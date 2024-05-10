I'm a Jet-Setting Mom and CEO—My Best Time-Saving Wellness Tips

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and estheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

I'm a firm believer that health radiates from the inside out. Nutritious food, joyful movement, healthy relationships, and purpose-driven work give a glow that no product can replace. And no one exemplifies this better than Lisa Spittler-Odenweller, the founder of Kroma Wellness. When I met her recently at Remedy Place (the cool-girl wellness oasis in L.A. and NYC), she lit up the room with her vibrant energy, and I immediately had to know her beauty and wellness secrets. Spittler-Odenweller told me she's always lived a healthy lifestyle, but after dealing with brain fog, inflammation, and hair loss in her late 30s, she wanted to optimize her well-being. After studying at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, she felt better than ever and knew she had to share the information she learned with the world.

"Within two years of starting on this journey to help people understand the power of food as medicine, I opened the first superfood cafe in the country," she says. "But I wanted to reach more people everywhere with foods that they can keep in their pantry, take to work, or travel with, so I launched Kroma Wellness in 2021." Since then, the brand's viral Beauty Matcha and Cranberry Hydration Elixir have gained a dedicated following among influencers and celebs. This is thanks to Spittler-Odenweller's daughter, Lexi Odenweller, who manages influencer marketing at Kroma Wellness. She shares her mom's passion for health and incredible work ethic. "Lexi keeps things lighthearted and brings fun to everything we do. She keeps me young," Spittler-Odenweller says.

A mom of three and a CEO, Spittler-Odenweller knows a thing or two about maintaining balance, so I had to ask her and her daughter for the specifics on how they stay healthy even when they're incredibly busy and always on the go. Here's what they told me:

Create daily nonnegotiables:

"My nonnegotiables are daily exercise and my daily Beauty Matcha. Daily movement gives me the energy to juggle all that I do, even if it's only 30 minutes on the Peloton or a power walk while on a conference call. Sometimes I might turn on the music and dance for 15 minutes." — Lisa Spittler-Odenweller, Kroma Wellness Founder

"My morning routine always includes our Beauty Matcha, and I try to get sunlight right away and go for a little walk. Definitely, exercise is the biggest daily practice for me to keep my energy levels, mood, and hormones in check." — Lexi Odenweller, Kroma Wellness Influencer Marketing Manager

Have quick and easy foods on hand:

"I pretty much live in three cities and am constantly on the go, and the one thing I always bring with me is Kroma. I find it's even more important for me to incorporate it into my travel routine to balance the late nights of food and tequila. Our foods and beverages are so easy to travel with, and you only need to add water, so I can easily make them in my hotel or on the plane." — Spittler-Odenweller

Switch from coffee to matcha:

"I switched from coffee to matcha, and it changed my life. I feel much better overall—I have less jitters and anxiousness and improved focus. Since our Beauty Matcha has collagen protein, antioxidants, and superfoods, it's also amazing for your skin and boosts your mood." — Spittler-Odenweller

Multitask your self-care habits:

"I use the laser on my face for 30 minutes every night and either read a book or watch something on Netflix." — Odenweller

Create boundaries and be present:

"This hasn't always been easy as a single mom. It's a constant practice to create boundaries between work time and family time and to be present with my kids when I am with them." — Spittler-Odenweller

Make time for yourself:

"My days usually will start at 6 a.m. and end at 11 p.m., and while my schedule is nuts, I always make time within the week to connect with my family and friends, do something to pamper myself, and also make sure I get at least seven hours of sleep. These are so important for me to remain grounded, happy, and balanced." — Spittler-Odenweller

I'm taking notes. Keep scrolling to see the products that this mother-daughter duo relies on, including Kroma's life-changing matcha, an immune-boosting supplement, and a pricey (but super effective!) at-home laser.

Lisa Spittler-Odenweller's Lineup

Kroma Wellness Beauty Matcha Latte $60 SHOP NOW "Food is one of my greatest pleasures, so while I eat for vitality and longevity, I also eat for pleasure. I'm all about balance and aware of what I consume and make good choices 80% of the time, but I don't believe in perfection or being overly restrictive. After fasting for 12–14 hours, I usually exercise and then cannot wait for my Kroma Beauty Matcha. I use three to four scoops in a very large mug. This fills me up for a few hours until I have our Super Porridge for breakfast around 11:30 a.m."

Biologique-Recherche Lotion P50 $88 SHOP NOW "I really love this. I use it after I wash my face, morning and night. It gently exfoliates, and I've seen massive improvements since using it."

Nutrafol Hair Growth Nutraceutical $88 SHOP NOW "I'm a big fan of Nutrafol because—let's face it—as we age, we're all on the hunt for ways to achieve stronger, healthier hair. I love that this one has dual benefits. Not only does it promote stronger, healthier hair, but it serves as a powerhouse multivitamin."

ARMRA Immune Revival $110 SHOP NOW "This is a new addition to my routine. I think it really does help build immunity, as I'm never sick. As you know, I'm always on the hunt for the best of the best when it comes to ingredients, and I love that this brand shares my values, so I feel good about taking this one."

Kroma Wellness Supergreens Elixir $75 SHOP NOW "This is the easiest way to get greens every day! It's a blend of fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, cho cho plant protein, and prebiotics. Just mix it with water!"

YSE Beauty Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream $65 SHOP NOW "One word: obsessed. Molly Sims launched YSE Beauty last year, and while I love all her products, her new eye-brightening cream is my favorite—it's an instant eye lift."

Angela Caglia Cell Forte Serum $395 SHOP NOW "This product is the real deal and transformed the texture, elasticity, and overall appearance of my skin almost immediately. It's been game-changing."

SaltyFace Tanning Foam $62 SHOP NOW "For the first time, I found a tanning lotion that works and isn't filled with toxic chemicals. This tanning foam not only creates a beautiful, natural color, but it has no parabens or sulfates and uses natural botanicals."

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks $75 SHOP NOW "I have tried a lot of eye masks, and this one is by far my favorite for reducing puffiness and nourishing my under-eye area. They feel good, stay on, and I can see immediate results—especially when I wake up puffy."

OSEA Undaria Collagen Body Lotion $48 SHOP NOW "I love Osea's commitment to clean ingredients and their use of seaweed as a natural beauty agent. Their body lotion feels so good and nourishing on my skin and even has hyaluronic acid."

CYMBIOTIKA Vitamin C Packets $56 SHOP NOW "I use several products from Cymbiotika, including their Vitamin C and Glutathione, which are critical for supporting methylation and detoxification."

Davines Oi All in One Milk $21 SHOP NOW "Of all the hair products I have used, Davines is my favorite brand. Their products are clean, smell amazing, and have transformed my hair. I love their shampoo, conditioner, mousses, and milk."

Lexi Odenweller's Lineup

BodyHealth Bodyhealth Perfect Amino $53 $40 SHOP NOW "I started taking this a few months ago for muscle building and have noticed such a change in my body and definition when paired with my workouts."

OSEA Ocean Eyes Eye Serum $58 SHOP NOW "I love anything Osea, and their eye roller serum is so good. It helps so much with puffy under-eye bags."

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24 SHOP NOW "My lips are always so soft and hydrated. I use this all day every day."

YSE Beauty Xtremely Rich Moisturizer $65 SHOP NOW "This is my favorite day and night face moisturizer. It leaves my skin feeling so dewy."

Beauty Shamans Venus Sculpting Tool $98 SHOP NOW "Shelly Marshall from Beauty Shamans is the queen of gua sha and skincare, and I first learned about gua sha from her. It helps to contour facial structure, clear toxins, and tighten skin. It's a part of my morning routine."

Ayuna The Facial High $100 SHOP NOW "I use this every night after washing my face, and it's really given my skin a glow—one bottle has also lasted me a year."

Kroma Wellness Cranberry Hydration Elixir $35 SHOP NOW "I'm not a huge fan of water on its own, but our Cranberry Elixir tastes amazing and makes me drink so much water throughout the day. My friends say it also gives them energy. It's the best."

LYMA Laser Starter Kit $2695 SHOP NOW "I've been using this skin laser for over three months now, and it has seriously made the biggest change. My skin is glowing, and I don't get acne or blemishes like I used to. I get compliments on my skin all the time when I never used to, so I'm obsessed with this product."

ALASTIN Skincare Resurface Skin Polish Exfoliating Face Scrub $70 SHOP NOW "My skin feels so smooth and like a baby's bottom after this."

OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm $54 SHOP NOW "This feels so nice on my skin and keeps it moisturized all day."

Kroma Wellness Calming + Restore Magnesium Jar $40 SHOP NOW "My night cap elixir for the best sleep ever and good digestion."

Beauty Shamans Goddess Omega Oil $90 SHOP NOW "This oil! It smells so relaxing and calming, and it makes my skin feel so nice and hydrated."