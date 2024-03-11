Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Angelina Jolie's 2004 Dress to the Oscars After-Parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's old is new again. First, Jennifer Lawrence brought back a Givenchy dress from 1996 at tonight's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and now Sydney Sweeney is digging into the fashion archives as well. Specifically, she wore the very same Marc Bouwer dress that Angelina Jolie wore to the 2004 Academy Awards. It's been two decades, but the dress from the New York designer is still as chic as ever. That plunging neckline; that beautiful sash—it was iconic then, and the elegant, draped satin style simply hasn't dated in 20 years.

Sweeney even accessorised with a layered, multi-strand necklace that's very similar to Jolie's original fine jewellery. By choosing this dress and styling it similarly, Sweeney and her stylist Molly Dickinson wanted to make clear their appreciation for Jolie's fashion prowess. Sweeney's updates for 2024 included a more old-school Hollywood hairstyle in comparison to Jolie's slicked-back style, but even the makeup choices echoed each other, with a peachy lip and smokey eye. Scroll down to see how Sydney Sweeney revived an Oscars classic two decades years later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)