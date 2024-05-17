Drop Everything—Fendi is Launching Fragrance, and I'm Already Obsessed

The first designer bag I ever bought was a Fendi embossed wallet on a chain. It was a $300 score from The RealReal I had been tracking for months, and sure, it definitely showed some pre-loved character (some slight leather creases hardware dings), but it was all mine. I still have it to this day, and every time I spot it hanging in my closet, I'm reminded of that sentimental unboxing years ago.

Fendi is well-known for eliciting a special sense of nostalgia (hello, '90s Baguette), so it only makes sense the brand would quite literally bottle that feeling with a delightful perfume—well, seven to be exact. Today, Fendi announces a brand new collection of fragrances, each inspired by olfactory memories from leading figures of the brand.

These elixirs offer an intimate glimpse into the Maison with a purpose to make you feel like part of the family. For example, Anna Fendi (one of the legendary Fendi sisters who created the brand) has a sweet, floral scent to evoke the memory of a mother's kiss; whereas Silvia Venturini Fendi (Anna's daughter who designed the iconic Baguette bag) landed on fresh, comforting notes reminiscent of the Fendi family farm nestled in the Roman countryside. According to a press release from the brand, the refillable bottles themselves pay homage to Roman architecture, with arched, elegant details and a sculptural design.

The full collection formally launches on June 20, but we just couldn't wait to dive into the Fendi scent journey. Learn more about the fragrances below, so you know exactly which one (or few!) to snag during the official drop.

(Image credit: Fendi)

Meet the Fendi Fragrance Collection

Prima Terra

(Image credit: Fendi)

Inspired by: Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear

Fragrance notes: tangerine, rosemary, oak moss

With Prima Terra, Jones tells the story of his childhood in Southern and Eastern Africa. "My desire was to bring together all the scents that made up this chapter of my life: my youth in Africa," he says in a press release.

Perché No

(Image credit: Fendi)

Inspired by: Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear

Fragrance notes: pink pepper, sandalwood

"Perché no" translates to "Why not," a phrase that perfectly captures the essence of this blend: simple yet rife with possibilities. Silvia compares the fragrance to "a white sheet drying in the sun" at I Casali del Pino, the Fendi family house in the Roman countryside. It's fresh and comforting with a hint of warmth.

Siempre Mio

(Image credit: Fendi)

Inspired by: Delfina Delettrez Fendi, Artistic Director of Jewellery

Fragrance notes: Calabrian bergamot, cedarwood, orange blossom,

Sempre Mio tells the story of Delfina's childhood in Morocco's Ourika Valley, a place she feels she most belongs. "I wanted to talk about who I am, where I come from. Sempre Mio is an intimate journey," she says in the release. It's fitting, then, that the phrase translates to "always mine."

Ciao Amore

(Image credit: Fendi)

Inspired by: Leonetta Luciano Fendi

Fragrance notes: fig, orange blossom, tonka bean

"'Ciao Amore' is how I greet my friends and the people I feel close to, to feel even closer," Leonetta says of her warm, solar scent. It's meant to conjure the memories of summer break—for Leonetta, that means vacationing in Ponza, an island between Rome and Naples.

Dolce Bacio

(Image credit: Fendi)

Inspired by: Anna Fendi

Fragrance notes: apricot, patchouli, Damascene rose

Dolce Bacio represents a garden: sweet and floral, of course, with some subtle woody and earthy notes. It evokes a mother's kiss, according to the brand, one that lingers on the cheek like a smear of lipstick.

Casa Grande

(Image credit: Fendi)

Inspired by: Adele Casagrande Fendi

Fragrance notes: Somali myrrh, amber, cherry, vanilla, tonka bean

Adele is the matriarch of the brand, opening a fur and leather goods workshop in 1925 that would later become the Maison it is today. The fragrance—a take on Adele's maiden name, Casagrande—represents her life's work and success. It's meant to transport the wearer into that leather goods shop way back when, with notes reminiscent of the creamy, soft material.

La Baguette

(Image credit: Fendi)

Inspired by: Tazio and Dardo Vascellari Delettrez Fendi

Fragrance notes: iris, Madagascar vanilla, leather

"I was pregnant when I designed the Baguette bag," shares Silvia. "It's a timeless piece that will always be associated with the idea of a new generation." It only makes sense that the fragrance inspired by her grandchildren—six-year-old twins Tazio and Dardo—would pay homage to this iconic piece. On a more literal note, the sunny, soft fragrance also evokes the twins' favorite snack: a slice of bread with butter and sugar.