I Can't Walk on the Upper East Side Without Seeing This Elegant Staple

a collage of women wearing white dress outfits
(Image credit: @thecarolinelin; @lefevrediary; @dominiqueedangelo; @dawn.tan; @daniellejinadu)
Without fail, there's always a point in late spring when it becomes easy to spot the same few staples on the streets of every major metropolitan city. Sandals? They're a given. Sunglasses? An obvious choice. I'd argue that the most universally worn items aren't necessarily those seasonal accessories we've come to associate with warm weather. Rather, it's a simple staple: the white dress. Maybe it's just me, but this item has become the staple that embodies spring and summertime. Whether you are meandering through the Upper East Side in Manhattan or strolling by the Seine in Paris, you're bound to spot someone wearing a white-dress outfit. What exactly makes this type of dress so alluring? In short, it's an effortless way to look elegant because it's not another fleeting trend. It's timeless.

It doesn't matter whether you're wearing a dress from an affordable fashion brand or luxury house because it's a piece you can wear to instantly look like you own a penthouse overlooking Central Park, even if you don't. On top of that, it's arguably one of the most versatile items you can add to your wardrobe, as it can be styled with just about anything for any occasion. If you're dubious that one "basic" dress can do all of that, you'll want to keep reading. Ahead, you'll find 16 white-dress outfits from women in New York, Paris, Copenhagen, and other cities that prove that point. Plus, I've included styling tips and shopping recommendations so that you can make this staple feel stylish this season. Consider this your master class on how to wear a white dress like a wealthy Upper East Sider.

A woman's white dress outfit styled with white slingbacks, a white handbag, and gold earrings.

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

What you'll need: white minidress + white slingbacks + gold earrings + white handbag

Styling notes: What's a surefire way to make this simple staple feel stylish? Wear all white. Pair an off-the-shoulder minidress with matching slingbacks, statement earrings, and a structured handbag for an effortlessly elegant ensemble.

Donatella Knit Dress
Reformation
Donatella Knit Dress

White hot.

LARROUDÉ Ines Pump In Ivory Leather
Larroudé
Ines Pump in Ivory Leather

Perfection.

Lana Top Handle
Mulberry
Lana Top Handle

Small but mighty.

A woman's white dress outfit with slip styled with cardigan, raffia bag, and black heeled thong sandals.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

What you'll need: white slip dress + matching cardigan + gold jewelry + thong sandals + raffia bag

Styling notes: No matter what types of dresses are trending, slip dresses remain stylish season after season, making them the perfect way to wear a white dress, IMHO. There's no other outfit formula as timeless as a slip styled with a matching cardigan, gold jewelry, thong sandals, and a raffia bag.

Cait Earrings AUREUM brand:AUREUM
AUREUM
Cait Earrings

Eighties-inspired earrings are making a comeback.

Satin Tank Dress
Enza Costa
Satin Tank Dress

You'll wear this slip all summer.

Beep Thong in Black Patent
Simon Miller
Beep Thong in Black Patent

Toot, toot! Beep, beep!

A woman's white dress outfit idea with a white slip layered under a cream trench coat with a matching bag and pointed pumps.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

What you'll need: white slip dress + cream trench coat + cream shoulder bag + white pointed pumps

Styling notes: While white slip dresses are the perfect summer dresses, they're not necessarily work-friendly—until now. Use the outfit above as your blueprint by styling your slip with a beige trench coat, a shoulder bag, and pointed pumps.

Layton Trench - Cream
ANINE BING
Layton Trench in Cream

Worth the investment.

Chrystie Bag Oat
Freja
Chrystie Bag in Oat

Our editors can't get enough of Freja's shoulder bags.

Jodie Silk Slip Dress
L'AGENCE
Jodie Silk Slip Dress

Minimalists, apply here.

A woman's white dress outfit with a high neck poplin dress layered under a cropped trench coat and white Tabi pumps.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

What you'll need: white dress + cropped tan trench + white pumps + black crossbody + sunglasses + earrings

Styling notes: If it's far too hot outside to wear a longline trench coat, you'll want to try the ensemble above. A cropped lightweight jacket styled with a cotton poplin dress is the perfect way to stay cool and covered.

Injection Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
BOTTEGA VENETA
Injection Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

It's not summer without a pair of signature shades.

Drop Waist Ruched Dress, Off White
Source Unknown
Drop Waist Ruched Dress in Off White

I'm obsessed with the bodice on this dress.

KHAITE Julius small silver-tone earrings
KHAITE
Julius Small Silver-Tone Earrings

These earrings will pair well with everything in your closet.

A woman's white dress outfit idea with a linen midi dress styled with a white cardigan, a black handbag, and black Mary Janes.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

What you'll need: white dress + cardigan + shoulder bag + socks + Mary Janes

Styling notes: The secret to making your white dress functional for transitional temps is wearing light layers. Always have a light knit cardigan on hand in case of wind gusts. If that's not warm enough, consider styling your Mary Janes with socks for extra warmth.

Soft Goat White Cardigan
Soft Goat
Cardigan

Cashmere is always a good idea.

Matteau Ribbed-Knit and Cotton Maxi Dress
Matteau
Ribbed-Knit and Cotton Maxi Dress

You can dress this up or down depending upon your mood.

Elisa 45 Embellished Patent-Trimmed Leather Mary Jane Pumps
JIMMY CHOO
Elisa 45 Embellished Patent-Trimmed Leather Mary Jane Pumps

Preppy perfection.

A woman's white dress outfit styled with a black blazer, black pumps, and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

What you'll need: white voluminous dress + black blazer + black pumps

Styling notes: Another way you can incorporate layers into your white-dress outfit is by adding a blazer. Layering a tailored blazer over a voluminous white dress and finishing off the look with quirky pumps will make the dress work for various temperatures and occasions.

Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer
ALIGNE
Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer

The waist on this blazer is so snatched.

TOVE Solene cotton poplin midi dress
Tove
Solene Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

Please stop scrolling for a second to admire this dress.

MAISON MARGIELA Black Tabi Leather Heels
Maison Margiela
Black Tabi Leather Heels

Secure the Tabis.

A woman's white dress outfit with a white maxi underneath a cream sweater styled with black sandals and a black tote.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

What you'll need: white maxi dress + sweater + chunky sandals + layered jewelry + bucket bag

Styling notes: Although a blazer can make a white dress work for office settings, it's not the only way you can make this item more modest. Enter maxi dresses into the chat. By opting for a longer hemline, you can rest assured your ensemble errs on the side of elegance.

Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Bucket Bag in Black

You won't regret packing this for your next vacation.

Cove Dress

Jenni Kayne
Cove Dress

Peak summer.

KIRA SPORT SANDAL
Tory Burch
Kira Sport Sandal

Warning: You won't want to take these sandals off because they're so comfy.

A woman's white outfit idea with knit dress styled with matching long cardigan and cap-toe flats.

(Image credit: @sallyomo)

What you'll need: white knit dress + matching duster cardigan + slingbacks + sunglasses

Styling notes: Besides opting for maxi hemlines, you can avoid being cold during those transitional months by paying attention to materials. When it's not too hot outside, style a knitted white dress with a longline duster cardigan to ensure you're fully protected from the elements.

Mercerized Cotton Ribbed Duster Cardigan
Lafayette 148
Mercerized Cotton Ribbed Duster Cardigan

Although this duster is in a tan shade, it will still look good with any white dress.

Ivy Off White Sleeveless Midi Dress
DISSH
Ivy Off White Sleeveless Midi Dress

Trust me—this is the most flattering dress you'll ever own.

Cecile Leather Cap-Toe Slingback
Veronica Beard
Cecile Leather Cap-Toe Slingback

Cap-toe flats are a cult classic.

A woman's white dress outfit idea with a spaghetti strap dress styled with red socks and black loafers.

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

What you'll need: white midi dress + choker + red socks + loafers

Styling notes: While it's typically easier to style white dresses with other neutral colors, it's not always the most exciting. Pops of color will make your dress feel daring without doing too much. By incorporating something as small as red socks, you're able to dip your toes into the color wheel without distracting from your dress.

Agmes Sculpted Heart Pendant on Garmentory
Agmes
Sculpted Heart Pendant

Spice up your little white dress with a statement necklace.

Caserto Dress White
Ciao Lucia
Caserto Dress

The way this dress just told me to book a summer vacation.

Miu Miu Penny Coin Loafers
Miu Miu
Penny Coin Loafers

Loafers are an Upper East Side essential.

A woman's white dress outfit with strapless maxi styled with hoop earrings, a gold chain, rimless sunglasses, and a pink shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

What you'll need: white strapless dress + hoop earrings + chain + rimless sunglasses + sandals

Styling notes: When it's too hot out to wear socks, the next best way to incorporate brighter shades into your white-dress ensemble is through other accessories. Try pairing a strapless frock with a pink shoulder bag and matching rimless sunglasses for a colorful yet chic look.

Rimless Square Sunglasses, 59mm
Fendi
Rimless Square Sunglasses

Why not match the color of your shades with your shoulder bag?

Blanc Linen Strapless Panelled Maxi Dress
Shona Joy
Blanc Linen Strapless Panelled Maxi Dress

The drop waist on this dress is divine.

Alec Bag in Cherry Blossom
Staud
Alec Bag in Cherry Blossom

The interior of this bag is super spacious, so you can carry all the essentials.

A woman's white dress outfit with long maxi styled with a silver necklace, white ballet flats, and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

What you'll need: white maxi dress + ballet flats + sculptural jewelry + slouchy bag

Styling notes: If you're a devout minimalist, you don't have to incorporate colors into your look to make your white maxi dress stand out. For the same effect, style it with interesting accessories such as sculptural jewelry, an oversize bag, and ballet flats.

THE ROW Folosa silk maxi dress
THE ROW
Folosa Silk Maxi Dress

A girl can dream.

Polo ID Calfskin Large Shoulder Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo ID Calfskin Large Shoulder Bag

The embodiment of quiet luxury is right here.

Balla Mesh, White
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh in White

While the outfit above features leather ballet flats, I'd personally swap them out for mesh ones, as they're a bit more trend-forward.

A woman's white dress outfit with a poplin frock styled with black mesh fishnet flats and a black shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @dominiqueedangelo)

What you'll need: white dress + mesh flats + shoulder bag

Styling notes: Keep your look ultra-minimal by narrowing down your color palette, silhouettes, and accessories. Opt for a simple spaghetti-strap dress styled with a black shoulder bag and black ballet flats. In this case, less really is more.

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag

She's cute.

Loulou Studio Sleeveless Organic Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress
Loulou Studio
Sleeveless Organic Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress

Obsessed with the square neckline on this dress.

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

These are sure to sell out.

A woman wearing a white dress outfit with black flip-flops and a raffia bag.

(Image credit: @monikh)

What you'll need: white dress + flip-flops + raffia bag

Styling notes: In order to strike that fine balance between simplicity and statement items, it's important to pay attention to the silhouette of your dress. A white dress with interesting details (e.g., a drop waist or a tie-up bodice) will stand out from the sea of other frocks. Plus, when paired with other classic summer items such as flip-flops and a raffia bag, it's downright chic.

Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
LOEWE
Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

Summer wardrobes are incomplete without a woven bag.

DÔEN + NET SUSTAIN Quinn tie-detailed shirred organic cotton-poplin midi dress
DÔEN
Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Such a pretty dress!

PROENZA SCHOULER Cooper leather flip flops
PROENZA SCHOULER
Cooper Leather Flip Flops

Flip-flops have never been more polished.

A woman's white dress outfit with a white sheer knit maxi with black sandals and a black shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

What you'll need: white cover-up + swimsuit + sunglasses + crescent bag + black sandals

Styling notes: Consider this your reminder that white dresses can be worn everywhere, even by the water! Make this style resort ready by wearing a sheer white dress with a swimsuit, sunglasses, sandals, and a suede bag.

KIMEZE Gabriel Sunglasses Gabriel Sunglasses
KIMEZE
Gabriel Sunglasses

Put this Black-owned eyewear brand on your radar!

THE GARMENT Tanzania Pointelle-Knit Organic Cotton Maxi Dress
THE GARMENT
Tanzania Pointelle-Knit Organic Cotton Maxi Dress

Perfect for a day by the sea.

Mini Bon Bon Suede Bag
St. Agni
Mini Bon Bon Suede Bag

NGL, I dream of this bag daily.

A woman's white dress outfit styled with a baseball cap and white sandals.

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

What you'll need: white blazer dress + baseball cap + strappy sandals

Styling notes: While white dresses definitely embody that out-of-office energy, they can be work-friendly. The key is to find a white dress that's professional, such as a blazer dress. You can always make it feel a bit more business casual by styling it with a baseball cap and strappy sandals.

JACQUEMUS Off-White Le Papier 'La Casquette' Cap
JACQUEMUS
Off-White Le Papier La Casquette Cap

Just in time for sunny season.

Misha Ander Mini Blazer Dress
MISHA
Ander Mini Blazer Dress

Corporate, but make it cool.

Mikita Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Mikita Leather Sandals

Ideal for wedding season.

A woman's white dress outfit with a two-tone black and white strapless dress styled with black ballet flats and a white scarf.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

What you'll need: two-tone dress + scarf + sunglasses + ballet flats

Styling notes: By now, I've hopefully proved that white dresses are an elegant choice for every occasion, including a summer vacation, a day at the office, and a stroll on the Upper East Side. If you're still not sold on the power of this staple, consider a version that incorporates another color. A two-tone dress is the perfect way to make this classic item feel a bit cooler. Plus, it's easier to match with contrasting ballet flats and a silk scarf.

Toteme printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf
TOTEME
Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf

Add visual intrigue to your outfit with a printed silk scarf.

Amyra Dress (dove Cotton)
ANNA QUAN
Amyra Dress

Why choose between black and white when you can have both?

Freda Salvador Jada Flats Jada Flats
Freda Salvador
Jada Flats

The woven detail on these flats is luxurious.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

