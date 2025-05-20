Beauty Status Symbols: 9 Products That Define the New Guard of Luxury Beauty

By now, we’ve all clocked the quiet-luxury shift taking hold of our wardrobes—stealth wealth, logo-less investments and those "if you know, you know" pieces that whisper affluence.

But the fashion crowd’s minimalist mood board isn’t just influencing what we wear—it’s reshuffling our beauty shelves, too. Enter the era of beauty status symbols: carefully curated luxury beauty products that don’t just promise performance and results, but also signal taste, identity and insider acumen by association. So, what does it take for a new beauty product to earn its place on the top shelf, not just physically, but culturally?

The Status Symbol Blueprint

"A beauty product becomes a status symbol when it moves beyond function and starts to signify aspiration—who you are or who you want to be,” says Rhea Cartwright, beauty consultant, host of No Stupid Questions podcast and former head of beauty buying at Liberty.“It’s rarely just about the formula; it’s the storytelling, the scarcity, the aesthetic and often, the people who use it."

And there’s a tried-and-true blueprint behind these cult beauty investments. "The most successful launches understand that they’re not just selling skincare or makeup; they’re selling identity," adds Cartwright. "A product becomes a status symbol when it lives on someone’s dressing table or in their makeup bag, not just because it works, but because it says something."

There are key pillars behind the rise of a beauty status symbol, and it goes beyond TikTok virality. "It starts with design: products must feel tactile, weighty and beautiful enough to display," says Cartwright. "Then comes alignment with trusted tastemakers or celebrity advocates who actually use the product. Selective distribution is another key lever—exclusivity builds desirability," she notes. But products can't rely on this alone. The chic showponies on our bathroom shelves require a powerhouse formula to match to reach true icon status. "A luxury product that doesn’t deliver rarely earns repeat buys, no matter how photogenic. No amount of buzz can sustain a product if it doesn’t perform," says Cartwright.

Much like a Margaux handbag quietly signals fashion-person sophistication, the beauty staples tucked within it, such as Rhode’s Lip Case or Hourglass’s Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm, lend the same kind of quiet clout. They're the It bags of beauty. "Beauty historically lived behind closed doors, hidden in cabinets and used in private. With the rise of social media and 'shelfie' culture, beauty has become a public-facing accessory, much like fashion," says Cartwright. "This shift towards beauty being a visual currency of lifestyle means that suddenly, your skincare lineup says as much about you as the bag you carry."

The New Guard of Beauty Icons

Unlike the in-your-face beauty products of the 2010s, today’s beauty status symbols are altogether more subtle—and all the more covetable for it. "It’s less about overt luxury and more about considered insider choices," says Cartwright. "Brands like Sidia, Westman Atelier and Agent Nateur are cultivating this next-gen status appeal. They’re thoughtful, beautifully branded and have a loyal, clued-up following," she says.

Other modern classics in the making? "Crown Affair and La Bonne Brosse elevate everyday rituals like hair brushing into moments of indulgence. Eadem and Reome represent a new guard of clinically effective, editorially loved skincare, whilst Sophie Carbonari and Orveda offer an ultra-curated approach that feels incredibly covetable," says Cartwright. "These products are becoming modern markers of being in the know. I work with a lot of emerging brands, and the ones with real potential understand that today's consumer wants a product that delivers and communicates values. It's that combination that creates long-term cachet." What these brands all have in common is a deep understanding that modern luxury isn’t just about prestige—it’s about purpose, efficacy and how it fits into your lifestyle.



It speaks to the wider trends we're seeing within beauty, too. "The beauty industry is experiencing a paradigm shift, as consumers increasingly seek products that prioritise efficacy and functionality," explains Reiko Hasegawa, senior beauty and personal care analyst at Mintel. "This 'quiet beauty' concept (a minimalist approach to appearance that subtly denotes class and social status) places emphasis on ingredient quality, proven efficacy and the reassurance of simplicity." As a result, beauty consumers are more inclined to justify investment purchases for real results, favouring quality over quantity. Think of a thoughtfully curated skincare shelf rather than a cabinet overflowing with viral products. "It allows beauty brands to tap into a more discerning consumer base," says Hasegawa.

If it’s thoughtfully designed, selectively stocked and known amongst beauty insiders for actually delivering, chances are you may already have a status-signalling product in your beauty arsenal. So, what are the beauty status symbols for 2025?

Scroll ahead for the new guard of beauty icons of the decade, as loved by editors, experts and beauty insiders.

The 9 Beauty Status Symbols Defining 2025

1. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm

(Image credit: Hourglass)

"A sensory delight: plush, pigmented and sleekly packaged. Hourglass does modern glamour exceptionally well, and this gloss brings a dose of indulgence to every makeup bag," says Cartwright. Part gloss, part balm, the Hourglass Phantom Volumising Glossy Balm is sensorial in both aesthetics and formula, and has cemented itself as a modern beauty icon—a true feat amongst hundreds of lip products all chasing cult status.

What makes it so special? The melty-textured balm twists up with a satisfying click and coats lips in a glossy lacquer, delivering a sheer, cushioned tint as it glides on—a dream for low-maintenance beauty aficionados. It excels worn alone or paired with a lip liner whilst feeling silky to the touch as the soft, minty tingle gently plumps your lips. Needless to say, the gold casing it's housed in is sure to catch both the light and the attention of others as you take it out of your handbag. The hardest part? Choosing just one from the curated range of wearable shades.

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm £36 SHOP NOW

2. Dr. Dennis Gross Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro

(Image credit: Dr Dennis Gross)

There's a reason why everyone on your social feeds is wearing an LED mask right now. They're a tool to elevate not just your skincare routine, because their exclusivity makes them all the more desirable. No other LED mask garners quite as much attention and excitement as Dr Dennis Gross's, which is one of the most sought-after, premium masks out there in both design and efficacy. "Part skincare, part status flex, it's science-backed, instantly recognisable and often spotted in the routines of A-listers and influencers alike. It's a modern symbol of self-optimisation," says Cartwright.

Time is a luxury, after all, so the three-minute treatments mean this luxe mask can slot into even the busiest of schedules without needing to head to a clinic. The moulded rose-gold accents make it one of the more luxuriously designed LED masks on the market, but with its luxury-aesthetic-Instagram-flex credentials aside, this is a powerhouse piece of beauty tech. It uses clinically proven red, near-infrared and blue LED lights to target acne, inflammation and fine lines with visible results to help further enhance and supercharge your skincare routine.

Dr. Dennis Gross Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro £465 SHOP NOW

3. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)

Few products have achieved the kind of cult status Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream enjoys. Its cobalt blue bottle is shorthand for insider beauty knowledge. Put it this way: it's the product most likely to go missing from a magazine's beauty cupboard. "Clinically backed, elegantly packaged and positioned as the ultimate skin investment, Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream has the credibility of science, the allure of exclusivity and the price tag to match," says Cartwright.

Powered by Professor Bader’s TFC8 technology, this exclusive moisturiser does more than look the part on your bathroom shelf; it really works. Even on first use, the skin appears plumper, soothed and impossibly radiant, giving the kind of glow you get post-facial and making its price tag feel more like a smart investment. To own it is to quietly declare you're fluent in the science of skincare—and have a radiant complexion and the bank balance to match. It's rich in every sense, from the formula to the cost.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream £240 SHOP NOW

4. Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

(Image credit: Tatcha)

"A modern classic with global appeal, the formula delivers glassy hydration, and the branding, with its nod to Japanese beauty rituals, adds cultural cachet," says Cartwright. Indeed, Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream embodies that covetable Japanese skincare ethos, turning your routine into a moment of intention. This is a moisturiser you'll spot not only on the feeds of beauty enthusiasts, but it's also a timeless classic that makeup artists come back to time and time again.

It’s plush, rich and the very definition of dewy, infused with Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid to deliver the kind of glow that makes you look like you schedule weekly facials. The silky texture instantly melts into the skin, leaving it lush, plumped and impossibly soft. The lilac jar, with its accompanying golden spatula housed in the lid, has become an emblem of indulgent skincare and is instantly recognisable, making Tatcha products beloved not only for their results, but also for the experience. Applying it feels like slipping into a silk dressing gown, and it lays the foundation for flawless makeup application.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream £67 SHOP NOW

5. Merit Beauty Restrospect

(Image credit: Merit)

You'll no doubt find a handful of Merit products inside every tastemaker's makeup bag. But alongside the cult Flush Balm and the brand's iconic tie-handle pouches, its Retrospect fragrance has quickly garnered "IKYKY" status. "Having cracked the code of minimalist yet affordable luxury, Merit’s first fragrance captures the brand’s chic, edited and effortless style," says Cartwright. "Retrospect feels like a luxury object for the minimalist era—one that’s as considered as the person who wears it."

The pared-back bottle, weighty and sculptural with a golden accent top, mirrors the ethos of the scent itself: chic without effort, elevated without excess. Designed to wear close to the skin, it's a fragrance that gently whispers rather than shouts, and taps into the growing trend of skin scents whilst remaining unique. The blend of juicy pear and creamy ambrette paired with smooth musk and earthy moss makes it so wearable; it's the fragrance equivalent of a perfectly cut pair of jeans worn with a white T-shirt. The extrait formula (the strongest perfume concentration) means one spritz goes the distance, and you can enjoy the luxury of the scent all day long, no top-ups required.

Merit Beauty Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum £79 SHOP NOW

6. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Luxurious in texture and formulated to glide like silk across even the most delicate lash lines, Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liners have cemented themselves as a modern-day beauty icon. They are the makeup equivalent of a sharply tailored suit: timeless and undeniably expensive-looking. These liners frame your eyes with a quiet power, whether you're crafting a feline flick or smudging it into a smouldering smokey eye that Victoria Beckham herself has made her signature. From the subtly shimmering Cinnamon to smooth, matte brown Cocoa (VB's favourite), every shade exudes understated sophistication.

"The Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liners are a beauty-editor favourite that delivers on performance and aesthetic," says Cartwright. "Its clean lines, rich pigment and chic branding make it a staple for those who want subtle glamour."

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner £32 SHOP NOW

7. Loewe Candle

(Image credit: Loewe)

Beauty status symbols aren't just about the skincare, makeup or haircare we use, but about how we invite luxury into our spaces, too. And nothing signifies luxury than an exclusive candle sitting on your coffee table. Few are as sought-after as Loewe's sculptural, ribbed vessels, which serve just as well as objets d'art as a source of luxurious home fragrance. "They are pure aesthetic fantasy," says Cartwright. "The ceramics, the scent, the branding—everything about these candles says taste. Sitting at the intersection of fashion, home and beauty, they broaden the potential consumer."

Then you have the scents themselves, which are earthy, botanical and unexpected. From tomato leaves to oregano, these aren’t the predictable sweet florals you'll find elsewhere; rather, they feel modern and grounded with an understated coolness. They're (almost) too good to light. A Loewe candle is a visual cue to anyone who walks into your space that you know and appreciate craftspersonship.

Loewe Large Tomato Leaves Candle £366 SHOP NOW

8. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer £330 SHOP NOW

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is the Rolls-Royce of hair dryers and remains a power player in beauty tech. As Cartwright says, "This is where high design meets high performance. This is tech as a status symbol—an investment in time, hair health and daily luxury. Owning one says you value the best," she says.

Of course, any hair dryer can get the chore of drying your hair done, but the Supersonic makes it effortless—even enjoyable. For one, the powerful motor dries hair quickly and with minimal heat damage thanks to intelligent heat control, leaving it looking glossy and healthy after each blow-dry. It's also about the sleek design, which not only looks and feels premium but makes the tool luxurious to use. The motor lies in the handle, making it easier to hold (no arm ache here), and the attachments snap on and off with a magnetic click. In the hierarchy of hair tools, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer reigns supreme.

9. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

(Image credit: Oribe)

This isn't just a styling product—it’s a hair perfume, a texture enhancer, a volume amplifier and a status symbol all in one. From the most exclusive of salons to high-calibre celebrity hairstylists, you can guarantee to find this product in their arsenal. The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is beloved for its signature Côte d’Azur scent as much as for its ability to lift roots and roughen ends in the most artfully undone way. It's effortless hair, bottled.



"A backstage and bathroom essential with cult appeal, it’s instantly recognisable by scent alone, and its performance has kept it in the luxury haircare canon for over a decade," says Cartwright. Mist it through your lengths and the scent instantly transports you to a hotel suite in Cannes, hair tousled like you've just stepped off a yacht. It's a beauty-bag mainstay for modern hair.