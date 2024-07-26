4 Buzzy Wellness Trends Worth the Hype According to Moon Juice's Founder

(Image credit: Future)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and estheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Even though I call the bustling streets of Manhattan home, I think I'm an L.A. girl at heart. I mean, I embody all the characteristics: a sunny disposition, a closet full of activewear, extreme dedication to my morning routine, and a penchant for superfood-filled beverages and Erewhon hauls. So as you can imagine, I felt right in my element chatting with Amanda Chantal Bacon, the founder of the L.A.-based wellness brand Moon Juice. You're probably familiar with its Moon Dusts, which come approved by Hollywood stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoë Kravitz. And if you're not, allow me to introduce you to Chantal Bacon's wellness wonderland of super supplements, sex dust, and mushroom-infused skincare. Needless to say, I was dying to get the juice on her favorite beauty and wellness rituals, and she didn't hold back.

How did your wellness journey begin?

Health and wellness has become a fun and glamorous sector of beauty, but I came to it out of desperation around 20 years ago. I had an autoimmune condition, and my body and life were falling apart health-wise. I realized I wasn't going to feel or look good until I got to the root of it—which was stress, stored emotions, environmental toxins, and a lack of tools to adapt to life stressors. Through some incredible practitioners and dusty esoteric books, I put the condition into remission. It's been incredible to see this wellness and beauty category emerge and take fire since we opened in 2011.

You have insider intel on the latest buzzy wellness trends. What are the top trends in 2024?

Here's my "worth the hype" list:

Infrared sauna with red light: My detoxification pathways need all the help they can get! When I keep up with consistent usage, I feel much more energized, calm, and clear. I use the Clearlight sauna because it has the lowest EMFs.

Lymphatic drainage: I do manual treatments using a gentle machine like the Icoone and treatments using sonar technology. Taking care of my once sluggish lymphatic system is one of the most impactful things I've done for my health. My signs that it's time to get a treatment are puffiness and low immunity.

NAD infusions: These are great for longevity, but I didn't realize how powerful it was until I had long COVID. This was a huge help with brain function, energy, and mood.

Hormone panels and stool tests: I've run regular hormone panels and stool tests for almost 20 years. I'm a firm believer in diagnostics. I like knowing exactly what I'm working with internally and if what I'm doing wellness-wise is making a difference.

If you could pick only one Moon Juice supplement to integrate into your daily routine, which would you recommend?

Choosing is so hard since I love them all and feel so passionate about every one of them! However, if I had to pick, I would say SuperYou. It has four potent adaptogens that help regulate cortisol. With that, one teaspoon of Magnesi-Om in water in the evening for relaxation, rest, and regularity has always been my go-to. Bonus points if you can do both. Promise it will change your life!

See Chantal Bacon's Favorite Wellness and Beauty Products

Moon Juice Plump Jelly Hyaluronic Serum $58 SHOP NOW "Adaptogens and mushrooms for your face! Silver ear mushroom delivers water into the cells and locks it in for long-term moisture, while adaptogenic reishi helps improve skin's natural barrier function, which is why I love to use it on my skin and recommend it to everyone."

Marie Veronique Multi Retinol Night Emulsion $135 SHOP NOW "The yummiest, melting, clean retinol. I use it in between my Acid Potion nights."

Alexandre de Paris Oversize Pearl Claw Clip $242 SHOP NOW "I love this handmade French hair clip made out of natural material and a pearl!"

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek Lip & Cheek Color $29 SHOP NOW "I have a couple of these in pink and red. It gives an effortless French lip, and I can easily apply with my finger on the go without a mirror."

Winona Irene Dragon Fruit Claw $26 SHOP NOW "I resisted the second-wave claw clip craze until the day I saw this dragon-fruit clip."

Moon Juice SuperYou Daily Stress Management Refillable Supplement $25 SHOP NOW "SuperYou is a blend of four potent adaptogens, traditionally used in Ayurveda, and TCM to help lower cortisol, balance hormones, enhance focus, and boost mood. It's been my constant companion over the last few years, from pregnancy prep to postpartum chaos, post-COVID PMS, and the perimenopause window."

Living Libations Organic Blushing Balm $31 SHOP NOW "I think I've been using this for almost a decade. It's my tinted balm of choice for cheeks and lips."

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer $32 SHOP NOW "This cream bronzer gives a subtle, contoured tan that I just love. I use my fingers to apply."

Hairstory New Wash Rich Extra Rich $56 SHOP NOW "This formula (in conjunction with SuperHair vitamins) changed my long wavy hair. For the first time in years, it's not dry and damaged. You have to commit to the non-sudsing wash. It took around six weeks of my hair feeling gross before I turned the corner."

Crown Affair The Detangling Brush No. 002 $74 SHOP NOW "This brush is good for wavy hair that can only handle a wide tooth when wet."

ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara $13 SHOP NOW "This is the best basic clean mascara. I always get the travel size so it stays fresh!"

KS&CO Sheer Tinted Brow Gel $36 SHOP NOW "The spoolie for this brow gel is really good, and the formula never feels too heavy or pigmented."

RŌZ Foundation Shampoo $39 SHOP NOW "Hairstory's wash is my main product, but every month, I do a deep, sudsing clean. This is the only clean formula I've found that doesn't dry my hair out."

Moon Juice Magnesi-Om With Magnesium and L-Theanine for Relaxation + Sleep $44 SHOP NOW "I love putting one tablespoon of Magnesi-Om in water in the evening for relaxation, rest, and regularity. It's packed with three essential magnesiums to help restore balance on a cellular level, plus nootropic L-theanine for added calm. It supports relaxation and nerve function while also boosting brain health."

Surya Rose Petal Body Oil $98 SHOP NOW "The Indian rose oil in this blend is heavenly. It's the most transportive body oil ever. It takes me to new realms real fast."

La Tierra Sagrada Natural Repair Masque $52 SHOP NOW "I just use a tiny dab of this as a leave-in conditioner and will always coat my hair with it in the sauna."