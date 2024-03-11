Bobs Ruled the Oscars Red Carpet, From Zendaya to Florence Pugh

The Oscars 2024 red carpet looks are in, and there are so many academy awards beauty moments I need to get off my chest. But if there the one major beauty trend that dominated the night, it was bob haircuts.

Bobs have become the short hair trend amongst our favourite celebrities over the past year (we're looking at you Zendaya and Hailey Bieber) and the haircut shows no signs of stopping for 2024, with several iterations of the haircut showing up on the red carpet last night. Scroll ahead for all the best bob hair looks we spotted, as well as the key products to get the look.

1. Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Zendaya looked like a vision on the Oscars red carpet. We've often seen her wearing her shorter cut in a blown-out baroque bob style and tonight was no exception—just look at that volume and bounce. I'm holding out for all the details from her hairstylist Tai Simon. Take note of another of her side parting, too, which is set to be another huge hair trends for 2024.

2. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney debuted her shortest haircut yet, and I'm totally obsessed. Sweeney also opted for a glamorous blowout for her bob haircut, which was cut and beautifully styled in retro waves by Glen Oropeza using Kérastase hair styling products and Kristen Ess hair tools. While Kristen Ess hair tools aren't available in the UK, you can create the voluminous waves with T3's Trio Convertible Styling Wand.

3. Carey Mulligan

Behold: the most perfect blunt micro bob that I ever did see from the red carpet. Carey Mulligan's sleek bob was styled by Jenny Cho using Kristen Ess hair straighteners, and I'm taking note of the flicked-under ends that give it a modern feel. You can achieve a similar look using a pair of hair straighteners such as GHD's new Chronos model which is available in the UK.

4. America Ferrera

Hairstylist Aviva Jansen Perea created these effortlessly beautiful tousled waves for America Ferrera's bob using GHD hair tools and Briogeo hairstyling products, resulting in this chic side-parted look.

5. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh stepped out with this voluminous swept-back look, expertly crafted by Adir Abergel. Using Virtue products, he applied the Damage Reverse Serum through the lengths and blowdried before taking a large curling iron to create the cool-girl volume.

