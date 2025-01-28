Every 2000s Cool Girl Owned This Marshmallow Body Glitter—the Fragrance Version Is Just as Iconic

(Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney)

Back in the iconic early aughts, body glitter was *that* girl—and Urban Decay's Marshmallow Sparkling Lickable Body Powder was the queen bee. It was edible (questionably so, now that I think about it), deliciously retro (that leopard puff!), and the absolute marker of cool. After all, Regina George famously dusted it across her clavicle while getting ready for the Spring Fling. (True story, watch the OG scene!)

Urban Decay may have sunsetted the body powder back in 2013, but all the cool girls I know still smell like marshmallows—and Ellis Brooklyn's new Fragrance Mist is seconds away from becoming the HBIC. Below, discover the 2025 version of arguably the most cult-classic beauty staple of all time.

Ellis Brooklyn Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist

As its name suggests, Marshmallows is heavy on the sugary notes, not unlike the sticky-sweet body powders of decades past. It's a gooey, gourmand scent, for sure—the most dessert-like in Ellis Brooklyn's entire portfolio, I'd argue—but there's a toasty quality that gives it a little more edge than your standard vanilla fragrance. "It's such a bouncy and fun ingredient, but also, in fragrance, it's very lovely to work with," Ellis Brooklyn founder Bee Shapiro exclusively tells Who What Wear. "There's a spun-sugar quality and also a natural milkiness that's very much a cousin to vanilla in that way."

Shapiro has had Marshmallows on the brain since incorporating the note in the brand's Sweet Eau de Parfum. "Gourmand notes were not as popular back when we launched Sweet in early 2020," she recounts. Now? The fragrance market is practically erupting with new ways to smell like hours spent in a pastry shop, so it was high time for marshmallow to have its own moment.

Yet unlike the saccharine body sprays (or powders) you might have bathed in back in the day, Marshmallows has a salty, slightly spicy kick—thanks to caramel accord, lemon, amber woods, and milky musks—that keeps it feeling elevated. Think beachside s'mores as opposed to Fluffernutters. "I am not necessarily someone who always reaches for a gourmand fragrance," Shapiro admits. "So when I design gourmand fragrances with perfumers, I always key on pairing the dessert-like notes with something sophisticated. I'm after that balance of yumminess but also beauty."

I'd say Marshmallows perfectly toes that line. The lemon, although nearly undetectable in the blend, gives it a solid brightness, while milky musks provide a cozy yet polished dry-down. Musks also have a grounding effect in fragrance, which is what helps Marshmallows play nice with countless perfume combinations. "It layers very well with Peaches perfume body mist, which gives the peach scent this yummy, cozy vibe," says Shapiro. "I also like Marshmallows with Sweet Eau de Parfum—we're just amplifying the existing marshmallow note in Sweet here—and also Vanilla Milk and Apple Love. For the latter two, Marshmallows perfume body mist adds a delicately sweet kick."

My personal favorite combo at the moment: Marshmallows and Vanilla Sin (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

And because it's a body mist, which means it contains a less-concentrated amount of fragrance oil, you can spritz it on with abandon without the fear of smelling overly sweet. Instantly, I'm reminded of those dark, early mornings I'd douse my limbs in body spray so I could saunter into sixth-grade homeroom with a cloud of spun sugar in my wake—you know, like all the cool girls did.

More Ellis Brooklyn Scents I Love

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Sin Hair and Fragrance Body Mist If you love cherry fragrances, trust me, you're going to go feral for Vanilla Sin. This is my favorite fruity gourmand scent, period. (And, FYI, it layers beautifully with Marshmallows.)

Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum Creamy, salty (hence its name!), and slightly floral, Salt is an absolute dream.

Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar Eau de Parfum I usually shy away from coconut-based perfumes (sorry, but they smell like sunscreen to me), but this one somehow hits just right. It's so elevated and yummy.

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum I'm always a sucker for a rich, bourbon vanilla perfume, and this is one of the best I've tried.

Ellis Brooklyn Apple Love Eau de Parfum Apple Love reminds me of a crisp fall day. I can't explain it. To me, it's at once comforting and bright.

Ellis Brooklyn Bee Eau de Parfum Imagine a dollop of rich, golden honey spiked with rum. Intriguing, no? It's one of my absolute favorite scents to wear year-round.

Ellis Brooklyn Super Amber Eau de Parfum Amber-y fragrance lovers, you will go bananas over this woody blend.