I'm a Beauty Editor Who's Spent Years Crafting the Perfect Holiday Makeup Routine—This Is It

It's official. I'm the proud owner of a side hustle. Before studying journalism at university, I enrolled on a year-long hair and makeup course at Delamar Academy in London. This really lay the foundations of everything that followed in my career, and I got to learn about the beauty industry on an even deeper, 'hands-on' level. In the last couple of years, I’ve dusted off my MUA brushes––metaphorically speaking of course––and I’ve been dipping my toe in the world of wedding makeup, which picks up significantly in the summer months.

The vibe I’m asked for time and time again at this time of year is lightweight, glowy, natural coverage, where skin still looks like skin, and features are softly sculpted. And most importantly? It needs to stay put all day long. To perfectly achieve this timeless long-lasting look, I’ve found the products I reach for are often the same ones that make my holiday makeup shortlist, which is no easy feat. As I’m sure you well know, holiday packing takes great skill and patience and only the best of the best makes the cut. Yes of course I’d love to bring my entire makeup collection, but that in itself would require its own carry-on case, and have you seen the price of extra luggage these days?

Much like wedding makeup, a reliable holiday makeup routine consists of effective, multi-tasking products that don't budge. "You want things that will withstand heat and humidity," agrees makeup artist Yasmin Salmon. "I tend to find it can really effect the makeup if you have too much on, so go for a lightweight, 'less-is-more' approach to achieve the perfect holiday makeup look."

Shop My Current Holiday Makeup Routine:

The Best Base Products for Holiday:

1. Refy Face Primer

Refy Face Primer £24 SHOP NOW This skincare/makeup prep hybrid gives the skin a gorgeous glowy base for makeup, while keeping everything perfectly in place for up to eight hours. The built-in roller applicator helps calm any puffiness, while the Niacinamide infused formula works to brighten skin overtime. If you have oily skin like me, I would recommend the new Blur and Hydrate formula from the brand, which I've been trialling for the last month and can't get enough of. It's coming soon so keep your eyes peeled.

2. Hourglass Veil Skin Tint

Hourglass Veil Skin Tint £49 SHOP NOW I love opting for a comfortable, lightweight all over base and then going in with a concealer on areas which need a little more coverage. A summer beauty staple for the one and only Hailey Bieber, this skin tint is buildable, blendable and long-lasting. It's also infused with a ton of skin-loving ingredients.

3. Vieve Modern Radiance Concealer

Vieve Modern Radiance Concealer £24 SHOP NOW Once you've applied the base, I'll use this concealer to cover any redness, dark circles and blemishes. I've found it works wonders on all skin types and a little goes a long way. When applied as a highlighter to the high points of the face, the skin looks instantly fresh and lifted.

4. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder £39 SHOP NOW An icon of a setting powder. Not only did I wear this on my wedding day, I use it on brides and I take it with me everywhere, whether that be home or away. The lightweight formula subtly blurs the skin without adding weight or looking cakey. The soft-focus effect also makes it perfect for photos as there's no flash-back–ideal for both holiday and wedding snaps. It's great because although it keeps down unwanted shine and oil, the skin still looks luminous and glowing. A winner all round.

The Best Eye Products for Holiday:

1. SOSU All Matte Everything Eyeshadow Palette

SOSU Cosmetics All Matte Everything Eyeshadow Palette £25 SHOP NOW I was sent this palette a couple of months ago and it's quickly become a firm favourite. If my skin is super glowy and my lips are glossy, I like to balance things out with a nude-toned matte eyeshadow look. Wearing the peachy-toned shades on there own work for a low-key holiday-approved look, and you can also create a gorgeous winged liner with the darker tones and a fine brush.

2. Wonderskin 1440 Longwear Eyeliner

Wonderskin 1440 Longwear Eyeliner £17 SHOP NOW Much like the name suggest, this eyeliner will stay put all day. Available in 10 shades, the vibrant, high-impact colour is waterproof, transfer-proof, budge-proof and smudge-proof. It can also be blended out to create a quick and easy smokey eye. Kalamata, which is a gorgeous deep brown, is my current go-to.

3. Beauty Pie Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick £12 SHOP NOW If you're not a fan of matte eyeshadow or like to wear a combination of the two, invest in a few good shimmer eyeshadow sticks. They're quick and easy to use and you can seamlessly blend them with your fingertips. On holiday, I make sure to pack this shade so I can apply it to my inner eyes to give them that little bit extra.

4. L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara £13 SHOP NOW One thing I don't believe you need to splurge loads of money on is mascaras. In my experience, all the best ones you can pick up from your local Boots or Superdrug. Essence Lash Without Limits Mascara is one of my absolute favourites and it's only £4! I'm currently getting my long lash fix from L'Oreal, which is smudge-proof, clump-free formula that requires only a few coats.

5. Blink Brow Bar Brow Build Gel

Blink Brow Bar Brow Build Gel £23 SHOP NOW A quick-dry brow gel with hair-like microfibres to give the appearance of thicker, fluffier, more defined brows with little effort required. Antioxidants, organic macadamia and argan oil also add brow-nourishing benefits, and I've found I can go longer between brow appointments. Rest assured it will keep brows in place, no matter the temperature.

The Best Lip Products for Holiday:

1. Kosas Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner

Kosas Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner £19 SHOP NOW Kosas + a brown-toned lip liner = a match made in heaven. The formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and konjac root to help protect your lips against environmental damage. Available in eight shades, it looks just as good solo as it does paired with a juicy gloss.

2. UKLash Plumping Lip Gloss

UK Lash Plumping Lip Gloss £16 SHOP NOW A glossy lip on holiday is a must, and I'll be sure to pack this new launch from UK Lash which gives a gorgeous high-shine glossy finish and contains lip-loving ingredients to plump and nourish. It's one of those products that feels so good to apply, you find yourself reaching for it subconsciously.

3. MERIT Signature Matte Lipstick

MERIT Beauty Signature Matte Lipstick £28 SHOP NOW Even though I love a glossy lip, I generally apply a matte lipstick first to give extra depth and colour. I can't get enough of the entire Signature Matte range, which are still comfortable and non-drying to wear.

4. Wonderskin Lip Stain Masque

Wonderskin Lip Stain Masque £18 SHOP NOW There's a reason why this product has taken Tik Tok by storm––just search Wonderskin Lip Stain to see the countless rave reviews. Beauty's answer to 'trusting the process', simply apply the blue-toned formula to the lips, wait 30 seconds, and wipe off with a damp towel or tissue. You can drink and eat to your hearts content and the pigmented colour won't budge. Plus, its available in 17 shades.

The Best Cheek Products for Holiday:

1. Rhode Pocket Blush in Freckle

Rhode Pocket Blush in Freckle £24 SHOP NOW Hailey Bieber has officially done it again. The on-the-go cream blush everyone's been racing to get their hands on can be swept across the cheeks, lips and eyes, and despite the satiny formula, stays exactly where it's applied.

2. Sculpted by Aimee Liquid Lights

Sculpted by Aimee Liquid Lights £18 SHOP NOW I always put my trust in Sculpted by Aimee for all things complexion and its latest launch is no different. To apply, use the tip of the applicator to dot the highlight onto the top of the cheekbones, down the centre of the nose, under the brow and along the cupid’s bow. I find it blends perfectly by tapping into the skin with your finger.

3. Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick

Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick £32 SHOP NOW As well as this softly sculpting the cheekbones, you can apply to the temples, and along the jawline for natural-looking definition. It's the perfect pick for amplifying already sun-kissed skin.

4. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush