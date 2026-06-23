If there's one thing true fashion people excel at it's shopping strategically. Rather than waiting until a trend reaches peak popularity—and often peak pricing—they invest in key pieces before everyone else catches on. Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to do exactly that and it’s finally here, just in time for late summer and early fall shopping.
While summer sandals are still very much in rotation, and most certainly in this list, the shoe trends that will define the transition into fall are also emerging. Retro sneakers continue to gain momentum, loafers remain a timeless staple, and polished flats are proving that comfort and style can coexist. Even seasonal favorites like raffia textures and delicate strappy sandals are expected to extend well beyond Labor Day and I can't wait to wear them.
I personally have been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to come around so I can make my move on these exciting pieces. Ahead, I've rounded up the shoe deals worth adding to your cart before prices inevitably bounce back.
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