I Can't Walk on the Upper East Side Without Seeing This Elegant Staple

Without fail, there's always a point in late spring when it becomes easy to spot the same few staples on the streets of every major metropolitan city. Sandals? They're a given. Sunglasses? An obvious choice. I'd argue that the most universally worn items aren't necessarily those seasonal accessories we've come to associate with warm weather. Rather, it's a simple staple: the white dress. Maybe it's just me, but this item has become the staple that embodies spring and summertime. Whether you are meandering through the Upper East Side in Manhattan or strolling by the Seine in Paris, you're bound to spot someone wearing a white-dress outfit. What exactly makes this type of dress so alluring? In short, it's an effortless way to look elegant because it's not another fleeting trend. It's timeless.

It doesn't matter whether you're wearing a dress from an affordable fashion brand or luxury house because it's a piece you can wear to instantly look like you own a penthouse overlooking Central Park, even if you don't. On top of that, it's arguably one of the most versatile items you can add to your wardrobe, as it can be styled with just about anything for any occasion. If you're dubious that one "basic" dress can do all of that, you'll want to keep reading. Ahead, you'll find 16 white-dress outfits from women in New York, Paris, Copenhagen, and other cities that prove that point. Plus, I've included styling tips and shopping recommendations so that you can make this staple feel stylish this season. Consider this your master class on how to wear a white dress like a wealthy Upper East Sider.

What you'll need: white minidress + white slingbacks + gold earrings + white handbag

Styling notes: What's a surefire way to make this simple staple feel stylish? Wear all white. Pair an off-the-shoulder minidress with matching slingbacks, statement earrings, and a structured handbag for an effortlessly elegant ensemble.

Reformation Donatella Knit Dress $178 SHOP NOW White hot.

Larroudé Ines Pump in Ivory Leather $330 SHOP NOW Perfection.

Mulberry Lana Top Handle $1495 SHOP NOW Small but mighty.

What you'll need: white slip dress + matching cardigan + gold jewelry + thong sandals + raffia bag

Styling notes: No matter what types of dresses are trending, slip dresses remain stylish season after season, making them the perfect way to wear a white dress, IMHO. There's no other outfit formula as timeless as a slip styled with a matching cardigan, gold jewelry, thong sandals, and a raffia bag.

AUREUM Cait Earrings $335 SHOP NOW Eighties-inspired earrings are making a comeback.

Enza Costa Satin Tank Dress $325 SHOP NOW You'll wear this slip all summer.

Simon Miller Beep Thong in Black Patent $395 SHOP NOW Toot, toot! Beep, beep!

What you'll need: white slip dress + cream trench coat + cream shoulder bag + white pointed pumps

Styling notes: While white slip dresses are the perfect summer dresses, they're not necessarily work-friendly—until now. Use the outfit above as your blueprint by styling your slip with a beige trench coat, a shoulder bag, and pointed pumps.

ANINE BING Layton Trench in Cream $600 SHOP NOW Worth the investment.

Freja Chrystie Bag in Oat $278 SHOP NOW Our editors can't get enough of Freja's shoulder bags.

L'AGENCE Jodie Silk Slip Dress $495 SHOP NOW Minimalists, apply here.

What you'll need: white dress + cropped tan trench + white pumps + black crossbody + sunglasses + earrings

Styling notes: If it's far too hot outside to wear a longline trench coat, you'll want to try the ensemble above. A cropped lightweight jacket styled with a cotton poplin dress is the perfect way to stay cool and covered.

BOTTEGA VENETA Injection Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses $485 SHOP NOW It's not summer without a pair of signature shades.

Source Unknown Drop Waist Ruched Dress in Off White $240 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the bodice on this dress.

KHAITE Julius Small Silver-Tone Earrings $615 SHOP NOW These earrings will pair well with everything in your closet.

What you'll need: white dress + cardigan + shoulder bag + socks + Mary Janes

Styling notes: The secret to making your white dress functional for transitional temps is wearing light layers. Always have a light knit cardigan on hand in case of wind gusts. If that's not warm enough, consider styling your Mary Janes with socks for extra warmth.

Soft Goat Cardigan $285 SHOP NOW Cashmere is always a good idea.

Matteau Ribbed-Knit and Cotton Maxi Dress $620 SHOP NOW You can dress this up or down depending upon your mood.

JIMMY CHOO Elisa 45 Embellished Patent-Trimmed Leather Mary Jane Pumps $795 SHOP NOW Preppy perfection.

What you'll need: white voluminous dress + black blazer + black pumps

Styling notes: Another way you can incorporate layers into your white-dress outfit is by adding a blazer. Layering a tailored blazer over a voluminous white dress and finishing off the look with quirky pumps will make the dress work for various temperatures and occasions.

ALIGNE Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer $235 SHOP NOW The waist on this blazer is so snatched.

Tove Solene Cotton Poplin Midi Dress $754 SHOP NOW Please stop scrolling for a second to admire this dress.

Maison Margiela Black Tabi Leather Heels $1090 SHOP NOW Secure the Tabis.

What you'll need: white maxi dress + sweater + chunky sandals + layered jewelry + bucket bag

Styling notes: Although a blazer can make a white dress work for office settings, it's not the only way you can make this item more modest. Enter maxi dresses into the chat. By opting for a longer hemline, you can rest assured your ensemble errs on the side of elegance.

Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag in Black $495 SHOP NOW You won't regret packing this for your next vacation.

Jenni Kayne Cove Dress $325 SHOP NOW Peak summer.

Tory Burch Kira Sport Sandal $278 SHOP NOW Warning: You won't want to take these sandals off because they're so comfy.

What you'll need: white knit dress + matching duster cardigan + slingbacks + sunglasses

Styling notes: Besides opting for maxi hemlines, you can avoid being cold during those transitional months by paying attention to materials. When it's not too hot outside, style a knitted white dress with a longline duster cardigan to ensure you're fully protected from the elements.

Lafayette 148 Mercerized Cotton Ribbed Duster Cardigan $998 SHOP NOW Although this duster is in a tan shade, it will still look good with any white dress.

DISSH Ivy Off White Sleeveless Midi Dress $150 SHOP NOW Trust me—this is the most flattering dress you'll ever own.

Veronica Beard Cecile Leather Cap-Toe Slingback $375 SHOP NOW Cap-toe flats are a cult classic.

What you'll need: white midi dress + choker + red socks + loafers

Styling notes: While it's typically easier to style white dresses with other neutral colors, it's not always the most exciting. Pops of color will make your dress feel daring without doing too much. By incorporating something as small as red socks, you're able to dip your toes into the color wheel without distracting from your dress.

Agmes Sculpted Heart Pendant $350 SHOP NOW Spice up your little white dress with a statement necklace.

Ciao Lucia Caserto Dress $345 SHOP NOW The way this dress just told me to book a summer vacation.

Miu Miu Penny Coin Loafers $1150 SHOP NOW Loafers are an Upper East Side essential.

What you'll need: white strapless dress + hoop earrings + chain + rimless sunglasses + sandals

Styling notes: When it's too hot out to wear socks, the next best way to incorporate brighter shades into your white-dress ensemble is through other accessories. Try pairing a strapless frock with a pink shoulder bag and matching rimless sunglasses for a colorful yet chic look.

Fendi Rimless Square Sunglasses $520 SHOP NOW Why not match the color of your shades with your shoulder bag?

Shona Joy Blanc Linen Strapless Panelled Maxi Dress $320 SHOP NOW The drop waist on this dress is divine.

Staud Alec Bag in Cherry Blossom $350 SHOP NOW The interior of this bag is super spacious, so you can carry all the essentials.

What you'll need: white maxi dress + ballet flats + sculptural jewelry + slouchy bag

Styling notes: If you're a devout minimalist, you don't have to incorporate colors into your look to make your white maxi dress stand out. For the same effect, style it with interesting accessories such as sculptural jewelry, an oversize bag, and ballet flats.

THE ROW Folosa Silk Maxi Dress $1890 SHOP NOW A girl can dream.

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo ID Calfskin Large Shoulder Bag $798 SHOP NOW The embodiment of quiet luxury is right here.

Dear Frances Balla Mesh in White $445 SHOP NOW While the outfit above features leather ballet flats, I'd personally swap them out for mesh ones, as they're a bit more trend-forward.

What you'll need: white dress + mesh flats + shoulder bag

Styling notes: Keep your look ultra-minimal by narrowing down your color palette, silhouettes, and accessories. Opt for a simple spaghetti-strap dress styled with a black shoulder bag and black ballet flats. In this case, less really is more.

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag $3250 SHOP NOW She's cute.

Loulou Studio Sleeveless Organic Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress $290 SHOP NOW Obsessed with the square neckline on this dress.

Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $890 SHOP NOW These are sure to sell out.

What you'll need: white dress + flip-flops + raffia bag

Styling notes: In order to strike that fine balance between simplicity and statement items, it's important to pay attention to the silhouette of your dress. A white dress with interesting details (e.g., a drop waist or a tie-up bodice) will stand out from the sea of other frocks. Plus, when paired with other classic summer items such as flip-flops and a raffia bag, it's downright chic.

LOEWE Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote $650 SHOP NOW Summer wardrobes are incomplete without a woven bag.

DÔEN Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress $250 SHOP NOW Such a pretty dress!

PROENZA SCHOULER Cooper Leather Flip Flops $450 SHOP NOW Flip-flops have never been more polished.

What you'll need: white cover-up + swimsuit + sunglasses + crescent bag + black sandals

Styling notes: Consider this your reminder that white dresses can be worn everywhere, even by the water! Make this style resort ready by wearing a sheer white dress with a swimsuit, sunglasses, sandals, and a suede bag.

KIMEZE Gabriel Sunglasses $295 SHOP NOW Put this Black-owned eyewear brand on your radar!

THE GARMENT Tanzania Pointelle-Knit Organic Cotton Maxi Dress $325 SHOP NOW Perfect for a day by the sea.

St. Agni Mini Bon Bon Suede Bag $210 SHOP NOW NGL, I dream of this bag daily.

What you'll need: white blazer dress + baseball cap + strappy sandals

Styling notes: While white dresses definitely embody that out-of-office energy, they can be work-friendly. The key is to find a white dress that's professional, such as a blazer dress. You can always make it feel a bit more business casual by styling it with a baseball cap and strappy sandals.

JACQUEMUS Off-White Le Papier La Casquette Cap $125 SHOP NOW Just in time for sunny season.

MISHA Ander Mini Blazer Dress $413 SHOP NOW Corporate, but make it cool.

AEYDE Mikita Leather Sandals $425 SHOP NOW Ideal for wedding season.

What you'll need: two-tone dress + scarf + sunglasses + ballet flats

Styling notes: By now, I've hopefully proved that white dresses are an elegant choice for every occasion, including a summer vacation, a day at the office, and a stroll on the Upper East Side. If you're still not sold on the power of this staple, consider a version that incorporates another color. A two-tone dress is the perfect way to make this classic item feel a bit cooler. Plus, it's easier to match with contrasting ballet flats and a silk scarf.

TOTEME Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf $240 SHOP NOW Add visual intrigue to your outfit with a printed silk scarf.

ANNA QUAN Amyra Dress $560 SHOP NOW Why choose between black and white when you can have both?