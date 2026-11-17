With party season just a few weeks away, I’ve started thinking about the perfumes I’ll invest in to see me through the festive period. But if the gourmand, warm spice or heavy floral notes that you typically see around this time of year are what come to mind, think again, because it’s actually boozy scents that have my attention this year.
Spotlighting notes of spirits such as rum or gin, cocktails, liqueurs and even sparkling wine, boozy perfumes offer a particularly sophisticated take on party fragrances, balancing sweet, spicy and floral notes with the warmth and depth of alcohol. Evoking the feeling of getting ready for an evening out, sipping a beautifully crafted cocktail in a dimly lit bar or enjoying a long dinner that stretches well into the night, this new perfume trend comes with an inherent sense of occasion that feels perfect for formal events.
Now, I have to admit, as someone who's determined to drink less this party season, boozy perfumes felt like the ideal fragrance trend to try out this winter as a way to make up for the proseccos, cosmopolitans, and negronis I’ll be missing out on. But they're also the perfect scent family for anyone looking for an elegant but compliment-grabbing perfume to see them through the winter months.
So after weeks of rigorous testing, I’ve found the seven best boozy scents to invest in. Whether you prefer the warmth of an aged rum, the indulgence of a cherry-infused liqueur or the crisp freshness of a gin-based cocktail, there’s something for everyone this season, all of which capture the delicious associations of your favourite tipples without smelling overly alcoholic or artificial. After all, who says you can't bottle the feeling of a really good festive night out?
If you like your fragrances with a generous dash of fruitiness as I do, Miu Miu's Miutine Intense is the boozy perfume for you. With blackberry liqueur at the heart of this perfume, It's warm and dark with a hint of juicy syrup. But the bourbon vanilla brings a deep but creamy finish that keeps it away from a traditional gourmand and leaves it smelling sophisticated and grown-up. It has a darker, more sensual edge that makes it feel particularly appealing for winter evenings and occasions when you want something with a little more presence.
Key notes: Cherry liqueur, black cherry, bitter almond, griotte syrup, rose, jasmine sambac, sandalwood, vetiver, cedarwood, Peru balsam, roasted tonka
A modern take on a traditional gourmand perfume, Tom Ford's Lost Cherry is an intoxicating interpretation of a cherry cocktail. Combining cherry liqueur with black cherry and bitter almond to create a scent that feels almost edible, it’s juicy and syrupy with a nutty accord that stops the sweetness from becoming overwhelming. And the rose and jasmine sambac bring a soft floral elegance to the scent profile, adding a touch of polish to an otherwise indulgently sweet composition. If you're looking for a sophisticated take on a confectionery-inspired fragrance, this is the one for you.
For those who prefer their fragrances bold, complex and unapologetically luxurious, Bond No. 9's New York Chic is the scent to go for. With notes of cognac, oud and heliotrope, it’s a layered, warm and spicy composition that takes inspiration from New York's fashion-forward personality. To me, it perfectly embodies the feeling of drinking a Sidecar in a cool New York jazz bar on a night out. I have to warn you that New York Chic is no way a subtle fragrance, but nor is it trying to be. It is expressive and full of personality, with a warm, boozy base that’s sure to turn heads and earn you a myriad of compliments.
If your favourite tipple is a glass of pink champagne, then 212 VIP Rosé ought to be on your radar. On the first spritz, it has all the sparkling effervescence of Champagne bubbles, with the brightness of pink pepper and fuzzy peach. Once on the skin, it dries down into a smooth woody-musk scent that will have you nuzzling your wrists. If you love a fruity or floral scent, this is the one to go for.
Key notes: Orange brandy, black cherry, red freesia, sugared jasmine, plum nectar, ebony woods, warm caramel, soft leather
As someone who swears by a cherry Negroni, I know all too well that cherry and cocktails are a match made in heaven. And Phlur’s Cherry Stem makes the most of this delicious combination, merging the juicy fruit with zesty orange brandy to create a scent that feels like guzzling down a decadent cherry cocktail. As the fragrance then settles, ebony woods, warm caramel and soft leather create a deeper, more sensual finish, lending elegance to what would otherwise be a typically fruity scent. The result? A sweet yet polished perfume that feels made for parties and festive evenings out.
If you love a glass of fizz as much as I do, look no further than Kilian Paris’ Sparkling Royal. Inspired by the classic Kir Royale (a delicious blend of champagne and blackcurrant liqueur), this perfume perfectly captures the feeling of a sparkling aperitif, combining zesty citrus and fruity florals. This is a much more delicate interpretation of the boozy fragrance trend, prioritising the sparkling, celebratory side of a cocktail rather than the richness of heavy spirits. I also love just how versatile it feels, having the right amount of freshness for daytime wear but also feeling elegant enough for formal evening occasions as well.
Few fragrances wear their boozy inspiration quite as confidently as Malin+Goetz's Dark Rum. Inspired by traditional Caribbean rum, the scent combines fruity sweetness, aromatic spice and a smooth, deeply boozy accord. The opening note of juicy plum is immediately attention-grabbing, but is quickly grounded by the heavy mix of rum, leather and vanilla, before drying into a smoothly comforting base of amber and milk. Effortlessly wearable, Dark Rum is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a boozy fragrance that doesn't feel too sugary or overly dressed up. It's one of those perfumes that feels unique and in-the-know, smelling unlike any other scent on the market.
Taking inspiration from the world of gin, Penhaligon's Juniper Sling offers a completely different interpretation of a boozy fragrance. Rather than focusing on rich spirits or syrupy liqueurs, it captures the crisp freshness of a perfectly chilled gin cocktail. Juniper berry is the star of the show, delivering the unmistakable botanical character of gin, and the angelica then brings a herbal quality that makes the scent feel fresh and lightweight. It is way less gourmand than some of the other fragrances in this edit, making it an excellent choice for anyone who enjoys the idea of a cocktail-inspired scent but doesn't want something too sweet.
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As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.