Forget Clothes and Bags, It's Your Hair That Makes You Look Elegant—11 Ultra-Classy Styles For Every Length

Elegance seems to be a popular word this year. Whether it's fashion trends, jewellery trends or nail trends, everyone seems to be striving for that "elegant" aesthetic, and I don't blame them. I mean let's face it, who doesn't want to look chic?

As a beauty editor, I know that your hair can play a big part in your overall look, so I've been thinking a lot about elegant haircuts over the past few weeks. There are lots of trending styles at the moment, from shorter bob haircuts to long layers and fringes, but which of these hairstyles will help give off that sophisticated feel?

In order to find out, I've been scrolling through some of my favourite Instagram accounts to find the most elegant-looking haircuts to try this season. You might be wondering, what makes a haircut elegant? Well, I've taken all of the biggest hair trends into account, and chosen a range of styles that are both trendy and timeless. Plus, each of these styles have that sophisticated edge. So, whether you're thinking of cutting your hair short or embracing a longer 'do this season, I've included something for everyone. If you're in need of some inspiration before your next salon visit, keep on scrolling...

11 of the Most Elegant Haircuts to Try

1. Blunt Bob

@sylviemus_ with a blunt bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

If you already have (or are thinking about) a bob hairstyle, this winter is all about the blunt bob. This sharp finish makes your short hairstyle look so polished, giving it all of the elegant vibes. If you want to make things even chicer, pair your bob with a middle parting.

Get the Look:

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil: Everyday Gloss
Bread Beauty Supply
Hair-Oil: Everyday Gloss

This hair oil is great for adding a glossy finish to your blunt bob.

2. Butterfly Haircut

@jeannine.roxas with a butterfly haircut

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

The butterfly haircut has been in style for a while now, and in my opinion, these bouncy layers will always be elegant as they give your hair such a healthy look. I recommend curling your layers inwards with straighteners or rollers to enhance the style and give a really polished finish.

Get the Look:

Super Healthy Hair™ Detox Wash Shampoo
Beauty Pie
Super Healthy Hair™ Detox Wash Shampoo

Price shown is members' price.

To give your butterfly haircut some bounce, use a detox shampoo to remove product buildup.

3. Pixie

@alyssainthecity with a pixie haircut

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

For those of you who want to go really short this season, you can't go wrong with a pixie haircut. This style is completely timeless, and a side parting will help to give that sophisticated edge.

Get the Look:

Ouai Matte Pomade
Ouai
Matte Pomade

Keep your pixie in place with Ouai's hair pomade.

4. Italian Bob

@melodiebance with an italian bob haircut

(Image credit: @melodiebance)

This might be the most elegant short hairstyle of all time. The Italian bob gives all of those glamorous, old Hollywood vibes thanks to the bouncy finish. This bob haircut is all about volume and movement, so don't be afraid to have fun with your style.

Get the Look:

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
Hair by Sam McKnight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

This spray is great for adding texture to your bob haircut.

5. Curtain Bangs

@sabrinacarpenter with curtain bangs

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Fringes are having a major comeback this year, and curtain bangs are an easy way to try the style out for yourself. What I love most about this fringe is that it frames your face, adding a polished finish to any hairstyle.

Get the Look:

Duet Blowdry Hair Dryer Brush
GHD Hair
Duet Blowdry Hair Dryer Brush

I always use a blowdry brush to style my curtain bangs.

6. Lob

@haileybieber with a long bob

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

So many of us opted for bob haircuts earlier in the year, but trying to maintain this hairstyle can be tricky, which means that a lot of our haircuts are now at an awkward length. If you want to make your grown-out bob a little more elegant, why not try a lob? As you can see above, this length is a chic in-between option when you're not sure whether to go longer or shorter.

Get the Look:

Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
Color Wow
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray

Want a shiny lob like Hailey Bieber? You can't go wrong with this spray from Color Wow.

7. Natural Texture

@emmanuellek_ with curly hair

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

In my opinion, there is nothing more elegant than embracing your natural hair texture. This certainly isn't a trend, but more and more people are starting to embrace their natural curls and coils and there are lots of amazing products on the market to help enhance your style. Let's face it, natural hair is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Get the Look:

Curl Gel
Pattern
Curl Gel

Define your natural curls with Pattern's curl gel.

8. Full Fringe

@juliesfi with a full fringe

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

As mentioned above, fringes are making a comeback this year, and if you're feeling a little more daring, why not go for a full fringe? This style is so timeless, and it gives me all of the French-girl vibes (especially when paired with a red lip).

Get the Look:

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit
Larry King Hair
Flyaway With Me Kit

Tame any fringe flyaways with this handy kit.

9. Micro Bob

@thevisuelofgrace with a micro bob

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Yes, bobs are trending, but micro bobs are set to be a big micro trend this season. There's something so sophisticated about this super short haircut, as the sharp finish makes it the perfect hairstyle to showcase your stylish accessories from chunky earrings to designer sunnies. To take things to the next level, pair your micro bob with a blunt fringe.

Get the Look:

Ghd Mini Hair Straightener
GHD Hair
Mini Hair Straightener

These mini hair straighteners are perfect for styling a micro bob.

10. Face-Framing Layers

@jastookes with face-framing layers

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Face-framing layers are a quick and easy way to elevate your haircut. Ask your hairdresser for some shorter pieces to help frame your face and accentuate your features. The great thing about this cut is that it also looks great with an updo. Simply let your layers fall loosely around your face for the ultimate chic 'do.

Get the Look:

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
BaByliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers

Want to add bounce to your face-framing layers? Try these rollers from BaByliss.

11. Sweeping Side Part

@hoskelsa with a side fringe

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

This haircut needs no introduction. I've written many times about my love for the side parting, and I'm delighted to see this style making a comeback this season. This parting looks elegant all on its own, but for a serious statement I recommend pairing it with a sweeping fringe.

Get the Look:

Hershesons Zhoosh Foam
Hershesons
Zhoosh Foam

Achieve a voluminous side part with the Zhoosh Foam from Hershesons.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

