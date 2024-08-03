Great Haircuts Never Age—These Ones Look Particularly Chic On Women Over 60

Considering a new haircut in your 60s? You've come to the right place. In your 60s and beyond, you've likely developed an individual sense of style. You know what you like, what suits you, and what you don't like, too. As you often see with the most stylish women in the world, personal style gets better and better with age—and that includes your haircut.



But every now and then, it's great to switch things up with your hair, and a new haircut or hairstyle can often be just the ticket for refreshing your look, whether you want to go for a shorter haircut such as a bob hairstyle, or maintain your lengths with a mid-length haircut. Our hair goes through several changes throughout our lives, and what worked for you ten years ago might not be serving you now. Whenever I ask hairstylists about the best hairstyles for women over 60, they usually same the same thing: great haircuts never age. Hair trends come and go, but classic haircuts transcend fashion fads and always remain chic—it's all about tailoring it to your individual hair's needs.



To help find out the best haircuts for women over 60, I spoke to Jason Crozier, hairstylist and art director at Neville Hair & Beauty, who shared the best hairstyles to try, as well as plenty of tips for looking after your hair in your 60s and beyond. Step this way for your best hair yet.

How to Look After Your Hair in Your 60s and Beyond

"For women over 60, maintaining the health and condition of your hair is paramount," says Crozier. "As hair naturally thins and loses some of its elasticity with age, focusing on treatments that nourish and strengthen hair is essential. This not only helps to optimise the volume and vitality of your hair but also ensures that root lift adds balance and enhances the overall aesthetic," he says. "Regular use of moisturising, volumising, and bond-building products can make a significant difference in keeping your hair looking its best."

Embrace Your Hair's Natural Texture

Excessive heat styling can take it's toll, so prioritise air-drying where possible to help maintain your hair's health. "Allow your hair to air dry or use styling products that enhance your natural curl or wave," says Crozier. "This reduces damage from heat styling and gives a more natural, effortless look."

Bumble and bumble Seaweed Air Dry Leave-In Conditioner £33 SHOP NOW This leave-in conditioner not only streamlines your hair wash routine, but its great for air-drying hair on the days when you don't want to get out a hairdryer.

Have Regular Trims

Not only will regular trims keep your hair in great condition, but if you're considering a shorter style such as a bob haircut, you will need to book in for more regular haircuts to maintain your look. "Keep your hair healthy and free from split ends with regular trims every 6-8 weeks," recommends Crozier.

ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray £24 SHOP NOW I've long trusted this heat protection spray to shield my hair in between haircuts when I'm blowdrying or using heated hair tools.

Enhance Your Colour Maintenance

We're all for embracing natural grey, but if you are colouring your hair, give your lengths extra attention with products that protect against fading and help to repair the hair follicle. :"f you colour your hair, use colour-safe products and treatments like Epres to maintain vibrancy and health," advises Crozier.

epres Bond Repair Treatment Starter Kit £75 SHOP NOW Hair that's damaged or treated regularly with hair colour will benefit from this Epres system, which helps to repair the bonds in the follicle for stronger, healthier hair.

Prioritise Hydration and Shine

Hair can become lacklustre, so look for products that add vibrancy, bounce and shine to your lengths. "Use products that add moisture and shine to your hair, such as SachaJuan Intensive Hair Oil and Kérastase Elixir Ultime for a luxurious, glossy finish," says Crozier.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'huile Originale Hair Oil £22 SHOP NOW This is a classic for a reason. The nourishing oil leaves hair looking and feeling glossy.

Invest In Scalp Care

Hair can become finer as we age, so looking after your scalp will ensure healthy hair growth. " Focus on scalp health by using gentle shampoos and conditioners that nourish the scalp and promote hair growth," he says.

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £29 SHOP NOW This hair growth serum works wonders at boosting hair thickness at the root.

The Best Hairstyles for Over 60s

"These luxurious hairstyles and tips are designed to help women over 60 maintain beautiful, healthy hair that suits their lifestyle and personal style preferences," says Crozier. "Whether you prefer soft curls, modern pixie cuts, or versatile shoulder-length styles, there are plenty of options to explore and enjoy. Embrace your hair with confidence and style, and always remember that the right products can make all the difference," he says.

1. Soft Layered Waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some face-framing layers and a trim can be a great way to update long hair that's in need of a refresh without losing lots of length, as Michelle Pfeiffer shows. "Soft curls with layers add volume and movement, making thin hair appear fuller and more vibrant. It’s a flattering look that brings a youthful bounce to the hair," says Crozier. "In the salon, request layered soft curls with face-framing layers to enhance the natural shape of your face."



A curling wand is a must for creating naturally tousled waves. Look for curling wands with a larger barrel, which will give a softer wave, which feels more modern than a tight ringlet. "Use a curling iron to create soft waves and apply a volumizing mousse at the roots for added lift," says Crozier.

Sachajuan Ocean Mist Volume Shampoo £29 SHOP NOW Crozier recommends this shampoo for adding texture to the lengths.

JVN Hair Embody Volumizing Foam £25 SHOP NOW For volume at the roots, it doesn't get better than this hair mousse.

Cloud Nine The Waving Wand £139 SHOP NOW The large barrel of this curling wand delivers effortless soft waves in no time at all.

2. Long Pixie Cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A pixie cut is a timeless haircut that's a great hairstyle for women over 60 who want a short hairstyle. We love this look on Viola Davis. "This chic, modern cut is easy to maintain and adds a contemporary edge. The longer length around the face softens the look, making it universally flattering," says Crozier. "In the salon, ask for a long pixie cut with soft, wispy layers, and use a texturising spray to add definition and body."

L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni Art Morning After Dust Dry Shampoo £15 SHOP NOW This dry shampoo adds instant texture and volume to pixie haircuts. It's great for fringes too, which tend to get greasier first than the rest of the hair.

Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Light Work Sculpting Crème £23 SHOP NOW A pomade such as this one adds texture and hold when styling a pixie cut.

Oribe Dry Texturising Spray £46 SHOP NOW A quick spritz of this spray gives instant texture to lengths—it's a classic for a reason.

3. Structured Short Cuts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Wintour is a prime example of how timeless a bob haircut can be, particularly with the sleek silhouette that she has become well-known for. "Cuts with strong structure and graphic shapes provide a defined look that enhances natural texture and gives a purposeful appearance," says Crozier. "Precision cutting techniques help create sharp lines and angles that maintain their shape and are easy to style, so request a graphic bob or a structured pixie with sharp, clean lines."

Kérastase Première Decalcifying Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo for Damaged Hair With Pure Citric Acid and Glycine £74 £66 SHOP NOW This amazing shampoo and conditioner duo help to remove calcium build-up from the hair, which can leave it limp and prone to breakage.

Sachajuan Volume Cream £29 SHOP NOW Crozier also rates this volumising cream for adding body to your bob haircut.

GHD Hair Duet Blowdry Hair Dryer Brush in Black £379 SHOP NOW To achieve volume in a short hairstyle, a wet-to-dry hot brush makes it so much easier.

4. Tousled Shag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think of a shag haircut, you might think of the overly choppy styles, but as Shohreh Aghdashloo shows here, a shag haircut can be styled in a polished way too. "The shag cut adds texture and volume, creating a youthful and dynamic look. In the salon, request a shag cut with plenty of layers and texture," advises Crozier. "At home, use a lightweight styling cream to define layers without weighing down the hair."

Beauty Pie Hair Heroes Detox Duo for Fine Hair £22 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



To give your shag haircut bounce and volume, enlist the help of a detoxing shampoo and a lightweight conditioner to prevent your hair from feeling weighed down.

L'Oreal Professionnel Art Liss Control Smooth Gel Cream £16 SHOP NOW This lightweight gel cream ensures a smooth finish when you require a sleek result.

ZARA Sea Spray £16 SHOP NOW On days you want to enhance your hair's natural texture, a salt spray will give you a beachy look.

5. Long Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting between the jawline and collarbones, the long bob is a versatile haircut that can suit everyone. How stylish do Angela Bassett's curls look here? "This longer bob provides styling options and suits various hair textures and face," says Crozier. The key? It's all about adding texture, so ask for layers to give your hair body and movement. It can be styled in so many ways, from straight and sleek to beach waves to enhancing natural curls.

Pattern Styling Cream £25 SHOP NOW Pattern's styling cream helps to add moisture to curls as you style.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 SHOP NOW This is a must-have hairstyling spray that smoothes the hair with a frizz and humdity-proof veil that lasts through several washes.

Dyson Airstrait™ Hair Straightener £449 SHOP NOW When you require a straight look, the Airstrait will take your hair from wet to sleek as your dry.

6. Shoulder Length Layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A shoulder length hairstyle is always a chic choice. "Versatile and stylish, this cut can be worn sleek or tousled, offering a range of styling options," says Crozier. "Request shoulder-length layers with light, face-framing pieces—layers help add volume and movement, which is perfect for fine or thinning hair."

L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.art Pli Shaper £17 SHOP NOW You'll find this versatile styling product in every good hairstylist's kit—it provides extra hold to any style.

GISOU Honey Infused Hair Oil £19 SHOP NOW If you want endless compliments on how glossy and healthy your hair looks, this hair oil will get you there.