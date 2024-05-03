You Know Western Style Is Back When Rihanna and Kendall Jenner Are Wearing the Same Cult-Loved Cowboy Brand

There must be something in the air. It seems like some of the biggest names in the music industry are going Western. Big names like Beyoncé to Bad Bunny to more niche favorites like Lana Del Rey have all recently created Western-inspired music. And the fashion industry is following suit. Heck, even Pharrell’s latest Louis Vuitton collection is dedicated to the cowboy look.

To get a real-world view of the aesthetic, I decided to tap a fashion-industry favorite Westernwear store, Kemo Sabe. With its flagship store nestled in the mountains of Aspen, it’s served celebs such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Kyle Richards, and other fashion icons. It offers a collection of what feels like the most authentic Western pieces. Below, I tapped Wendy Kunkle, the President and Owner of Kemo Sabe, on all things yeehaw.

How did your love for the Western aesthetic and Kemo Sabe begin?

Kemo Sabe’s journey started back in 1990, thanks to the vision of Tom and Nancy Yoder. For me, the Western love story began in 2005, when I moved to Aspen, Colorado, from Cleveland, Ohio. I had never been out West before, and it was quite shocking coming from a small town in Ohio. I fell in love instantly and knew I had found my home. I quickly started working for Kemo Sabe and that solidified my love affair with the West. Yoder had this magical way of painting the picture of the West—ethics, grit, and all. Working there, those values became more than just words; they became my essence.

What about the aesthetic and your boutique has drawn celebrities in for shopping sprees?

I think it’s important to understand that Kemo Sabe has pushed the boundaries of Western fashion for over 34 years. We're all about that unique blend of tradition and trendsetting—distressing hats, adding swag, and customizing everything under the sun. We sell to not only celebrities but to all walks of life. We treat them like family because that's what we are: a big, Western-loving family. We like to think of our stores like our homes. We take our time with each customer to ensure they get exactly what they want.

Are there any "don'ts" when it comes to adopting the Western style?

Western is for everyone, plain and simple. Don’t let fear hold you back—just dive right in. We’re all about blending high fashion with Western flair, organically and effortlessly. Start rocking Western wear, and watch as it transforms not just your look, but your whole vibe. Trust me—when you wear Western, you radiate a confidence that’s impossible to ignore. People notice, in all the best ways.

1. Fur Felt Cowboy Hat

"A fur felt Cowboy hat is a must! When I say 'cowboy,' that doesn’t mean it has to look cowboy—it just needs to be made from fur. The reason for this is that it is not only fashionable but also functional! Whether you’re braving a snowstorm or soaking up the sun, this hat’s got you covered, literally and stylishly." — Wendy Kunkle

Kemo Sabe Dark Brown Beaver Hat $895 SHOP NOW

Free People Soft Turn Felt Cowboy Hat $68 SHOP NOW

Brixton Joanna Felted Wool Hat $89 SHOP NOW

2. Handmade Cowboy Boots

"Finding the perfect pair [of boots] is like finding your soulmate for your feet. They should fit like a glove and be the most comfortable shoes you have in your closet. Our team’s here to guide you through the fitting process, ensuring you walk out with boots that'll last a lifetime—if you treat 'em right, that is." — Kunkle

Kemo Sabe Silver Cowgirl $495 SHOP NOW

Boot Barn Shyanne Lucille Western Boots $189 SHOP NOW

Free People Borderline Western Boot $178 SHOP NOW

3. Belts on Belts

"Your chance to wear your story on your waist. We especially love a good buckle. From diamonds to turquoise, your buckle is a canvas for self-expression. It's not just an accessory; it’s a family heirloom in the making, a legacy to pass down through generations." — Kunkle

Kemo Sabe Longhorn Rosita Trophy Buckle $1895 SHOP NOW

B-Low the Belt Koda Mod Leather Belt $196 SHOP NOW

Kemo Sabe Trout Salida Diamond Trophy Buckle $10495 SHOP NOW

4. Vintage Native American Jewelry

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"These pieces aren’t just accessories; they’re portals to another time, rich with history and beauty. Whether you’re rocking a simple tee or a glamorous gown, these treasures elevate any outfit, making a statement that’s impossible to ignore." — Kunkle

Kemo Sabe Zuni Turquoise Butterfly Ring $220 SHOP NOW

Kemo Sabe Dishta Turquoise Dangle Earrings $675 SHOP NOW

Kemo Sabe Butterfly Ring with Turquoise $495 SHOP NOW

Shop More Western-Inspired Pieces

My Mum Made It Lace Puff Sleeve Crop $79 SHOP NOW Prancing around fields only makes sense in this top.

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot $139 SHOP NOW The perfect cowboy boots doesn't exi—

Free People Country Side Maxi Slip $198 SHOP NOW For your Little House on the Prairie moment.

Levi's Iconic Western Snap-Up Shirt $79 SHOP NOW The more denim, the better.

Petit Moments Modern Rodeo Belt $45 SHOP NOW A belt worth talking about.

Lioness Hills Halter Vest $69 SHOP NOW This vest is a masterpiece to me.

Norma Kamali Fringe Pickleball Gang Jacket $525 SHOP NOW Fringe fever.

Free People New Frontier Western Bootie $158 SHOP NOW White boots go with everything.

Show Me Your MuMu Spears Romper $298 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of embellishments.

Madewell Madewell Women's Grommet-Embellished Suede Belt, Dark Caramel, Tan, M-L $48 SHOP NOW I'm here for the suede-and-gold combo.

Mango Western Denim Snap-Up Shirt $59 SHOP NOW Adding a denim shirt to my collection was a genius move.

AllSaints Idaho Western Cutoff Denim Shorts $169 SHOP NOW Yes to these shorts.

Lack of Color The Oasis Hat $149 SHOP NOW Perfect for the fields or a vacation.