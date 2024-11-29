My Favourite Zara Perfumes Are All 40% Off—I’m Stocking Up for Guaranteed Compliments

My collection of Zara perfumes is one of my best kept secrets for smelling expensive on a budget. I've tried so many of the brand's bestselling fragrances, and they always earn me compliments. In fact, a lot of my friends often mistake them for designer perfumes. Yep, they are that good.

So, you can imagine my excitement when I saw that a small stash of Zara perfumes have just gone into the Black Friday sale. The website are currently offering 40% off a selection of chic scents, so now is the perfect time to treat yourself (or someone else) to a new fragrance.

Not sure which one to go for? Well, that's what I'm here for. As a fragrance-obsessed beauty editor, I like to think that I'm a bit of an expert when it comes to choosing new scents, so I've rounded up all of my top perfume picks from the Zara Black Friday sale. I've included something for everyone, from fruity scents to floral favourites, so keep on scrolling to shop my top recommendations. My one piece of advice? Act fast. Zara perfumes are known to sell out quickly, so if you do want to treat yourself, I suggest doing it sooner rather than later...

(Image credit: Zara)

Shop the Best Zara Perfumes in the Black Friday Sale:

1. Zara Love Explosion Special Edition

ZARA Love Explosion Special Edition Edp £23 £14 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, bitter orange, peony, rose, praline, amber, moss, vanilla and musk I couldn't believe it when I saw this limited edition fragrance in the sale. This scent actually combines two of Zara's most popular perfumes, Red Temptation and Rose Gourmand. The result is a sophisticated gourmand fragrance with a floral, fruity edge that will have you absolutely hooked.

2. Zara Linen Musk

ZARA Linen Musk Edp £20 £12 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, musk, frangipani flower and amber wood I love a clean, fresh, uplifting scent, so I will definitely be stocking up on this Zara perfume in the sale. To me, this smells like crisp, white bed sheets that have just been washed and left to dry in the warm summer air.

3. Zara Wonder Rose

ZARA Wonder Rose Edt £10 £6 SHOP NOW Key notes: Peach, tutti-frutti accord, sambac jasmine, coconut and vanilla Ok, this perfume is seriously delicious. Fruity notes are met with the warm, creaminess of coconut and vanilla, before sensual sambac jasmine takes centre stage.

4. Zara Perpetual Oud

ZARA Perpetual Oud Edp £13 £8 SHOP NOW Key notes: Pear, pepper, rose, saffron, amber wood and patchouli If you like bold fragrances, then I highly suggest checking out Perpetual Oud. Notes of spicy pepper are met with hints of juicy pear, before the scent is grounded by a leathery base of saffron, amber wood and musk. This perfume is completely captivating.

5. Zara Violet Blossom

ZARA Violet Blossom Edp £16 £10 SHOP NOW Key notes: Magnolia, apple, lily, vanilla and almond In contrast to the scent above, Violet Blossom is a fresh, delicate perfume that is bound to earn you compliments. Plus, the base of vanilla and almond brings a comforting element that makes you want to spritz this again and again.

6. Zara Cashmere Musk

ZARA Cashmere Musk Edp £20 £12 SHOP NOW Key notes: Musk, cashmere, popcorn, tonka bean and sandalwood This perfume looks so expensive, and it smells expensive too. This is like wearing your favourite cashmere jumper on a cosy winter's day. It has a beautifully warm, creamy base of tonka bean and sandalwood, with a hint of sweetness thanks to notes of popcorn.

7. Zara Black Amber

ZARA Black Amber Edt £16 £10 SHOP NOW Key notes: Mandarin, passion fruit, cherry, tiare flower, vanilla, amber and musk Yes, this perfume has a sweet, fruity element to it, but it also has a super sensual base of vanilla, amber and musk. It's one of those fragrances that surprises you every time you spritz it, and I think I might have to treat myself while it's on sale.

Shop More Zara Perfumes in the Black Friday Sale:

ZARA Orchid + Pink FlambÉ £20 £12 SHOP NOW Two Zara perfumes for £12? What a deal.

ZARA Breezy Rose Edp £16 £10 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a modern rose scent.

ZARA Merino Musk Edp £20 £12 SHOP NOW This powdery perfume has hints of caramel for a gourmand touch.

ZARA Hipster Oud Edp £13 £8 SHOP NOW Another captivating oud option.

ZARA Hibiscus Edp £16 £10 SHOP NOW This fragrance is like summer in a bottle.

ZARA Vibrant Leather Explosion Edp £23 £14 SHOP NOW Zara also has a selection of men's fragrances on sale, and I personally love this spicy, leathery aroma for both myself and my boyfriend.

ZARA Spell Caramel Edp £23 £14 SHOP NOW Another incredible option from the men's section. Think warming caramel, vanilla and ginger.

ZARA (Vetiverich) Edp £18 £11 SHOP NOW With notes of pear, saffron and bergamot, this scent can work for anyone and everyone.

ZARA Hi-Lo Edp £23 £14 SHOP NOW Hints of lavender give this sophisticated fragrance a sensual touch.

ZARA Tobacco Sublime Edp £23 £14 SHOP NOW Another Zara men's fragrance I am desperate to get my hands on. Vanilla and tobacco make this scent smell so chic.

ZARA Vibrant Leather Wood Edp £23 £14 SHOP NOW I know my boyfriend would love this for Christmas.