's fringe was giving me all of the noughties vibes.

Zuri Hall's side fringe perfectly compliments her chic long bob.

Ariana Grande opted for a short side fringe and a swishy ponytail.

Alexandra Daddario's slicked-back side fringe looks so cool.

Anya Taylor-Joy proves she is a big fan of the trend.

Naomi Watts is my 2025 hair inspo with her sweeping side fringe and sharp bob.

Products You Need for a Side Fringe

GHD The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 £8 SHOP NOW This comb is great for getting your side fringe into place.

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW A styling wax will also come in handy.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Self Control Styling Gel £22 SHOP NOW A gel is essential for slicked-back styles.

GHD Rise Professional Hot Brush £179 £149 SHOP NOW A hot brush will add volume to your side fringe.

Brushworks Brown Bobby Pins £3 £2 SHOP NOW Always make sure to have a few of these to hand.

