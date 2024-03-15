I Feel Wealthy When I Wear Perfumes Created by This Luxury Jewellery Brand

When I think of luxury perfumes, brands such as Chanel, Jo Malone, Byredo and Diptyque usually come to mind. These perfume houses have created some of my go-to scents over the years, and I know I can rely on these names when I want to smell super expensive. However, one brand I wouldn't think of is Van Cleef & Arpels. I'm sure you've all heard of this brand before, as it is known and loved for its super-high-end jewellery, and you might have seen the iconic clover-shaped pendants on Instagram, worn by celebrities and royals alike. It's the ultimate embodiment of elegance and adds an expensive touch to any outfit.

Although I don't quite have the funds for a bracelet myself, I was delighted to discover that Van Cleef & Arpels actually has a huge offering of luxury fragrances that smell just as expensive as you would expect. Interested? I thought so. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know, including the top five scents I would recommend to everyone.

What Do Van Cleef & Arpels Perfumes Smell Like?

If you're wondering what these designer perfumes smell like, then you're in luck, as I've tried my fair share of scents from the brand. There's no denying that all of them smell super high-end, but what I love about the fragrances is that there are so many different options depending on what you prefer. Whether you like your scents sweet, floral, woody or musky, Van Cleef & Arpels has something up your street.

Do Van Cleef & Arpels Perfumes Last?

Now, it's worth noting that these perfumes aren't cheap. A 75ml bottle will set you back around £145, so you want to make sure that the scent lasts on the skin. Much to my delight, all of the perfumes I've tried from the brand have had staying lasting powers thanks to rich, punchy notes. Don't get me wrong—I still like to top my fragrance up in the evening if I'm heading out after work, but it's definitely not a necessity when it comes to these scents.

Are Van Cleef & Arpels Perfumes Worth It?

So, are these luxury perfumes worth it? In my opinion, absolutely. If you're looking for a new fragrance to add to your collection, I couldn't recommend them enough. Yes, they're expensive, but when compared to other high-end brands, you actually get a lot for your money. Not only are the bottles chic but the unique selection of scents makes it hard not to fall in love with this brand.

The Best Van Cleef & Arpels Perfumes to Try

1. Van Cleef & Arpels Neroli Amara

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Neroli Amara Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Bitter orange, neroli and orange blossom absolute Spritzing this perfume is like biting into a sweet, citrusy orange. It's a beautifully uplifting fragrance that's ideal for this time of year. Although the notes pack a punch, it feels refreshingly light on the skin and I've been wearing it every day since getting my hands on it.

2. Van Cleef & Arpels Oud Blanc

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Oud Blanc Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Oud, Turkish rose, vanilla and frankincense I was shocked when I smelt this perfume as it was nothing like I expected. I've tried my fair share of oud fragrances over the years but this modern iteration is truly spectacular. The inspiration behind this scent (created by perfumer Anne Flipo) came from the hot, white smoke that is released when burning oud. Notes of creamy vanilla, velvety rose and smoky frankincense mingle with oud to create a warm, comforting and sensual finish.

3. Van Cleef & Arpels Rose Rouge

Van Cleef & Arpels Rose Rouge Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Rose, pink peppercorn, blackcurrant, cacao and patchouli Another perfume that surprised me was Rose Rouge. I'm not usually a fan of rose scents, but this is easily one of my favourite perfumes from the brand. It's super sweet thanks to notes of juicy blackcurrant, whilst spicy pink peppercorn and bitter cacao give it a sophisticated edge. It's the perfect fragrance for every day, in my opinion.

4. Van Cleef & Arpels Ambre Impérial

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Ambre Impérial Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Amber, bergamot, pink peppercorn and vanilla This fragrance is for those of you who like richer, deeper scents. It smells incredibly expensive and I personally tend to save it for special occasions. Notes of warming amber and vanilla are given new life thanks to spicy pink peppercorn and fresh bergamot. I don't know how a perfume manages to be sweet, spicy, fresh and warm all at the same time, but this one ticks all the boxes.

5. Van Cleef & Arpels Encens Précieux

Van Cleef & Arpels Encens Précieux Eau de Parfum £153 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Frankincense, black pepper, rose, myrrh, leather, tobacco and vanilla One of the brand's newest scents is Encens Précieux. This is easily one of the most luxurious perfumes in this roundup, but it's definitely not for the faint-hearted. Full of woody, spicy notes, this sophisticated fragrance lingers on the skin and will absolutely earn you compliments. What I love about this scent is that you can really smell the hints of vanilla and rose, which help lift those richer notes for a beautifully balanced finish.

Shop More Van Cleef & Arpels Perfumes:

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Orchid Leather Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Vanilla, leather, incense, vetiver and patchouli

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Orchidée Vanille Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Vanilla, cedar wood, orchid, mandarin, litchi, violet and Bulgarian rose.

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire California Rêverie Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Jasmine, mandarin, neroli and frangipani.

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Moonlight Patchouli Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Patchouli, rose, iris and suede.

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Gardénia Pétale Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key notes: Gardenia petals, lily of the valley and jasmine.

Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire Bois D'amande Eau de Parfum £145 SHOP NOW Key Notes: Almond, cedarwood and vanilla.

Opening image: @harrietwestmoreland