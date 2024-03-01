Small, But Spectacular Things I Bought Over the Last 6 Months to Elevate My Life

I have a shopping rule: any fashionable under-$50 item is what I consider a green light purchase. I don’t need to stress over it, I can simply pull the trigger. For a long time, budgeting was a task that got my heart racing with anxiety. As a card-carrying Capricorn, I was able to save responsibly, but while some people (cough: Virgos) swear by a rigorously organized breakdown of their spending habits, I panicked less when I thought about my monthly budget holistically. I would limit pricier purchases — whether it be dinner with friends, a flight, or a pair of flats. But, affordable items had more leeway. If it was clothing, a beauty purchase, or something for my home that offered utility and would stick around for a while , it was ok to impulse buy, no doing mental math, moving money between categories to justify.

This hands-off way of managing my budget may not work for everyone, but it helped me to put into perspective what I was willing to spend on a new face cream or beauty utensil. And often, when challenged to find an affordable option, I was pleasantly surprised with my own success. Over the last six months or so, I’ve picked out a number of under-$50 items that I’ve found to be transformative additions to my home and wardrobe. I’ve shared them here with you in the hopes that something might catch your eye as worth adding to your shopping list, no matter your zodiac sign or saving habits.

H&M Denim Jacket $45 SHOP NOW My favorite jacket for styling with summer jackets.

Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in Stripe $35 SHOP NOW A classic tee with the perfect fit.

Stanley The Quencher 40 Oz. Tumbler $45 SHOP NOW Yes, this viral tumbler is actually great.

Girlfriend Collective High Rise Run Shorts $48 SHOP NOW Shorts for lounging or running.

Caraway Glass Food Storage Container $45 SHOP NOW As a frequent cook, this is my favorite way to stow leftovers.

ZARA Fitted Knit Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW This sweater makes jeans instantly feel dressy.

Baina Josephine Organic Cotton Hand Towel $45 SHOP NOW A cool towel transform a bathroom.

Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour $48 SHOP NOW Lipstick is my trick for looking pulled together when I'm lazy.

Mango Crossbody Bag With Flap - Women $46 SHOP NOW A simple, everyday bag that fits what I need.

Everlane Tank Top $30 SHOP NOW This cotton tank is so comfy.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 $10 SHOP NOW My skin care saving grace.

Bucket Hat With Ties $49.5 SHOP NOW In my 30s, sun protection is key.

Ouai Hair Oil $30 SHOP NOW My hair can get dry in winter, this makes it feel so much better.

ZARA Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW A shoe for putting my best foot forward.

Mango Volume Hoop Earrings $42 SHOP NOW I love a subtle hoop.

Mango Short Sleeved Dress $39 SHOP NOW A simple black dress that does it all.

& Other Stories Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses $45 SHOP NOW More sun protection!

Le Labo Hand Soap $33 SHOP NOW There's something so luxe about fancy hand soap.

& Other Stories Resin Hoop Earrings $35 SHOP NOW These resin hoops are another simple favorite.

Free People Stellar Sweater Mini Dress $50 SHOP NOW A dress for packing on vacation.

Chronicle Books Gratitude Journal $20 SHOP NOW A small but mighty addition to my routine.

I SEA Avalon Oval Sunnies $25 SHOP NOW I love the look of oversized sunglasses.

H&M Braided Sandals $45 SHOP NOW Sandals, since summer is around the corner.

Tekla Striped Organic-Cotton Bathmat $46 SHOP NOW Another addition to my all-white bathroom.

Zara High-Waisted Jeans $45 SHOP NOW Relaxed jeans that look so cool.

Le Creuset Heritage Butter Dish $35 SHOP NOW A butter dish was a special request on my holiday wish list — game changer for morning toast.

Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve $14 SHOP NOW The cure to chapped lips.

Lele Sadoughi Lily Claw Clip $28 SHOP NOW A fun accessory and an easy way to wrangle my long hair.

H&M Tie-Belt Crêpe Dress $45 SHOP NOW Another vacation dress, this time for dressy dinners on the beach.