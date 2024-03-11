Bobs Ruled the Oscars Red Carpet, From Zendaya to Florence Pugh

By Eleanor Vousden
The Oscars 2024 red carpet looks are in, and there are so many academy awards beauty moments I need to get off my chest. But if there the one major beauty trend that dominated the night, it was bob haircuts.

Bobs have become the short hair trend amongst our favourite celebrities over the past year (we're looking at you Zendaya and Hailey Bieber) and the haircut shows no signs of stopping for 2024, with several iterations of the haircut showing up on the red carpet last night. Scroll ahead for all the best bob hair looks we spotted, as well as the key products to get the look.

1. Zendaya

Zendaya with bob haircut at the Oscars 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Zendaya looked like a vision on the Oscars red carpet. We've often seen her wearing her shorter cut in a blown-out baroque bob style and tonight was no exception—just look at that volume and bounce. I'm holding out for all the details from her hairstylist Tai Simon. Take note of another of her side parting, too, which is set to be another huge hair trends for 2024.

2. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney with bob haircut at the Oscars 2024

(Image credit: @glencocoforhair)

Sydney Sweeney debuted her shortest haircut yet, and I'm totally obsessed. Sweeney also opted for a glamorous blowout for her bob haircut, which was cut and beautifully styled in retro waves by Glen Oropeza using Kérastase hair styling products and Kristen Ess hair tools. While Kristen Ess hair tools aren't available in the UK, you can create the voluminous waves with T3's Trio Convertible Styling Wand.

Get the look:

T3 Whirl Trio Convertible Styling Wand
T3
T3 Whirl Trio Convertible Styling Wand

Kérastase Première Repairing Anti-Frizz Filler Heat Protecting Hair Serum for Damaged Hair With Peptides and Glycine 90ml
Kérastase
Première Repairing Anti-Frizz Filler Heat Protecting Hair Serum

Kérastase Première Intensive Shine Repairing Oil 30ml
Kerastase
Kérastase Première Intensive Shine Repairing Oil

3. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan with bob haircut at the Oscars 2024

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Behold: the most perfect blunt micro bob that I ever did see from the red carpet. Carey Mulligan's sleek bob was styled by Jenny Cho using Kristen Ess hair straighteners, and I'm taking note of the flicked-under ends that give it a modern feel. You can achieve a similar look using a pair of hair straighteners such as GHD's new Chronos model which is available in the UK.

Get the look:

New Ghd Chronos Hair Straightener in Black
GHD Hair
Chronos Hair Straightener in Black

4. America Ferrera

America Ferrera with bob haircut at the Oscars 2024

(Image credit: @americaferrera)

Hairstylist Aviva Jansen Perea created these effortlessly beautiful tousled waves for America Ferrera's bob using GHD hair tools and Briogeo hairstyling products, resulting in this chic side-parted look.

Get the look:

Briogeo Farewell Frizz™ Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray 148ml
Briogeo
Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray

Banana + Coconut Soft Wave Texture Spray
Briogeo
Banana + Coconut Soft Wave Texture Spray

ghd
GHD
Curve Soft Curl Tong

5. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh with bob haircut at the Oscars 2024

(Image credit: @babskymakeup)

Florence Pugh stepped out with this voluminous swept-back look, expertly crafted by Adir Abergel. Using Virtue products, he applied the Damage Reverse Serum through the lengths and blowdried before taking a large curling iron to create the cool-girl volume.

Get the look:

Virtue Damage Reverse Serum 50ml
Virtue
Damage Reverse Serum

Cloud Nine, The Waving Wand
Cloud Nine
The Waving Wand

Healing Oil
Virtue
Healing Oil

