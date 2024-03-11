Sorry Gen Z, This Millennial Hair Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet
Last night the A-listers took to the red carpet to celebrate the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. There were (and still are) so many stunning beauty looks to unpack, from chic bob hairstyles seen on the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney to the "caramel" nail colour that Margot Robbie wore. However, all I can think about is how many people rocked a side parting on the red carpet.
Yep, that's right, this millennial hair trend is popular once more, and I couldn't be happier about it. I'm sure all of you Gen Z readers will be sad to say goodbye to the middle parting, but according to last night's ceremony, the side part is back in a big way this spring. In fact, this trend has been spotted all over runways and red carpets this season, proving that it is well and truly in trend for 2024. Don't believe me? I've rounded up all of the chicest side-part hairstyles spotted on the Oscars red carpet, so keep on scrolling for some serious inspo...
Celebrities Wearing the Side-Part Hair Trend at the 2024 Oscars:
Zendaya paired her chic bob hairstyle with a sharp side part.
Florence Pugh went for a similar hairstyle and I am obsessed.
Greta Lee's slicked-back side part looked so cool.
Jennifer Lawrence proved that this trend looks great with long hairstyles, too.
How beautiful does Da'Vine Joy Randolph look? Such an elegant hairstyle.
Greta Gerwig wore a trendy pixie cut with a voluminous side part.
It's all about the volume according to Melissa McCarthy.
America Ferrera's hairstyle looked so chic.
Kirsten Dunst opted for a side-swept hairstyle and I'm in love.
Yep, even Jodie Foster is a fan.
Lily Gladstone looked so stunning.
Products You Need For A Side-Part Hairstyle:
A gel is great for getting a slicked-back side part, and this one from Pattern has been designed with curly and coily hair in mind.
Make sure to have a comb to hand to help section your hair in place.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Bobs Ruled the Oscars Red Carpet, From Zendaya to Florence Pugh
See the award-winning haircuts.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Sephora and Ulta Are Both Having Major Sales RN—12 Beauty Products I'd Buy From Each
*Adds to cart*
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Always Get Complimented on My Hair—3 Easy and Elegant Hairstyles I Come Back to Every Spring
My step-by-step guide.
By Anisa Sojka
-
The Internet Is Obsessed With Emi Jay—My 10 Fave Hair Accessories From the Brand
It puts the "fun" in functional.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Spoke to the Experts—These Hair Colours Are Going to Be Huge This Spring
Time for a refresh.
By Grace Lindsay
-
I'm Taking All My Spring Hair Inspo From French Women—4 Elevated Ideas I've Saved
Next-level chic.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
9 Hair Trends Celebs and Fashion People Will Be Wearing Nonstop This Spring
We can't wait to try them.
By Maya Thomas
-
Thought You Should Know, This Nostalgic-Smelling Bodycare Collection Is All I've Been Using
Three words: Girl Scout Cookies.
By Shawna Hudson