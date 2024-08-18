According to an Expert, These Are the Makeup Trends That Are Going to Dominate Autumn 2024

Spring might seem like the more obvious time to hit reset, but there’s something about autumn and that ingrained ‘back to school’ feeling that always makes me want to switch up my makeup bag as summer ends. The seasonal shift is my favourite time to have a big clear out of my makeup stash, try new products, and compile a moodboard of seasonally-appropriate makeup looks for inspiration—from celebrities, influencers, and makeup artists alike.

Indeed, one of the first people I turn to ahead of writing a story on makeup trends is always celebrity makeup artist Emily Clarkson. Not only does she always have the best underrated product recommendations (see below), but her insight gained from working on shoots and with her celebrity clients is always so on point. Seriously, any time a trend makes it to the mainstream, you can guarantee that Clarkson called it out at least six months earlier.

From flushed cheeks to feathery brows, these are the autumn makeup trends that are set to define makeup looks for the rest of this year according to someone who (quite literally) works on the front line of beauty. And if you want to know which products to use and exactly how to create them, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling.

1. Flushed Cheeks

It’s been a mainstay through spring and summer, but according to Clarkson, blush isn’t going anywhere this autumn. In fact, a flushed, almost ‘faux sunburned’ is what her clients have been requesting. “It’s a really super easy one to recreate at home as I always think your fingers are your best tools to achieve that flushed, slightly sunburnt look,” she explains. “I tend to opt for red tones or deep berry tones as they are found naturally in your face, and with this trend we’re just enhancing that natural colouring.”

Clarkson recommends placing the colour on the apples of the cheeks and across the nose, using the excess of what’s left and pressing that into the lips. “You can also apply product to the back of your hand before going onto the face, this will give you some more control over how much is being applied and then you can build up the colour slowly,” she adds. And to really lean into recreating that perfect post-summer glow she recommends pairing the trend with a spattering of faux freckles.

Shop the trend:

rhode Pocket Blush £24 SHOP NOW Thanks to their light, creamy texture, these blushes are so so easy to apply and blend with your fingertips.

Perricone MD No Makeup Blush Balm £33 SHOP NOW Dab it on and blend with your fingertips—it really is that easy.

M.A.C Glow Play Blush £23 SHOP NOW When you want to fake a sunkissed warmth, opt for a warm-toned, peachy shade like this one.

2. Cool Eyes

2024’s makeup trends have already proven that we’re moving further away from too precise, overly-perfected makeup looks, which means that eye makeup, when worn, is much more subtle than it’s been in previous years. Clarkson notes that 90s-style cool-toned eyes have begun to trend once again, and are set to do so right through to the festive period. “This is the perfect look for you if you’re not too precise and like that lived-in look,” she says. “Pair this palette with a jet-black inky liner in the water line, lots of layers of mascara and it’s the perfect party look.”

Shop the trend:

VIEVE The Ninetease Eyeshadow Palette £49 SHOP NOW "For me there's no better palette to help you create this look than the Vieve Ninetease palette," says Clarkson. "It has everything you need—all cool tones, mattes and shimmers to create the perfect 90s eyes."

Beauty Pie X Pati Dubroff Deluxe Eyeshadow Quad £16 SHOP NOW With options for both matte and shimmery looks, this quad has everything you need to nail the trend.

Jones Road The Best Eyeshadow £24 SHOP NOW If you're not a palette kind of person and prefer eyeshadow singles, try this cool mink-grey from Jones Road.

3. Blurred Lips

Another makeup trend that doesn’t require complicated application steps or high maintenance top-ups? The blurred lip. “A blurred lip is simply just not too precise, which is great because it’s really low maintenance once it’s on,” says Clarkson. “My favourite way to create this would be using a stain first and then going in with your lip liner all across the lip line. Then stretch your lips and use your finger to blur the edges. I love pairing blurred lips with flushed cheeks for the ultimate long-lasting look.”

Shop the trend:

REFY Lip Sculpt £18 SHOP NOW Hate having to top up your lipstick throughout the day? This dual-ended lip liner and setter keeps lip colour locked on through everything.

Glossier Lip Line £18 SHOP NOW Glossier's newly launched lip liners are nothing like the scratchy pencil formulas of the past. Instead, they're soft and creamy, so blend beautifully for a blurred look.

M.A.C Glow Play Lip Balm £18 SHOP NOW Traditional lipsticks require precise application, so opt for a tinted lip balm instead.

4. Glass Skin

Clarkson rarely sees clients asking for a matte makeup finish anymore. “For me, glass skin is always in,” she says. “Perfect-looking skin starts with really great skincare and making sure the skin is prepped really well before applying any make up.”

This speaks again to the wider trend for low maintenance, natural-looking makeup which is set to hold fast through the rest of the year. The goal is skin that looks like skin—but its healthiest and most hydrated version.

Shop the trend:

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint £35 SHOP NOW Essentially a stick format of Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Flawless Filter, this delivers glass skin in seconds. Simply scribble it on and blend in using your fingertips or a damp blending sponge. The glow is unmatched.

U BEAUTY The Super Tinted Hydrator - 07, 30ml £98 SHOP NOW Since it's part-moisturiser and part-foundation, this glow-giving base doesn't just fake a glass skin effect, but packs skin with hydration in the process.

MERIT Beauty Great Skin Moisturizer £38 SHOP NOW Great skin really does start with your skincare routine. Designed to be applied under makeup, this lightweight moisturiser perfectly preps and primes skin for a glass glow finish.

5. Feathery Brows

It’s official, bold and blocky brows are a thing of the past and natural-looking, subtle brows are in. According to Clarkson, subtltey is key—think feathery not fluffy.

“Achieving a feathery brow is super easy but it is all about finding that product that work for the texture of your eyebrow hair,” she advises. “I like to apply brow gel before applying any skincare to really make sure that brow is locked in place and stays put all day.”

Shop the trend:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz £23 SHOP NOW “If you like more of a subtle brow but still feathery, I like to fill in the brow with a thin eyebrow pencil first," says Clarkson. "Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz has the finest tip for creating real looking brow hair strokes!”

REFY Brow Tint £16 SHOP NOW Those who prefer a one-step approach to brow makeup will love the ease of this tinted brow gel, which adds pigment and locks brow hairs in place all day long.