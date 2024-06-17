These Classy Haircuts Look So Good With a Fringe That I’m Tempted to Cut Mine Back In

It’s official: the fringe is back for 2024 with curtain bangs and wispy fringes proving some of the most popular hair trends of the year so far. So as someone that is currently in the awkward in-between stage of growing out a full fringe , the temptation to reach for the kitchen scissors and immediately chop one back in is feeling very real. And the look that is really enticing me right now is a fringe paired with a layered haircut —the ultimate dream team.

The best thing about the versatility of a layered fringe haircut is that there are so many different ways to wear this style. “There are a plethora of different types of layered cuts to suit every hair texture and face shape,” explains hair stylist Abigail Constanza . “From layered crops like Princess Diana to edgy ‘70s shags or softer, long layered styles, you can work with your stylist to find something that suits your style and your lifestyle to get the most out of this cut.”

Of course, fringes do have a bit of a reputation for being high-maintenance, but Constanza points out that this makes them the perfect partner for a more low-maintenance lowered cut. “While you will probably have to do something with a fringe every morning in terms of styling, finding a layered haircut that works with your hair texture means the lengths won’t need a ton of styling,” Constanza explains. And as for the style of fringe that works best? “As layering removes weight from the ends of the hair, fringes that work well tend to be ones with a softer parameter like peekaboo or feathery fringes.”

Ahead, 9 of the best fringe layered haircut ideas to inspire your next trip to the salon—and the products that will keep them looking effortlessly chic at home.

1. Hush Cut with Wispy Fringe

The soft feathered layers of Hoyeon's hush cut pair perfectly with soft wispy bangs and make for an effortlessly cool take on a layered hairstyle and fringe combination.

2. Centre-Parted Fringe

Curtain bangs are one of the biggest fringe trends of the year and look good on all hair lengths and frame Daisy Edgar-Jones's longer style perfectly.

3. Butterfly Bangs

Combining volume, texture and tumbling layers, the butterfly haircut was one of the most viral haircuts of the last year. Adding a chunky brow-skimming fringe like Billie Piper is a great way to update the trending cut for 2024.

4. Pixie Cut with Fringe

Jourdan Dunn's choppy pixie cut and feathered fringe are serving major short hair layer inspiration. Seriously, how chic?

5. Curly Crop

Taking inspiration from the '70s-inspired shag hairstyle, this cropped, curly hairstyle lends bounce and definition to Charisse Mone's natural texture while the wispy fringe adds a pretty softness.

6. Full, Feathered Fringe

Suki Waterhouse's full but softly feathered fringe has me itching to chop a fringe back in immediately. Teamed with her long, tousled strands it's hair heaven.

7. Sideswept Volume

It's official: the side-parting is back. Much in part down to the resurgence of '90s-inspired hairstyles for summer, and Emily Ratajkowski's big, blow-dried, sideswept layers and volumised fringe channels that '90s supermodel energy.

8. Micro Fringe Mullet

If you're feeling bold then a mullet is an undeniably cool way to experiment with layers. Greta Lee goes one step further with hers and adds in a choppy micro fringe for a refreshing take on a shorter layered hairstyle.

9. Blunt Bangs

The juxtaposition of Aziya's full, blunt bangs paired with beachy layers is so striking and a really impactful way to wear this hairstyle.

Shop the best styling products for fringe layered haircuts:

Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray £26 SHOP NOW Add tousle and texture to your layers with this volume-boosting styling spray.

Ouai Air Dry Foam £26 SHOP NOW Work a pump of this softening foam through the lengths of your hair to enhance your natural waves without any heat needed.

Hair by Sam McKnight Dressed to Kill Define and Defrizz Cream 50ml £26 SHOP NOW Constanza swears by this soft wax to create definition and movement on shorter layered styles and for a modern finishl

Klorane Eco Friendly Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk £12 SHOP NOW Fringes can get greasy first so an oil-absorbing product like this dry shampoo from Klorane can extend your style between washes.