Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2026. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty, from game-changing industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain mainstays in our bathroom cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the worthy winners, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried, so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-after results. After much washing, styling and reviewing, the results are in. Join us in celebrating the best hair products of 2026.
Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards 2026: Best in Hair
Best Hair Dryer
Not all hair dryers are created equal, and Remington's One Dry & Style Digital Hair Dryer won over our judges with its range of attachments and compact size.
"I loved this mini hair dryer," says Who What Wear UK fashion news editor Natalie Munro. "It's just as effective as any larger one I've used, but the compact size makes it so easy to work with and store. I like all of the additional components and found it dried my thick, curly hair quickly and easily," she says.
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Remington
ONE Dry & Style Digital Hair Dryer
Best Treatment
Olaplex's iconic No.3 treatment was already a modern hair icon, but its newly relaunched formula works even better and faster to repair frazzled hair.
"Bond-repair products didn't exist before Olaplex No.3, and I would argue the original remained the best strengthening hair treatment out there up until this relaunch," says Who What Wear UK beauty director Shannon Lawlor. "No.3 Plus has noticeably reduced my breakage and made my hair feel stronger, look healthier and become more manageable. And all in just three minutes? A feat."
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Olaplex
No.3 Plus Complete Repair Treatment
Best Shampoo
We tested numerous shampoos this year, but our judges wholeheartedly agree: this is one of the very best we've tried for glossy lengths.
"This shampoo has a refreshing scent and leaves my hair glossy and healthy-looking," says Who What Wear UK video editor Natasha Wilson. "It lathers really well, and a little goes a long way. It also helps tame my friziness, leaving my hair looking smoother and more manageable," she says.
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Color Wow
Money Laundering Hydrating Shampoo
Best Hair Innovation
Our judges were amazed at the difference it made to their hair when they added the Hello Klean Shower Head 2.0 to their hair-wash routine.
"This has instantly upgraded my in-shower experience," says Who What Wear UK fashion writer Ava Gilchrist. "The pressure is firm but gentle, and I know that with each wash, the filter is doing its job in removing any harsh qualities that can damage my hair," she says. "Not only does it look incredibly luxe in my bathroom, but it's made my hair feel softer and look smoother. I've had so many compliments on my locks since switching to it."
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Hello Klean
Shower Head 2.0
Best Hairbrush
Overachieving in both form and function, La Bonne Brosse won over our judges with its luxuriously crafted, gorgeously designed brushes that elevate any dressing table.
"La Bonne Brosse is like the Rolls-Royce of hairbrushes," says Who What Wear UK editor-in-chief, Jane McFarland. "Not only does it look incredibly chic (the range of colours is utterly divine), but the boar bristles feel gentle for more sensitive scalps, and I've been able to go longer between hair washes—possibly due to better oil distribution."
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La Bonne Brosse
N.01 The Universal Shine and Care Hairbrush
Best Dry Shampoo
New dry shampoos may come and go, but Living Proof is, well—living proof that sometimes you just can't beat a classic.
"There are few dry shampoos that rival this cult product," says Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden. "It really does help make hair look and feel cleaner, and the scent also makes my hair smell refreshed. It gives a nice volume boost to the root and doesn't make your hair feel like it's too full of product, so it's helpful to tide you over for a day or two between washes. As dry shampoos go, this remains one of the best out there," she says.
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Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Best Wet-Hair Styler
Only the very best hair tools truly earn their place in our judges' haircare routines, and the Shark Silkipro Hair Straightener + Dryer outperformed on all hair types.
"This is game-changing," says Alisha Dobson, managing director at Bleach London. "The direction of airflow and the heat plate make the control and the finish incredible. This really suits all hair types but is an easy sell for curly girls. A lot of tools aren't able to achieve the tension needed for fully styled curly hair from Type 3, but this one really fills that space. I have already had a client buy it after me yapping about it," she says.
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Shark
Silkipro Hair Straightener + Dryer
Best Product for Braids
Cécred's innovative Scalp Refreshing Spray has become a mainstay in several of our judges' haircare routines to keep their scalp feeling comfortable and refreshed.
"Whenever I go to the gym, I use Cécred Scalp Refreshing Spray to refresh my scalp and protective hairstyle between washes," says Who What Wear UK senior fashion and beauty branded content editor Felicia Pennant. "It smells spicy—almost minty—and tingles for a little while after application, but I like to think that means it's working. The bottle has great shelf appeal, and the elongated nozzle is a game-changer because you have more control over where you spray the product, and I'm aiming for my partings," she says.
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Cécred
Scalp Refreshing Spray
Best Straightener
GHD has dominated the hair-straightener game for decades, yet it still builds upon its technology to bring us the most effective hair tools around.
Its newest launch, the Sculpt Interactive Hair Straightener, adapts in real time to your hair to deliver the right amount of heat for you, resulting in less damage and perfectly styled hair. "The idea behind this product is genius. As a hair straightening iron, it works well and is lightweight, too," says Alisha.
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GHD
Sculpt Interactive Hair Straightener
Best Serum
Any hair product that promises to maintain the lifespan of a blowdry or style has our attention, and Tresemmé's Thermo Sculpt Memory Hair Serum delivered on its promise amongst our judges.
"I like that this product is best applied to wet hair. This made it a seamless step in my hair-drying routine," says Natalie. "It felt nourishing and hydrating, like it protected my frizzy hair even when using high heat to dry, as well as a hair straightener," she says.
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Tresemmé
Thermo Sculpt Memory Hair Serum
Best Conditioner
A conditioner can make or break your hair wash, and our judges tested several formulas.
But no other impressed us more than Maria Nila Head & Hair Heal Conditioner, which left our hair soft and silky from root to tip. "It felt amazing in my hair straight away, and it smells really nice. Once dry, my hair remained soft and looked so glossy and healthy," says Who What Wear UK ecom analyst Sophie Cookson.
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Maria Nila
Head & Hair Heal Conditioner
Best Hair Oil
Aside from looking beautiful on our dressing table, there's a lot our judges loved about this nourishing hair oil.
It adds just the right amount of hydration without feeling heavy, shields from heat and smells absolutely heavenly. "I love this product. Everything it does is fantastic," says Alisha. "The smell is wonderful; it lasts but is light in the hair. It's beautiful on curls, too, adding hydration, shine and definition."
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Eilōdi
Nourishing Hair Oil
Best Styling Product
With hundreds of hair-styling creams to choose from, our judges appreciated this multi-tasking product, which truly does it all.
"Ever since this product launched, I have refused to be without it," says Shannon. "It is the single most impressive multi-tasker around—whether I want a slicked-back look, air-dried coolness, glossy curls or lived-in texture, this cream does it all," she says.
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Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
Best Hair-Growth Product
Our judges are sceptical of "miracle" hair-growth products; however, Rhute's Density + Repair Hair Growth Scalp Serum provided visible results for our panel of experts, noting hair growth and a calmer, healthier scalp.
"This excelled at keeping my scalp feeling and looking healthy, whilst also encouraging new hair growth," says Who What Wear UK beauty contributor Perdita Nouril.
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rhute
Density + Repair Scalp Serum
Best Scalp Product
K18's FutureIQ Biomimetic Hair Longevity Serum is one of the most impressive and innovative scalp products we've seen, helping to address hair greying, shedding and thinning.
"I wish I’d taken before-and-after photos, because the hair regrowth around my temples I’ve had since using this has been insane. Even my hairdresser couldn’t believe it," says Perdita. "I love how easy it is to use, and that the formula doesn’t weigh my hair down or interfere with styling."
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K18
FutureIQ Biomimetic Hair Longevity Serum
Best Curly-Hair Product
When our judges uncover a great curl product, they stay loyal to it. And Curl Jar Curl Activator does everything it promises, from defining curls and adding root lift to providing hold and shine.
This is a hard-working curl cream that deserves a spot in your routine. "This is a fantastic product. It really does what they set it out to do," says Alisha. "I am an avid daily restyler, and with this, I find the curl shape lasts with little to no frizz. I tried it on multiple curl types and enjoyed similar results," she says.
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Curl Jar
Curl Activator
Best Hair Supplement
Looking after our hair from the inside out has never tasted better.
The Wellthy by Boots Hair Grow Chewable Hair Formula Gummies contain horsetail and bamboo extracts, biotin, zinc and selenium, which work in tandem to support stronger and healthier hair growth from the root. This is one hair supplement that we really looked forward to taking, thanks to its delicious raspberry flavour.
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Wellthy by Boots
Hair Grow Chewable Hair Formula Gummies
Best Eyelash Serum
Our judging panel have tested numerous eyelash serums in the pursuit of longer lashes, but UKLash's Eyelash Serum came out on top with its efficacious formula that grows your lashes to their full potential, leaving them looking stronger, longer and fuller.
"I think this is the best-performing and best value-for-money eyelash serum on the market, and I've tried them all," says Shannon.
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UKLash
Eyelash Serum
Best Hair-Colour Product
Whether you want to add a healthy gloss to your hair or dip your toe into a new hair colour, Glaze Supergloss treatments are a great way to revive your hair colour without the need to visit the salon.
"I really like these hair glosses," says Eleanor. "They're a great way to experiment with a new hair colour, or just add a healthy shine. I have frizzy and dull hair, and these definitely help make it a little shinier. They leave my hair feeling soft and manageable, too."
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Glaze
Supergloss
Best Hair Enhancements
The world of hair enhancements and extensions can be tricky to navigate, but our panel of judges rated Remi Cachet's Elegance Injection Tape Hair. And with a whole range of lengths and colours, it's easy to find a perfect match.
"These are great extensions, from the hair quality down to the density," says Alisha. "The tapes are lightweight and flexible, and are a fantastic price."
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Remi Cachet
Elegance Injection Tape Hair
Best Professional Scalp Treatment
As we pay more attention to our scalp care, it feels apt to recognise the innovations within the treatment space that are helping us achieve a calmer, healthier scalp, and the HydraScalp with Keravive Peptide Complex treatment does just that.
"The technology used is very interesting and innovative, and a particularly satisfying part of the experience was being able to see the debris that had been removed from the scalp at the end of the treatment," saysNatasha. "The treatment was much more relaxing than I initially anticipated; my scalp felt much more hydrated, and my hair felt fresh immediately after the treatment."
Best Professional Hair Service
Last but certainly not least is the professional hair service that blew our editors away. Using the power of cryotherapy, Hair.TOXX Cryotherapy bestows a glossy shine upon your hair whilst boosting its strength.
"This treatment impressed me," says Who What Wear UK deputy beauty editor Grace Lindsay. "The whole salon experience is so informative, and is also quick and easy for a professional treatment. I like that it minimises frizz whilst still keeping your natural hair pattern, unlike treatments like the Brazilian blow-dry. I definitely noticed a difference in the way my hair both looked and felt, and I also like that you get to take products home to help prolong the results," she says.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.