I Spent 72 Hours in Miami—Here's Every Wellness and Beauty Trend I Tried

Ah, Miami. A dazzling, tropical paradise of yacht parties, palm trees, fluorescent neon outfits, and making, um, questionable decisions. But not for me this time. My recent trip to the 305 was all in the name of wellness. I tested out four buzzy wellness and beauty trends—some to great success, and others… well, you'll see. Keep reading to see my 72-hour self-care-filled itinerary.

Upon landing, I needed to get some nutrients into my veins. I'm a multitasking expert, so I enjoyed a rejuvenating IV drip while sipping on a Pura Vida Super Greens Smoothie. TBH, the process was a little nerve-wracking, but the benefits made it worthwhile. "IV infusions deliver vitamins, minerals, and supplements directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the gastrointestinal system," explains Jamie Gabel, certified physician assistant and Medical Director of Advitam Health. "This increases the amount and speed of absorption directly into the tissues. Various combinations can be selected to address things like skin health, metabolic functions, immune support, and longevity." I opted for an IV focused on beauty and radiance—it was spiked with Vitamin B12 for keratin production, glutathione for detoxification, and biotin for hydration and elasticity. This IV cocktail gave my skin a healthy glow and helped strengthen my hair and nails. In addition to all these beauty benefits, I slept so well after. (It probably helped that The Miami Beach Edition has the most comfortable beds I've ever slept in.)

TIP: Customize your IV based on your health goals.

Lasers are crucial for baby-fresh skin. They can treat a whole range of skin concerns, including acne, scarring, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and more. Dr. Roberta Del Campo, dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer at Skin Laundry, explained the science behind these devices. "Lasers used in skincare produce light at a specific wavelength," she said. “When this light is directed at the skin, it's absorbed by chromophores—molecules within the skin that absorb light. Common chromophores include: hemoglobin (found in blood vessels), melanin (responsible for skin color and pigmentation), and foreign bodies (like P. acnes bacteria or scar tissue)." Basically, the laser absorbs things like acne, hyperpigmentation, and scar tissue and converts them into heat, which allows them to disappear and reveal a fresh, glowing complexion.

I've done Moxi and CO2 lasers before, which have about a week of downtime—but who has the time for that?! Luckily, Skin Laundry's laser facials are different, and I had the chance to try one out firsthand. "Most lasers might treat one or two chromophores, but the wavelength of our lasers targets all three chromophores, allowing us to treat different types of skin concerns at once," Dr. Del Campo told me. "Our lasers are non-ablative, meaning they don't remove the surface of the skin, but instead focus on the deeper layers. This protects the skin barrier, minimizes downtime, and reduces the risk of side effects." I can confirm this. I finished my laser facial with red light therapy and an ultra-hydrating face mask, and by the time I went to dinner later that night, my redness had dissipated and my skin was glowing.

Now that we know all about lasers, how do we actually maintain the results? "Depending on your skin concerns and goals, Skin Laundry facials can be performed as frequently as every ten days to treat chronic conditions such as acne or melasma, or monthly to maintain healthy, glowing skin," explained Mina Chun, BSN, RN, Director of Clinical Development at Skin Laundry. In case you're wondering, I've already booked my next appointment.

TIP: Book a laser facial monthly (at a place like Skin Laundry) to address your specific skin concerns and maintain a glowing complexion.

You've definitely seen this celeb-loved detox practice all over social media, and there's a good reason why. "Lymphatic drainage massage is the ultimate way to reset your body," says Petra Gospic, Brazilian lymphatic drainage practitioner and founder of The Body Lab Studio. If you're confused about what the lymphatic system exactly is (because, same), here's some background: It's a whole network of lymph nodes that drain excess fluid, metabolic waste, and toxins from the body. However, since it doesn't have a pump to eliminate this waste, it needs to be stimulated manually through massage. According to Gospic, lymphatic massage "clears out excess fluid and toxins, reduces water retention, bloating, and inflammation, and boosts circulation—leaving you feeling lighter, more energized, and refreshed." I could see and feel the difference, which is exactly what you can expect from this technique. "You'll be noticeably more sculpted, de-puffed, and defined after just one session. It's truly the ultimate inside-out glow-up."

Lymphatic Drainage A photo posted by on

BTW, here's my before and after from one of my sessions with Petra. If you're in NYC, you have to book a session. Her energy is immaculate and you'll leave feeling and looking so good.

TIP: Drink lots of water after your massage to maximize its detoxification benefits.

The key word here is *try*, okay? Although I've done the cold plunge many times before, I've yet to master the immense amount of self-discipline it takes to stay in for more than a few seconds. This one was even more difficult because it wasn't just freezing cold water—there was straight-up ice in there! Although this seems like a form of torture rather than a wellness practice, there are actually a ton of benefits that make an ice-cold dunk appealing. There's no one better to walk me through the benefits of this practice than Dr. Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO of Remedy Place—AKA NYC and L.A.'s hottest social wellness club. "The practice of taking a cold plunge has numerous health advantages," he explains. Here are a few of the benefits that Dr. Leary outlined for me:

Increase Dopamine Levels: "Cold plunges have been shown to stimulate the release of endorphins and dopamine, which are natural mood enhancers that reduce stress."

Improve Skin Health: "Cold water exposure can tighten the pores and improve blood flow to the skin, potentially enhancing its appearance."

Boost Circulation and Reduce Inflammation: "Cold water causes blood vessels to constrict, and when you emerge from the water, the blood vessels dilate, leading to improved circulation. This also helps reduce inflammation and muscle soreness, and promote faster healing."

Bolster Immune System: "Cold exposure has been linked to an increase in white blood cell count, which plays a vital role in the immune response. Some studies suggest that cold water immersion might enhance the immune system's ability to fight off infections."

Mental Health Benefits: "Cold plunges can have a stimulating effect on the nervous system. The shock of the cold water triggers the release of neurotransmitters, which can improve mood and reduce stress. Beyond the chemical shift happening in our brains, the sheer act of overcoming a challenge plays a pivotal role in taking control of our mental health. It's in the conquering of our fears that we discover additional layers of empowerment."

Even with lots of positive affirmations from my very cute guide (Am I allowed to say this? Look at him!) All I could do was an embarrassingly quick dunk. But mark my words: Next time I'm pushing myself so I can receive all these benefits.

TIP: Cold therapy can be as simple as ending your shower with a burst of cold water, or as extravagant as investing in your own personal, ultra-luxe Kohler x Remedy Place ice bath.

I left Miami feeling so good, plus I now have a set of new beauty and wellness rituals to bring into 2025 and beyond.

Shop My Wellness and Travel Essentials

Bromelia Swimwear Bahia String Bikini Top $98 SHOP NOW

Bromelia Swimwear Bahia Adjustable Bottoms $98 SHOP NOW

Emi Jay Popstar Clips in Crème Brûlée $34 SHOP NOW

Everyday Dose Mushroom Matcha + $50 SHOP NOW

Emi Jay Pointelle Headband in Passionfruit $24 SHOP NOW

July Carry On $295 SHOP NOW

Skin Laundry Vitamin B5 Antioxidant Moisturizer $35 SHOP NOW

Everyday Dose Coffee + $40 SHOP NOW

Skin Laundry Hydrating Facial Sheet Mask $11 SHOP NOW

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist $21 SHOP NOW

Touchland Power Mist Berry Bliss Hydrating Hand Sanitizer $10 SHOP NOW

The Skinny Confidential Le Spoon Body Sculpting Tool $89 SHOP NOW