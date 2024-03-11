Sorry Gen Z, This Millennial Hair Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet

By Grace Lindsay
published

Last night the A-listers took to the red carpet to celebrate the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. There were (and still are) so many stunning beauty looks to unpack, from chic bob hairstyles seen on the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney to the "caramel" nail colour that Margot Robbie wore. However, all I can think about is how many people rocked a side parting on the red carpet.

Yep, that's right, this millennial hair trend is popular once more, and I couldn't be happier about it. I'm sure all of you Gen Z readers will be sad to say goodbye to the middle parting, but according to last night's ceremony, the side part is back in a big way this spring. In fact, this trend has been spotted all over runways and red carpets this season, proving that it is well and truly in trend for 2024. Don't believe me? I've rounded up all of the chicest side-part hairstyles spotted on the Oscars red carpet, so keep on scrolling for some serious inspo...

Celebrities Wearing the Side-Part Hair Trend at the 2024 Oscars:

Zendaya Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Jeff Kravitz / Contributor)

Zendaya paired her chic bob hairstyle with a sharp side part.

Florence Pugh Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

Florence Pugh went for a similar hairstyle and I am obsessed.

Greta Lee Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Mike Coppola / Staff)

Greta Lee's slicked-back side part looked so cool.

Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Mike Coppola / Staff)

Jennifer Lawrence proved that this trend looks great with long hairstyles, too.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images John Shearer / Contributor)

How beautiful does Da'Vine Joy Randolph look? Such an elegant hairstyle.

Greta Gerwig Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Sarah Morris / Staff)

Greta Gerwig wore a trendy pixie cut with a voluminous side part.

Melissa McCarthy Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Mike Coppola / Staff)

It's all about the volume according to Melissa McCarthy.

America Ferrera Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Variety / Contributor)

America Ferrera's hairstyle looked so chic.

Kirsten Dunst Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images John Shearer / Contributor)

Kirsten Dunst opted for a side-swept hairstyle and I'm in love.

Jodie Foster Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images John Shearer / Contributor)

Yep, even Jodie Foster is a fan.

Lily Gladstone Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Christina House / Contributor)

Lily Gladstone looked so stunning.

Products You Need For A Side-Part Hairstyle:

Larry King Haircare My Nanna's Mousse
Larry King Hair
My Nanna's Mousse

This mousse will help add volume to your roots.

Pattern Strong Hold Gel
Pattern
Strong Hold Gel

A gel is great for getting a slicked-back side part, and this one from Pattern has been designed with curly and coily hair in mind.

ghd The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb
GHD
The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb

Make sure to have a comb to hand to help section your hair in place.

Moroccanoil Hairspray Strong Hold
Moroccanoil
Hairspray Strong Hold

Don't forget a bit of hairspray to finish everything off!

Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow. 


As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season. 

