I Created TikTok's Favorite Face Spray—My 10 Skincare Saviors and the One Step I Skip

I've been a beauty editor for two years now, so it's time for me to share my controversial hot take: After testing hundreds of products, I've realized that most brands have a few standouts, and the rest are just kind of… mid. Brands rarely have gems across different product categories, so unless you read WWW religiously, it can be a little tricky to decipher what's really worth shopping. But luckily, I've discovered what I believe to be the exception to this rule: Tower 28 Beauty. From the TikTok-viral SOS spray to the adorable LipSoftie balms to the tinted sunscreen that looks like an IRL beauty filter, every formula is just perfection. I genuinely can't imagine my routine without this ultra-soothing, high-performing makeup and skincare.

I had the opportunity to chat with Tower 28 Beauty founder Amy Liu to hear the story behind her brand. "I had a 20+ year career in beauty, but despite my role promoting all sorts of products, I continued to struggle with irritated skin and severe eczema," she explained. "I recognized a gap in the market for clean, inclusive beauty that kept the needs of sensitive skin in mind, so I launched Tower 28 in 2019." Curious about the name? I was too. "The name actually comes from a real lifeguard tower here in Santa Monica," Liu told me. "I've always believed the beach represents a healthy, inclusive lifestyle, and that's the essence we aim to create."

Liu was always drawn to West Coast beach culture, but she never saw her Chinese heritage represented in it. "That experience ended up influencing Tower 28's mission: to create a safe place for people of all skin tones, types, and beauty philosophies to feel represented and heard," she said. "With the devastating fires here in L.A., it's been so inspiring to see our community rally behind those affected by the disaster. It's a proof point of the importance of building a brand with intention, purpose, and heart." Amen to that. Keep reading to see Liu's lineup of gentle, soothing skincare (including her just-launched Red Bean Mochi LipSoftie), as well as the common skincare step she skips.

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Rescue Spray $28 SHOP NOW "I usually skip washing my face in the morning and instead start the day with a refreshing spritz of our SOS Rescue Spray. I love using it throughout the day as well—it acts like a quick reset and keeps my skin feeling balanced and refreshed no matter what comes my way. Thanks to the antibacterial, soothing powers of the key ingredient hypochlorous acid, I went from battling ongoing eczema flare-ups to maintaining happy, healthy skin on a daily basis."

Hanahana Beauty Unscented Shea Body Butter $30 SHOP NOW "The texture of this body butter is to die for. It's somehow both lightweight and deeply rich and moisturizing—and I love that it's completely fragrance-free. Not to mention that the brand is doing great things in the industry and is committed to promoting ethical, fair-trade sourcing practices."

Mara Algae + Moringa Universal Hydrating Face Oil $40 SHOP NOW "I reach for this face oil during the dryer months, and it instantly gives me a glow from within. It's packed with beautiful, plant-based antioxidants; my skin drinks this up."

SOFIE PAVITT FACE Mandelic Clearing Serum $54 SHOP NOW "I absolutely love Sofie and her incredible product line! This serum is a wonderfully light and gentle exfoliator that my skin adores. While physical exfoliants can often be too harsh for sensitive skin, this one provides the perfect level of exfoliation without causing any irritation."

RETROUVÉ Classique Revitalizing Eye Concentrate $415 SHOP NOW "This eye concentrate paired with our concealer is my go-to for looking less sleep-deprived—seriously, it works wonders. It feels amazing on my under-eye area, is super gentle, and never causes irritation. Definitely worth the splurge!"

Celluma Celluma Pro $1795 SHOP NOW "Staying consistent with beauty tools can be a challenge, but I've been using this LED device for a while now and absolutely love it. It's easy to incorporate into my routine, and the results have been totally worth the effort."

UBeauty Resurfacing Compound $228 SHOP NOW "I'm absolutely in love with this serum. It's been a game changer for improving my skin's texture and overall appearance. It leaves my skin brighter and deeply hydrated."

Shani Darden Skin Care Moisture Boost Plumping Serum $78 SHOP NOW "This is a great go-to when your skin needs a boost of moisture. I like to layer it underneath the SOS Barrier Recovery Cream overnight to really pack in the moisture."

Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer $22 SHOP NOW "I couldn't live without our Swipe Concealer in K-Town. We spent so long perfecting the formula, and I love how nourishing it turned out, providing just the right amount of coverage without settling into fine lines like some concealers do."

Tower 28 Beauty LipSoftie Hydrating Tinted Lip Treatment Balm $16 SHOP NOW "Lunar New Year is a great opportunity to further honor my Asian heritage, and this year, we're celebrating with something sweet: our LipSoftie Lip Treatment in a new shade, Red Bean Mochi!"

Tower 28 Beauty Makewaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara $20 SHOP NOW "I have very straight lashes, so when we set out to make a mascara, that was my personal number-one goal: a formula and a wand that together would help even the straightest lashes hold a curl. And I have to say, our mascara delivers."

Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo $42 SHOP NOW "Perfect for those in-between wash days. I love how the brush applicator lets you control exactly how much product you use. The clean formula is a game changer—it refreshes my hair without leaving any gray residue on my dark-brown strands."

roz hair Foundation Shampoo $39 SHOP NOW "Mara's shampoo and conditioner have completely transformed my haircare routine. Her clean, high-performing formulas leave my hair feeling incredibly soft, deeply nourished, and healthier than ever."

Crown Affair The Towel $55 SHOP NOW "I have a lot of hair, and this microfiber towel has been a total upgrade—it significantly speeds up the drying process. I never realized how much of a difference switching to a better hair towel could make."

Roz Hair Milk Hair Serum $52 SHOP NOW "This three-in-one hair serum is so versatile—it's the only styling product I really need. I run it through my strands and let my hair air dry for a natural look or use a curling iron for easy beachy waves. Plus, the scent is amazing."