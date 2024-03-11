Sorry Gen Z, This Millennial Hair Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet

Last night the A-listers took to the red carpet to celebrate the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. There were (and still are) so many stunning beauty looks to unpack, from chic bob hairstyles seen on the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney to the "caramel" nail colour that Margot Robbie wore. However, all I can think about is how many people rocked a side parting on the red carpet.

Yep, that's right, this millennial hair trend is popular once more, and I couldn't be happier about it. I'm sure all of you Gen Z readers will be sad to say goodbye to the middle parting, but according to last night's ceremony, the side part is back in a big way this spring. In fact, this trend has been spotted all over runways and red carpets this season, proving that it is well and truly in trend for 2024. Don't believe me? I've rounded up all of the chicest side-part hairstyles spotted on the Oscars red carpet, so keep on scrolling for some serious inspo...

Celebrities Wearing the Side-Part Hair Trend at the 2024 Oscars:

Zendaya paired her chic bob hairstyle with a sharp side part.

Florence Pugh went for a similar hairstyle and I am obsessed.

Greta Lee's slicked-back side part looked so cool.

Jennifer Lawrence proved that this trend looks great with long hairstyles, too.

How beautiful does Da'Vine Joy Randolph look? Such an elegant hairstyle.

Greta Gerwig wore a trendy pixie cut with a voluminous side part.

It's all about the volume according to Melissa McCarthy.

America Ferrera's hairstyle looked so chic.

Kirsten Dunst opted for a side-swept hairstyle and I'm in love.

Yep, even Jodie Foster is a fan.

Lily Gladstone looked so stunning.

Products You Need For A Side-Part Hairstyle:

Larry King Hair My Nanna's Mousse £22 SHOP NOW This mousse will help add volume to your roots.

Pattern Strong Hold Gel £9 SHOP NOW A gel is great for getting a slicked-back side part, and this one from Pattern has been designed with curly and coily hair in mind.

GHD The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 SHOP NOW Make sure to have a comb to hand to help section your hair in place.