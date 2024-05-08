I Can't Walk on the Upper East Side Without Seeing This Elegant Staple
Without fail, there's always a point in late spring when it becomes easy to spot the same few staples on the streets of every major metropolitan city. Sandals? They're a given. Sunglasses? An obvious choice. I'd argue that the most universally worn items aren't necessarily those seasonal accessories we've come to associate with warm weather. Rather, it's a simple staple: the white dress. Maybe it's just me, but this item has become the staple that embodies spring and summertime. Whether you are meandering through the Upper East Side in Manhattan or strolling by the Seine in Paris, you're bound to spot someone wearing a white-dress outfit. What exactly makes this type of dress so alluring? In short, it's an effortless way to look elegant because it's not another fleeting trend. It's timeless.
It doesn't matter whether you're wearing a dress from an affordable fashion brand or luxury house because it's a piece you can wear to instantly look like you own a penthouse overlooking Central Park, even if you don't. On top of that, it's arguably one of the most versatile items you can add to your wardrobe, as it can be styled with just about anything for any occasion. If you're dubious that one "basic" dress can do all of that, you'll want to keep reading. Ahead, you'll find 16 white-dress outfits from women in New York, Paris, Copenhagen, and other cities that prove that point. Plus, I've included styling tips and shopping recommendations so that you can make this staple feel stylish this season. Consider this your master class on how to wear a white dress like a wealthy Upper East Sider.
What you'll need: white minidress + white slingbacks + gold earrings + white handbag
Styling notes: What's a surefire way to make this simple staple feel stylish? Wear all white. Pair an off-the-shoulder minidress with matching slingbacks, statement earrings, and a structured handbag for an effortlessly elegant ensemble.
What you'll need: white slip dress + matching cardigan + gold jewelry + thong sandals + raffia bag
Styling notes: No matter what types of dresses are trending, slip dresses remain stylish season after season, making them the perfect way to wear a white dress, IMHO. There's no other outfit formula as timeless as a slip styled with a matching cardigan, gold jewelry, thong sandals, and a raffia bag.
What you'll need: white slip dress + cream trench coat + cream shoulder bag + white pointed pumps
Styling notes: While white slip dresses are the perfect summer dresses, they're not necessarily work-friendly—until now. Use the outfit above as your blueprint by styling your slip with a beige trench coat, a shoulder bag, and pointed pumps.
What you'll need: white dress + cropped tan trench + white pumps + black crossbody + sunglasses + earrings
Styling notes: If it's far too hot outside to wear a longline trench coat, you'll want to try the ensemble above. A cropped lightweight jacket styled with a cotton poplin dress is the perfect way to stay cool and covered.
It's not summer without a pair of signature shades.
These earrings will pair well with everything in your closet.
What you'll need: white dress + cardigan + shoulder bag + socks + Mary Janes
Styling notes: The secret to making your white dress functional for transitional temps is wearing light layers. Always have a light knit cardigan on hand in case of wind gusts. If that's not warm enough, consider styling your Mary Janes with socks for extra warmth.
What you'll need: white voluminous dress + black blazer + black pumps
Styling notes: Another way you can incorporate layers into your white-dress outfit is by adding a blazer. Layering a tailored blazer over a voluminous white dress and finishing off the look with quirky pumps will make the dress work for various temperatures and occasions.
What you'll need: white maxi dress + sweater + chunky sandals + layered jewelry + bucket bag
Styling notes: Although a blazer can make a white dress work for office settings, it's not the only way you can make this item more modest. Enter maxi dresses into the chat. By opting for a longer hemline, you can rest assured your ensemble errs on the side of elegance.
Warning: You won't want to take these sandals off because they're so comfy.
What you'll need: white knit dress + matching duster cardigan + slingbacks + sunglasses
Styling notes: Besides opting for maxi hemlines, you can avoid being cold during those transitional months by paying attention to materials. When it's not too hot outside, style a knitted white dress with a longline duster cardigan to ensure you're fully protected from the elements.
Although this duster is in a tan shade, it will still look good with any white dress.
Trust me—this is the most flattering dress you'll ever own.
What you'll need: white midi dress + choker + red socks + loafers
Styling notes: While it's typically easier to style white dresses with other neutral colors, it's not always the most exciting. Pops of color will make your dress feel daring without doing too much. By incorporating something as small as red socks, you're able to dip your toes into the color wheel without distracting from your dress.
What you'll need: white strapless dress + hoop earrings + chain + rimless sunglasses + sandals
Styling notes: When it's too hot out to wear socks, the next best way to incorporate brighter shades into your white-dress ensemble is through other accessories. Try pairing a strapless frock with a pink shoulder bag and matching rimless sunglasses for a colorful yet chic look.
The interior of this bag is super spacious, so you can carry all the essentials.
What you'll need: white maxi dress + ballet flats + sculptural jewelry + slouchy bag
Styling notes: If you're a devout minimalist, you don't have to incorporate colors into your look to make your white maxi dress stand out. For the same effect, style it with interesting accessories such as sculptural jewelry, an oversize bag, and ballet flats.
While the outfit above features leather ballet flats, I'd personally swap them out for mesh ones, as they're a bit more trend-forward.
What you'll need: white dress + mesh flats + shoulder bag
Styling notes: Keep your look ultra-minimal by narrowing down your color palette, silhouettes, and accessories. Opt for a simple spaghetti-strap dress styled with a black shoulder bag and black ballet flats. In this case, less really is more.
Obsessed with the square neckline on this dress.
What you'll need: white dress + flip-flops + raffia bag
Styling notes: In order to strike that fine balance between simplicity and statement items, it's important to pay attention to the silhouette of your dress. A white dress with interesting details (e.g., a drop waist or a tie-up bodice) will stand out from the sea of other frocks. Plus, when paired with other classic summer items such as flip-flops and a raffia bag, it's downright chic.
What you'll need: white cover-up + swimsuit + sunglasses + crescent bag + black sandals
Styling notes: Consider this your reminder that white dresses can be worn everywhere, even by the water! Make this style resort ready by wearing a sheer white dress with a swimsuit, sunglasses, sandals, and a suede bag.
What you'll need: white blazer dress + baseball cap + strappy sandals
Styling notes: While white dresses definitely embody that out-of-office energy, they can be work-friendly. The key is to find a white dress that's professional, such as a blazer dress. You can always make it feel a bit more business casual by styling it with a baseball cap and strappy sandals.
What you'll need: two-tone dress + scarf + sunglasses + ballet flats
Styling notes: By now, I've hopefully proved that white dresses are an elegant choice for every occasion, including a summer vacation, a day at the office, and a stroll on the Upper East Side. If you're still not sold on the power of this staple, consider a version that incorporates another color. A two-tone dress is the perfect way to make this classic item feel a bit cooler. Plus, it's easier to match with contrasting ballet flats and a silk scarf.
Add visual intrigue to your outfit with a printed silk scarf.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL.
