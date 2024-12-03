This Color Combo Was Once a Faux Pas, But Alexa Chung Just Made It Look So Cool
There are a few fashion adages that everyone can recite. Don't wear white after Labor Day. Never wear socks with sandals. Don't mix black and brown. However, I've said it before, and I'll say it again: There are no rules in fashion. Alexa Chung, for instance, just proved that the aforementioned color-mixing decree is quite silly.
Attending the Fashion Awards in London tonight, Chung wore a furry coat in a sumptuous chocolate-brown hue along with a beaded knee-length black dress. She completed the pitch-perfect look with two pops of red in the form of lipstick and a Miu Miu handbag. While Chung has an uncanny ability to make everything she wears look cool, I promise that you, too, will be able to pull off brown and black. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite brown faux-fur coats to pair with your go-to LBD.
On Alexa Chung: Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Hobo Mini-Bag ($1990) and Patent Leather Multi-Buckle Slingbacks ($1290)
Shop Her Exact Accessories
Celebrities are obsessed with these Miu Miu shoes.
Shop Brown Faux-Fur Coats to Wear With Your Favorite LBD
