"Your Apartment Smells Like a Luxury Spa": Thanks, a Celeb Facialist Introduced Me to the Dreamiest Home Scent

Of all the beauty professions you could dip your toes into, perfumery is arguably one of the most artisanal and elite in the biz. Master "noses"—whose entire career is dedicated to creating and evaluating olfactory blends—are often handpicked from prestigious (usually French) perfumery institutes, and there are thought to be fewer than 500 in the entire world. Growing up, Sofie Pavitt wanted to be one of them.
"I’ve always had a lot of scent memory," the celebrity aesthetician tells Who What Wear. She wound up becoming NYC's "acne whisperer" and coveted facialist to the stars (hardly a bad alternative), but still, she's found a way to weave scent into her professional practice. Though her product regimens remain fragrance-free ("Our clients are so sensitive," she explains), Pavitt consistently sets the scene with an inviting, fresh aroma. "[Scent] can add a layer to the treatment, so it’s not so clinical and personalized," she adds. Why not invigorate your senses as the "acne whisperer" rejuvenates your skin?
So what does a Sofie Pavitt facial smell like? Bright and clean with an unexpected edge—at least according to her brand-new scented candle, The Studio. Made in collaboration with Sidia—the fragrance-first bodycare brand that also offers nontoxic, hand-poured candles—the blend is Pavitt's first official studio scent meant to instantly transport users to her Centre Street oasis (no appointment required).
"[Sidia founder Erin Kleinberg and I] were inspired by the neighborhood, our building, the smells, and sights around us," Pavitt shares. "I think we are left with a very unique, bright, clean scent that immediately transports me to the treatment room." The blend kicks off with sweet mandarin, vibrant yuzu, and fresh rhubarb before a bouquet of orange blossom, pineapple flower, and neroli add more of a fruity-floral punch. A splash of rose water, blonde woods, and white musk rest at the base, grounding the fragrance with a layer of warmth. After lighting a sample of the candle myself, I can confirm that it makes my home smell exactly like a luxury facial spa, and somehow, it's able to deliver that post-treatment bliss I can only experience after an hour spent in Pavitt's studio.
While you can experience the candle whenever and wherever you please—I've already received a few "Your apartment smells so good" comments with it burning in my living room—Pavitt says it really shines in the hours after dusk. "Set the mood for your evening skincare routine by lighting the candle 15 minutes prior to starting," she suggests. "Take a moment to cleanse the skin and treat/hydrate in the glow of our candle for a luxurious evening wind-down. Enjoy!"
Sidia x Sofie Pavitt Face
The Studio
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Clean Clean Cleanser
This gentle gel cleanser never makes your skin feel stripped post-wash.
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Fridge to Face Blemish Defense Mist
I use this every morning, post-cleansing, without fail for an instant pick-me-up. The refreshing, cooling effect is unmatched.
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Mandelic Clearing Serum
I've gone through four bottles of this award-winning serum, and I have two more waiting for me in my beauty cabinet. I genuinely have a fear of running out!
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Omega Rich Moisturizer
One of the only whip-thick moisturizers that doesn't break me out.
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Nice Ice Frozen Toner Pods
Float these frozen toner pods over your skin the next time you're dealing with inflammation, puffiness, or redness, and thank me later.
SIDIA
The Hand Serum: Nirvana
Don't forget about those paws! This citrus- and amber-scented hand serum is as nourishing as it is chic. It won a coveted spot in our 2025 WWW 100 Beauty Awards for a reason!
SIDIA
Soaked: The Cream
One whiff of this blend of juniper, cypress, and fresh musks, and you'll want to slather it on head to toe.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.