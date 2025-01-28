Every 2000s Cool Girl Owned This Marshmallow Body Glitter—the Fragrance Version Is Just as Iconic
Back in the iconic early aughts, body glitter was *that* girl—and Urban Decay's Marshmallow Sparkling Lickable Body Powder was the queen bee. It was edible (questionably so, now that I think about it), deliciously retro (that leopard puff!), and the absolute marker of cool. After all, Regina George famously dusted it across her clavicle while getting ready for the Spring Fling. (True story, watch the OG scene!)
Urban Decay may have sunsetted the body powder back in 2013, but all the cool girls I know still smell like marshmallows—and Ellis Brooklyn's new Fragrance Mist is seconds away from becoming the HBIC. Below, discover the 2025 version of arguably the most cult-classic beauty staple of all time.
As its name suggests, Marshmallows is heavy on the sugary notes, not unlike the sticky-sweet body powders of decades past. It's a gooey, gourmand scent, for sure—the most dessert-like in Ellis Brooklyn's entire portfolio, I'd argue—but there's a toasty quality that gives it a little more edge than your standard vanilla fragrance. "It's such a bouncy and fun ingredient, but also, in fragrance, it's very lovely to work with," Ellis Brooklyn founder Bee Shapiro exclusively tells Who What Wear. "There's a spun-sugar quality and also a natural milkiness that's very much a cousin to vanilla in that way."
Shapiro has had Marshmallows on the brain since incorporating the note in the brand's Sweet Eau de Parfum. "Gourmand notes were not as popular back when we launched Sweet in early 2020," she recounts. Now? The fragrance market is practically erupting with new ways to smell like hours spent in a pastry shop, so it was high time for marshmallow to have its own moment.
Yet unlike the saccharine body sprays (or powders) you might have bathed in back in the day, Marshmallows has a salty, slightly spicy kick—thanks to caramel accord, lemon, amber woods, and milky musks—that keeps it feeling elevated. Think beachside s'mores as opposed to Fluffernutters. "I am not necessarily someone who always reaches for a gourmand fragrance," Shapiro admits. "So when I design gourmand fragrances with perfumers, I always key on pairing the dessert-like notes with something sophisticated. I'm after that balance of yumminess but also beauty."
I'd say Marshmallows perfectly toes that line. The lemon, although nearly undetectable in the blend, gives it a solid brightness, while milky musks provide a cozy yet polished dry-down. Musks also have a grounding effect in fragrance, which is what helps Marshmallows play nice with countless perfume combinations. "It layers very well with Peaches perfume body mist, which gives the peach scent this yummy, cozy vibe," says Shapiro. "I also like Marshmallows with Sweet Eau de Parfum—we're just amplifying the existing marshmallow note in Sweet here—and also Vanilla Milk and Apple Love. For the latter two, Marshmallows perfume body mist adds a delicately sweet kick."
And because it's a body mist, which means it contains a less-concentrated amount of fragrance oil, you can spritz it on with abandon without the fear of smelling overly sweet. Instantly, I'm reminded of those dark, early mornings I'd douse my limbs in body spray so I could saunter into sixth-grade homeroom with a cloud of spun sugar in my wake—you know, like all the cool girls did.
More Ellis Brooklyn Scents I Love
If you love cherry fragrances, trust me, you're going to go feral for Vanilla Sin. This is my favorite fruity gourmand scent, period. (And, FYI, it layers beautifully with Marshmallows.)
Creamy, salty (hence its name!), and slightly floral, Salt is an absolute dream.
I usually shy away from coconut-based perfumes (sorry, but they smell like sunscreen to me), but this one somehow hits just right. It's so elevated and yummy.
I'm always a sucker for a rich, bourbon vanilla perfume, and this is one of the best I've tried.
Apple Love reminds me of a crisp fall day. I can't explain it. To me, it's at once comforting and bright.
Imagine a dollop of rich, golden honey spiked with rum. Intriguing, no? It's one of my absolute favorite scents to wear year-round.
Amber-y fragrance lovers, you will go bananas over this woody blend.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
No Joke, Claudia Sulewski's $24 Perfume Smells More Expensive Than My Designer Faves
I gasped when she told me the price.
By Jamie Schneider
-
"A Vanilla That Is Anything But": This New Fragrance Is an Ode to Michelle Pfeiffer's Husband
"It needed to have depth and duality."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
"Your Apartment Smells Like an Expensive Chalet" Is My Favorite Compliment—This French Secret Is Key
I can't think of anything more chic, honestly.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Found This $35 Fragrance at the Drugstore, Yet It's Somehow the Most Expensive-Smelling Scent I Own
A true unicorn.
By Shawna Hudson
-
I Forced My Fiancé to Share Perfume With Me for 30 Days—These 4 Earned the Most Compliments
Sharing is caring.
By Jamie Schneider
-
This Polarizing Scent Smells Like Après-Ski in the Austrian Alps, and It's Too Good to Gatekeep
File this under "how to smell rich."
By Jamie Schneider
-
Precious Lee on Her Go-To Chocolate Lip and the Fragrance Hack She Learned From Her Mom
Our exclusive chat with the iconic model.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Kendall Jenner's Go-To Colorist Just Gave Me the Juiciest "Hot Girl Hair" Recs
Plus, underrated fragrance finds that simply ooze cool.
By Jamie Schneider