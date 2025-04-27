19 of the Best Perfumes to Try If You're Entering Your Cowboy Carter Era Like I Am

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

Growing up, I spent a lot of time with both sets of grandparents (especially over the long, hot, sticky Southern summers). There were several afternoons I remember complaining about having to sit in silence while my maternal grandfather watched hours upon hours of old Westerns starring the likes of John Wayne, Gary Cooper, and Lee Van Cleef. After my papa's passing in 2015, I became reminded of him every time I saw a spaghetti Western flash across a screen. It brought me brought back to the hours I got to spend in his company well into his 80s.

Now, whenever I hear the theme song to Rawhide, I'm brought right back to that living room with iced tea, butterscotch candies, and lone rangers riding into the sunset on repeat. With all that being said, however, the Wild West wasn't without its monumental issues. It doesn't take a historian to learn about the violence, prejudice, and colonization that ran rampant under the pretense of discovering "untamed" land. And yet, the very idea of the Wild West and the cowboys who were part of the Western expansion is, in itself, something heavily ingrained in American psyche.

So when Beyoncé released her album Cowboy Carter last spring, I felt seen as a Black woman who has always had a complicated relationship with history and happens to have grown up in the West. I'm beyond excited that different versions of Western icons are being embraced that challenge our preconceptions. As an ode to my renewed admiration for all things Western-inspired and to celebrate the kickoff of the Cowboy Carter tour, I'm rounding up the 19 best fragrances that make me want to pull on my boots and spend and exorbitant amount of money on a cowboy hat.

The Best Western-Coded Fragrances

Boy Smells Cowboy Kush Eau de Parfum $69 SHOP NOW Scent Type: earthy spices Key Notes: hazelnut, white leather, cannabis, suede, tonka bean, patchouli Fragrances inspired by the Wild West are notoriously warm and earthy, but when a perfume appears on my radar that adds an unexpected note, I pay attention. At the heart of this perfume is blooming cannabis flower, which is complemented with top notes of warm hazelnut and soft white leather. It's finished with smooth tonka and earthy patchouli: a unique combination that leaves a smoky touch. Customer Review: "This smells like picturesque cowboy sitting after a long day rolling up a doobie and the sun is setting. its musky and earthy but keeps you coming back for more. one of my favorite tobacco scents I have ever tried! will be ordering the full size. if you want to smell edgy, earthy, musky with a little twang, you need!"

By Rosie Jane Dylan Eau de Parfum $80 SHOP NOW Scent Type: earthy woods Key Notes: cedar, frankincense, white musk Dylan Eau de Parfum is exactly what I would imagine a lone ranger wearing as they embark on a thrilling adventure on the wide plains. This is echoed in its notes of soft cedar and the cool spiciness of frankincense against a base of white musk. Inspired by individuality and freedom, a few spritzes of this scent is all you need to take on the day with confidence. Customer Review: "I’m obsessed with this. Literally. I sprayed it at the start of the day and over the next 8-12 hours it developed into so many different notes throughout the day. It feels like a warm hug at a bonfire with a glass of whiskey in hand! Very unique"

Byredo Animalique Eau de Parfum $230 SHOP NOW Scent Type: amber floral Key Notes: bergamot, lemon, violet, mimosa, suede, tobacco leaf, amber What would a cowboy be without a horse to take them wherever the wind blows? If you're not a fan of hay or grass but would like a unisex scent that evokes the same cozy earthiness, this is the one for you. It opens with fresh top notes of lemon and bergamot before giving way to warm mimosa and violet, then a cozy base suede, amber, and tobacco leaf. Customer Review: "Gorgeous scent and the smell lasts ages! Many people asked me what perfume I was wearing throughout the day! Such a rich, beautiful smell, perfect for any occasion. The amber and tobacco leaf gives of such a deep, woody vibe with hints of bergamot to lift the scent! Beautiful!"

D.S. & Durga Cowboy Grass Eau de Parfum $210 SHOP NOW Scent Type: fresh woods When I think of the old Western films, fields of prairie switchgrass from the Wild Western territories come to mind. D.S. & Durga's Cowboy Grass is built around the note and supported by a cowboy-inspired blend of flowering white thyme, American sagebrush, rose, and basil. It's also remained one of the brand's best sellers since it first launched in 2008. Key Notes: rosemary, wild thyme, bergamot, sage, basil, rose otto, vetiver, grass, ambrette Customer Review: "Brings memories of riding through Wyoming bigsage after a summer thunderstorm. Love it. I’m a woman, and definitely feel like this is one of the most versatile unisex fragrances. I actually plan to wear it layered with Liis Studied—the sharp sage goes beautifully with the soft skin scent and feels very adventurous and elegant at once."

Ranger Station Two Trick Pony Perfume $94 SHOP NOW Scent Type: amber woods Key Notes: amber, musk, woods I'm not horsing around when I tell you this is one of the few fragrances with an amber-wood scent profile that I wear on the daily. (I'm usually more of a powdery-floral girl.) Ranger Station's Two Trick Pony combines warm amber with enchanting white musks and woods for a perfume that would make any cowboy's heart skip a bit. I'm especially obsessed with how long it lasts on my skin with up to eight hours of wear. Customer Review: "I could not love this fragrance more! I absolutely love the notes of amber and how it is an overall subtle scent. I’ve gotten many compliments since starting to wear it. It is also great to blend with other scents, but I think I most prefer it by itself!"

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum $235 SHOP NOW Scent Type: warm spices Key Notes: Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris, violet, smoky wood alloy, ambrox, leather accord, musks It wasn't until I wore this fragrance with cowboy-print pants by Reformation that I truly felt like I could embrace my inner outlaw. This class scent smells exactly like how I'd imaging a wholesome Western town to be with notes of soft woods and warm leather complemented by the faint scent of florals in the air. Oddly enough, I would consider the perfume to have more of a light spicy profile than floral since it leads so heavily with woods and leather. Customer Review: "Rubbery leather with an industrial feel and dry woods make for a pungent opening. The more time passes, the fragrance relaxes and grows as a smell into a creamy sandalwood with cardamom and papyrus, it sweetens a bit but still maintains the leathery aspect which is now paired with soft buttery iris. Have received lots of compliments!"

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum $230 SHOP NOW Scent Type: aromatic woods Key Notes: ambrette, Jamaican nessberry, violet, sandalwood, magnolia, Chantilly musk, crisp amber, cedarwood I've never been to the Mojave Desert, but I have it on good authority (aka, my fellow beauty editors who have spent a night or two camping beneath its star-studded sky) that Mojave Ghost is just as magical. Notes of amber and Jamaican nessberry bewitch the senses before introducing soft florals, crisp amber, musks, and cedarwood. While it's not present in this scent, the perfume is inspired by the desert's ghost flower. Customer Review: "This is my first review of Byredo fragrances. I like Mojave Ghost because it is very distinctive and yet not overpowering. It is elegant but sexy at the same time. It is feminine but at the same time it is a scent that I could lend to my boyfriend if he wanted to use it. The downside is of course the high price so I may consider getting the body lotion or wash."

Heretic Parfum Cactus Abduction Eau de Parfum $165 SHOP NOW Scent Type: earthy citrus Key Notes: grapefruit, bitter orange, carrot seed, cedar, plai, green pepper, geranium absolute, prickly pear, vetiver, patchouli, benzoin, aloewood Drawing inspiration from night-blooming cactus flowers, the hypnotizing Cactus Abduction Eau de Parfum offers a succulent and crisp take on an "desert-coded" perfume with crisp citrus, juicy prickly pear, lively geranium, smoky vetiver, and benzoin. Plus, it's formula is plant-based like the rest of Heretic Parfum's memorable collection of fragrances. Customer Review: "Cactus Abduction is so unique. It has a captivating way of evolving every day that I wear it. The initial spritz is very green and fresh but as it dries down, it turns into lovely petrichor, hot dessert clay after the rain, on me. I also love that it's all natural and doesn't irritate my sesitive skin. I can smell it on my clothes the next day."

Jo Malone London Huntsman Savile Row Whisky & Cedarwood Cologne $228 SHOP NOW Scent Type: warm woods Key Notes: pimento, whisky, cedarwod Well-rounded and versatile whiskey perfumes can be few and far between, but the Huntsman Savile Row Whisky & Cedarwood Cologne by Jo Malone London has won me over. It was created in collaboration with Huntsman, an expert tailor found on Savile Row in London, and blends fiery pimento and fine whiskey with warm cedarwood. Trust me when I say it gives all the haunted-saloon vibes I'm after.

Malin+Goetz Leather Eau de Parfum $100 SHOP NOW Scent Type: warm spices Key Notes: lotus flower, pepper, clove, muguet, orchid, green violet, leather, cedarwood, sandalwood Fans of bold, leather fragrances should definitely have this classic perfume in their collection. Created as a nod to the tradition of scenting artisanal leather goods with custom perfumes, Malin+Goetz's Leather Eau de Parfum marries the scent of smooth, aged leather with powdery florals and rustic wood notes. As it faded on me, it became a spicier, second-skin scent. Customer Review: "My word, this is sexy. It's quite a smoky, warm scent, which normally I would steer clear of, but something about this really pulls at my heart strings. It lasts all day and develops into something quite musky and sexy on the skin over time. I would imagine this would be a great gift for a partner of any gender. I would recommend giving it a sniff if you can!"

Ranger Station Jordan's Perfume $94 SHOP NOW Scent Type: earthy floral Key Notes: sandalwood, ambergris, cedarwood, rose, jasmine Leather and rose is an elite note duo I'll never get enough of, and Jordan's Perfume by Ranger Station has been a favorite of mine for the past couple of years. Described by the brand as one of its most versatile fragrances to date, the perfume combines amber, ambroxan, woods, and musk into an addictive leathery, floral scent that you'll never want to be without. Customer Review: "Love this scent. This scent is perfect. I prefer non-floral scents that are not too masculine. This is perfect. Santalum and Jordan will be fighting for my attention."

Naomi Goodsir Corpus Equus Eau de Parfum $187 SHOP NOW Scent Type: amber musks Key Notes: rose, amber, birch, cedar, incense, leather, musk, patchouli, smoked wood If an animalistic scent is more your vibe, this is your sign to snag Naomi Goodsir's Corpus Equus Eau de Parfum. Similar to Byredo's Animalique, its a musky, amber-driven scent that boasts notes of fresh rose, smoky woods, incense, patchouli, and leather to create a fragrance that will fit you just as well as a well-worn leather coat that any cowboy would own. According to the brand, this sleeper hit was designed as a tribute to "a fiery & impetuous horse." Customer Review: "What an exciting wear! Opens beautifully with a smoky chesterfield type leather. This is overlaid on a barnyard hay accord. Perfect synthesis. And the dry down has a beautiful rose matched to an amber. This house is simply brilliant and probably the only perfumer without a bad fragrance. Signature scent worthy. I immediately purchased a back up."

Oribe Desertland Eau de Parfum $135 SHOP NOW Scent Type: aromatic green Key Notes: desert wildflowers, juniper berry, lavender, dry angelica root, vetiver, sandalwood, Texas cedarwood Another desert scent I can't get out of my head is Oribe's Desertland Eau de Parfum. Unlike the other Western-worthy fragrances on this list, it has an aromatic green profile that captures the iconic vastness and stillness of a desert by using a unique blend of of juniper berry, desert wildflowers, dry angelica root, and more. I like to wear this one alone or paired with another fragrance with lavender as its hero note to play up one of my favorite floral scents. Customer Review: "I’m really sensitive to almost all perfumes, but I can’t get enough of this scent—Desertland is truly an exception. I purchased this for my boyfriend, but we share it now. It has a very clean, refreshing scent that’s slightly woodsy/masculine. I need this in a candle, room spray, everything. Not to mention the bottle is beautiful."

Perfumehead Cosmic Cowboy Extrait de Parfum $250 SHOP NOW Scent Type: cool musks Key Notes: cinnamon bark, tobacco leaf, cacao blanc, black musk I was turned on to this fragrance by our beauty director, Erin Jahns, and I'll be forever grateful to her for the recommendation. Cosmic Cowboy pays homage to all the glitz, glamour, and grit of the Sunset Strip in the '70s with textural notes of amber and suede blended with the warm cinnamon bark, softness of lavender flower, and black musk. It finishes with orris, angelica, cacao blanc, and tonka bean for a boozy-yet-earthy kick. Customer Review: "I cannot get enough of this amazing scent! So intense and unlike any other scent in my collection. Every time I wear it, I get so many compliments. You will also love the staying power!"

Orebella Salted Muse Eau de Parfum $100 SHOP NOW Scent Type: woody marine Key Notes: sea salt, pink pepper, C02 extract, olive tree accord, fig, lavender, cedarwood, sandalwood, amber This one is for my lovers of marine scents who can't decide if they're more of a mer creature or cowboy. (But who says you have to choose?) Orebella's Salted Muse Eau de Parfum introduces a vibrant blend of sea salt, pink pepper, olive tree, woods, and crisp amber. It's one of the few earthy marine perfumes in my collection, and I talk about it whenever I get the chance! Customer Review: "This is the one of the most elegant perfumes I've purchased in my life. It's feminine without being too overbearing. Warm and sweet, with a touch of sandalwood for the earthy and spiritual baddies. Mixes well with other scents as well. It lasts all day up to eight to ten hours if not more. Bella is a genius!"

The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum $175 SHOP NOW Scent Type: earthy woods Key Notes: red grapefruit, elemi, bergamot, agarwood, black leather, labdanum, incense, patchouli, palo santo How much more cowboy coded can you get than a fragrance inspired by what The Maker refers to as "innate confidence"? This timeless perfume combines three of my favorite notes (red grapefruit, bergamot, and palo santo) with seductive agarwood, leather, and patchouli that capture the energy of a nomadic spirit. Its antique ink flask bottle is stunning with fluted glass panels inspired by the Architect Studio at The Maker Hotel. Customer Review: "Absolutely phenomenal. I love this scent. It’s strong and leathery without being overtly masculine and has a really nice smooth finish on the nose. I can’t recommend this enough! Definitely a scent I feel sexy wearing."

Byredo Desert Dawn Eau de Parfum $230 SHOP NOW Scent Type: aromatic woods Key Notes: cardamom, rose petals, sandalwood, cedarwood, carrot seeds, papyrus, vetiver, silk musks You can never have to many desert-inspired fragrances at your disposal, but if you have to make some extra room in your collection for Byredo's Desert Dawn Eau de Parfum, it'll be worth it. It strikes the perfect balance between fresh and savory with an enticing combination of spicy cardamom, warm sandalwood, and cedarwood, plus vetiver and silk musks. My favorite note in this one is papyrus, which lends a crisp, fresh finish to the fragrance in a way no other woodsy note could. Customer Review: "Desert Dawn is a balanced yet complex scent, ideal for those who enjoy fragrances that capture both the tranquility and intensity of nature. The bottle itself is minimalistic, reflecting Byredo’s signature aesthetic, with a touch of elegance that mirrors the fragrance within. Overall, Desert Dawn is a captivating fragrance that tells the story of the desert's changing landscape—from the freshness of dawn to the smoldering warmth of dusk."

Sana Jardin Sandalwood Temple Eau de Parfum $165 SHOP NOW Scent Type: warm woods Key Notes: bergamot, Moroccan neroli oil, orange flower water, cedarwood, sandalwood, vanilla, guaiacwood Of all the fragrances on this list, this is one of the more versatile ones. It's my top pick for a quieter approach to cowboy-core fragrances since, to me, it's reminiscent of the warm familiarity I experience while watching old Western films rather than cowboy-fueled aesthetics. However, the perfume does feature many of the popular notes that are attributed to these types of scents while also bringing new ones to the table with the use of vanilla, Moroccan neroli oil, an orange flower water. Customer Review: "This is the sandalwood dream. Subtle and smooth, warm and enveloping. I'd been hearing about this one for years, and trusting the overwhelmingly positive response from the masses, went for it. So glad I did. I'm not an advocate of the blind buy, but this would be a safe bet for just about anyone.

Stetson Lady Stetson Eau de Toilette $37 $20 SHOP NOW Scent Type: woody floral Key Notes: citrus, peach, rose, ylang-ylang, carnation, jasmine, sandalwood, amber, oakmoss If you've been on the hunt for an eau de toilette that perfectly combines classic, fresh florals with musky (almost mossy) wood notes, you've found the perfect option. The Lady Stetson Eau de Toilette has been a longtime favorite of mine because it features peach and oakmoss: two scent notes that aren't commonly paired together but happen to make a great combo. They're paired with citrus, ylang-ylang, jasmine, and amber to create one of the best underrated romantic fragrances on the market. Customer Review: "I have always loved Lady Stetson. I first started wearing it in my late teens-early 20s. I ran out and couldn't find it for the longest time, then I found this wonderful site. This fragrance brings back a lot of fond memories for me. It makes a perfect addition to any perfume collection."

Tauer 03 Lonestar Memories Eau de Parfum $141 SHOP NOW Scent Type: earthy musk Key Notes: green geranium, carrot seed, smoky leather, cistus, jasmine, myrrh, tonka, vetiver, sandalwood If you look up cowboy perfumes, there's a high change this will be one of the first to make an appearance on your screen. Tauer's Lonestar Memories Eau de Parfum was designed to emulate the energy of a lonesome rider who, after long day on horseback, returns to his campsite under the stars. It smells like old leather boots, worn blue jeans, fire kindling, and the Great Plains. Customer Review: "A scent that makes me somber and reflective, so it is definitely a mood scent for me. But, that doesn't mean that it is not beautiful and haunting. I wear this for me, not for anyone else."