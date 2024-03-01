Small, But Spectacular Things I Bought Over the Last 6 Months to Elevate My Life

I have a shopping rule: any fashionable under-$50 item is what I consider a green light purchase. I don’t need to stress over it, I can simply pull the trigger. For a long time, budgeting was a task that got my heart racing with anxiety. As a card-carrying Capricorn, I was able to save responsibly, but while some people (cough: Virgos) swear by a rigorously organized breakdown of their spending habits, I panicked less when I thought about my monthly budget holistically. I would limit pricier purchases — whether it be dinner with friends, a flight, or a pair of flats. But, affordable items had more leeway. If it was clothing, a beauty purchase, or something for my home that offered utility and would stick around for a while, it was ok to impulse buy, no doing mental math, moving money between categories to justify.

This hands-off way of managing my budget may not work for everyone, but it helped me to put into perspective what I was willing to spend on a new face cream or beauty utensil. And often, when challenged to find an affordable option, I was pleasantly surprised with my own success. Over the last six months or so, I’ve picked out a number of under-$50 items that I’ve found to be transformative additions to my home and wardrobe. I’ve shared them here with you in the hopes that something might catch your eye as worth adding to your shopping list, no matter your zodiac sign or saving habits. 

H&M, Denim Jacket
H&M
Denim Jacket

My favorite jacket for styling with summer jackets.

Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in Stripe
Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in Stripe

A classic tee with the perfect fit.

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ 40 Oz. Tumbler
Stanley
The Quencher 40 Oz. Tumbler

Yes, this viral tumbler is actually great.

High Rise Run Shorts
Girlfriend Collective
High Rise Run Shorts

Shorts for lounging or running.

6.6-Cup Glass Food Storage Container
Caraway
Glass Food Storage Container

As a frequent cook, this is my favorite way to stow leftovers.

Fitted Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Fitted Knit Cardigan

This sweater makes jeans instantly feel dressy.

Josephine Organic Cotton Hand Towel
Baina
Josephine Organic Cotton Hand Towel

A cool towel transform a bathroom.

Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour
Chanel
Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour

Lipstick is my trick for looking pulled together when I'm lazy.

Crossbody Bag With Flap - Women
Mango
Crossbody Bag With Flap - Women

A simple, everyday bag that fits what I need.

green tank
Everlane
Tank Top

This cotton tank is so comfy.

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
The Ordinary
Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

My skin care saving grace.

Bucket Hat With Ties
Bucket Hat With Ties

In my 30s, sun protection is key.

Hair Oil
Ouai
Hair Oil

My hair can get dry in winter, this makes it feel so much better.

ZARA, Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats
ZARA
Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats

A shoe for putting my best foot forward.

Volume Hoop Earrings - Women
Mango
Volume Hoop Earrings

I love a subtle hoop.

Short Sleeved Dress - Women
Mango
Short Sleeved Dress

A simple black dress that does it all.

Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses

More sun protection!

Hand Soap
Le Labo
Hand Soap

There's something so luxe about fancy hand soap.

Resin Hoop Earrings
& Other Stories
Resin Hoop Earrings

These resin hoops are another simple favorite.

Stellar Sweater Mini Dress
Free People
Stellar Sweater Mini Dress

A dress for packing on vacation.

You Already Have the Answers: a Gratitude Journal
Chronicle Books
Gratitude Journal

A small but mighty addition to my routine.

free people sunglasses
I SEA
Avalon Oval Sunnies

I love the look of oversized sunglasses.

H&M, Braided Sandals
H&M
Braided Sandals

Sandals, since summer is around the corner.

Striped Organic-Cotton Bathmat
Tekla
Striped Organic-Cotton Bathmat

Another addition to my all-white bathroom.

ZARA, High-Waisted Full Length Z1975 Straight Leg Jeans
Zara
High-Waisted Jeans

Relaxed jeans that look so cool.

Heritage Butter Dish
Le Creuset
Heritage Butter Dish

A butter dish was a special request on my holiday wish list — game changer for morning toast.

Glossier, Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve
Glossier
Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve

The cure to chapped lips.

Lily Claw Clip
Lele Sadoughi
Lily Claw Clip

A fun accessory and an easy way to wrangle my long hair.

H&M, Tie-Belt Crêpe Dress
H&M
Tie-Belt Crêpe Dress

Another vacation dress, this time for dressy dinners on the beach.

Pointelle Crew Socks
Stems
Pointelle Crew Socks

Socks can transform an entire outfit.

