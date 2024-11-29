My Favourite Zara Perfumes Are All 40% Off—I’m Stocking Up for Guaranteed Compliments
My collection of Zara perfumes is one of my best kept secrets for smelling expensive on a budget. I've tried so many of the brand's bestselling fragrances, and they always earn me compliments. In fact, a lot of my friends often mistake them for designer perfumes. Yep, they are that good.
So, you can imagine my excitement when I saw that a small stash of Zara perfumes have just gone into the Black Friday sale. The website are currently offering 40% off a selection of chic scents, so now is the perfect time to treat yourself (or someone else) to a new fragrance.
Not sure which one to go for? Well, that's what I'm here for. As a fragrance-obsessed beauty editor, I like to think that I'm a bit of an expert when it comes to choosing new scents, so I've rounded up all of my top perfume picks from the Zara Black Friday sale. I've included something for everyone, from fruity scents to floral favourites, so keep on scrolling to shop my top recommendations. My one piece of advice? Act fast. Zara perfumes are known to sell out quickly, so if you do want to treat yourself, I suggest doing it sooner rather than later...
Shop the Best Zara Perfumes in the Black Friday Sale:
- Best sweet perfume: Zara Love Explosion Special Edition
- Best fresh perfume: Zara Linen Musk
- Best uplifting perfume: Zara Wonder Rose
- Best bold perfume: Zara Perpetual Oud
- Best delicate perfume: Zara Violet Blossom
- Best warm perfume: Zara Cashmere Musk
- Best sensual perfume: Zara Black Amber
1. Zara Love Explosion Special Edition
Key notes: Bergamot, bitter orange, peony, rose, praline, amber, moss, vanilla and musk
I couldn't believe it when I saw this limited edition fragrance in the sale. This scent actually combines two of Zara's most popular perfumes, Red Temptation and Rose Gourmand. The result is a sophisticated gourmand fragrance with a floral, fruity edge that will have you absolutely hooked.
2. Zara Linen Musk
Key notes: Bergamot, musk, frangipani flower and amber wood
I love a clean, fresh, uplifting scent, so I will definitely be stocking up on this Zara perfume in the sale. To me, this smells like crisp, white bed sheets that have just been washed and left to dry in the warm summer air.
3. Zara Wonder Rose
Key notes: Peach, tutti-frutti accord, sambac jasmine, coconut and vanilla
Ok, this perfume is seriously delicious. Fruity notes are met with the warm, creaminess of coconut and vanilla, before sensual sambac jasmine takes centre stage.
4. Zara Perpetual Oud
Key notes: Pear, pepper, rose, saffron, amber wood and patchouli
If you like bold fragrances, then I highly suggest checking out Perpetual Oud. Notes of spicy pepper are met with hints of juicy pear, before the scent is grounded by a leathery base of saffron, amber wood and musk. This perfume is completely captivating.
5. Zara Violet Blossom
Key notes: Magnolia, apple, lily, vanilla and almond
In contrast to the scent above, Violet Blossom is a fresh, delicate perfume that is bound to earn you compliments. Plus, the base of vanilla and almond brings a comforting element that makes you want to spritz this again and again.
6. Zara Cashmere Musk
Key notes: Musk, cashmere, popcorn, tonka bean and sandalwood
This perfume looks so expensive, and it smells expensive too. This is like wearing your favourite cashmere jumper on a cosy winter's day. It has a beautifully warm, creamy base of tonka bean and sandalwood, with a hint of sweetness thanks to notes of popcorn.
7. Zara Black Amber
Key notes: Mandarin, passion fruit, cherry, tiare flower, vanilla, amber and musk
Yes, this perfume has a sweet, fruity element to it, but it also has a super sensual base of vanilla, amber and musk. It's one of those fragrances that surprises you every time you spritz it, and I think I might have to treat myself while it's on sale.
Shop More Zara Perfumes in the Black Friday Sale:
Zara also has a selection of men's fragrances on sale, and I personally love this spicy, leathery aroma for both myself and my boyfriend.
Another incredible option from the men's section. Think warming caramel, vanilla and ginger.
With notes of pear, saffron and bergamot, this scent can work for anyone and everyone.
Another Zara men's fragrance I am desperate to get my hands on. Vanilla and tobacco make this scent smell so chic.
I'm also tempted to get him this clean, invigorating fragrance for the season ahead.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
