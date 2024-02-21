Béyonce's Cécred Hair Line Just Dropped In The UK—Here's Everything We Know

Stop everything, because Cécred, Beyoncé's new hair brand has landed on UK shores. It was back in May 2023 when she first teased that she was launching a hair brand and now we cannot wait to get our hands on it to try for ourselves.

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" she said in an Instagram post last year. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having lamed so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of curing on her legacy I can wait for you to experience what I've been creating," she said.

(Image credit: Cécred)

Inspired by combining global rituals and modern science, Cécred caters to all hair types. "We started by prioritising the needs of textured hair like mine and others who lack moisture and strength. It was important to honour past rituals while infusing our personal touch by adding advanced science to build new sacred rituals," says Knowles-Carter.

"The result was haircare defined by its performance, quality, and intention. Haircare that isn’t put into the same box others have tried to put me in as a Black woman throughout my career. Haircare that will keep my hair healthy despite how often I change it up as a performer—the colouring, high-tension styles, sewing, sweat, and buildup," she adds.

(Image credit: Cécred)

The extensive collection includes shampoos and conditioners, as well as targeted treatments and stylers and dedicated bundle kits to target different hair concerns and preferences, all of which are available now. The formulas feature an impressive patent-pending bioactive keratin ferment which work to repair depleted hair proteins in compromised hair, leaving it restored, healthy and strong.

Needless to say, the packaging is incredibly chic and minimal—you know both your hair and your bathroom interior are going to appreciate having these products. What's more, a signature fragrance of Temple Oud runs through the collection, leaving your hair heavenly scented with oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver, and violet leaves. We all know Beyonce smells great for her perfume, so we just know this is going to smell divine.

As a proud member of the BeyHive, you can best believe that this beauty editor cannot wait to get her hands on the products. Scroll ahead to shopg the full collection.

Shop Cécred Hair Care

Cécred Hydrating Shampoo £25 SHOP NOW The ultimate hydrating shampoo formulated with hyaluronic acid and an antioxidant-rich African oil blend.

Cécred Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub £31 SHOP NOW Think of this clarifying shampoo as a clean-slate reset for your scalp and hair.

Cécred Double Cleanse Kit With Moisturizing Deep Conditioner £34 SHOP NOW This kit includes a deep conditioning mask alongside a shampoo and conditioner in travel-friendly sizes.

Cécred Moisturizing Deep Conditioner £31 SHOP NOW This mask contains shea butter and oils, making it ideal for coily hair needs extra nourishment.

Cécred Hydrating Conditioner £25 SHOP NOW The brand has been teasing a Hydrating Conditioner, which is coming soon to the wesbite.

Cécred Reconstructing Treatment Mask £34 SHOP NOW This deep repairing mask promises to a strengthen, fortify compromised hair and add a healthy shine.

Cécred Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual £42 SHOP NOW This two step ritual begins with a water-activated rice and rose powder that you rinse through the hair before finishing with the Silk Rinse for a healthy shine.

Cécred Fermented Rice and Rose Bundle £53 SHOP NOW This set contains both the treatments, and the brand's shaking vessel to mix your products and apply through your lengths.

Cécred Ritual Shaking Vessel £17 SHOP NOW You can also buy the shaking vessel on its own.

Cécred Fortifying Treatment Kit £37 SHOP NOW This bundle includes the brand's most fortifying products in travel-friendly sizes. Who doesn't love a mini?

Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil £36 SHOP NOW Featuring 13 nourishing hair oils, it adds shine and flexible bounce to lengths without weighing them down.

Cécred Moisture Sealing Lotion £31 SHOP NOW Can we take a moment for the chic bottle? The Moisture Sealing Lotion is a real multitasker. It can be used to add hold to curls, smooth flyaways and seal split ends while dousing hair in hydration.

Cécred Super Fan Bundle £214 SHOP NOW Consider yourself a superfan? This collection allows you to try the full range.