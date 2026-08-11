Can you believe it's already August? I don't know where the time is going, but autumn is definitely on my mind. In fact, I'm already thinking about the autumn beauty trends set to dominate the upcoming season. My burgundy nail polish is practically calling my name, and it's almost like my dark brown eyeshadow palette can feel that it's about to come out of hibernation. However, what hair colour trends will dominate? Well, according to the celebs, burnt amber is the autumnal shade to go for.
After spotting this hair colour on none other than Hailey Bieber, I knew that It-girls everywhere would be asking for the same shade on their next trip to the salon. A slight move away from the typical copper hues we tend to see in the autumn months, this burnt amber shade has a gorgeous golden-brown undertone, with warm chestnut tones running throughout. It feels glossy and multi-dimensional, with a high-shine, expensive-looking finish I can't get enough of.
If you're keen to know more, I've rounded up some of my favourite burnt amber hair looks below (including Bieber's glossy lob hairstyle), so keep scrolling for all the inspo you need...
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Burnt Amber Hair Trend Inspiration
This is the photo that had me considering dyeing my hair this August.
Yes, this trend comes cool-girl approved.
Sadie Sink's darker strands are giving me all of the burnt amber vibes.
A high-shine finish really enhances this colour.
Why not try a darker base colour and opt for burnt amber highlights this autumn?
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.