Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Angelina Jolie's 2004 Dress to the Oscars After-Parties
What's old is new again. First, Jennifer Lawrence brought back a Givenchy dress from 1996 at tonight's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and now Sydney Sweeney is digging into the fashion archives as well. Specifically, she wore the very same Marc Bouwer dress that Angelina Jolie wore to the 2004 Academy Awards. It's been two decades, but the dress from the New York designer is still as chic as ever. That plunging neckline; that beautiful sash—it was iconic then, and the elegant, draped satin style simply hasn't dated in 20 years.
Sweeney even accessorised with a layered, multi-strand necklace that's very similar to Jolie's original fine jewellery. By choosing this dress and styling it similarly, Sweeney and her stylist Molly Dickinson wanted to make clear their appreciation for Jolie's fashion prowess. Sweeney's updates for 2024 included a more old-school Hollywood hairstyle in comparison to Jolie's slicked-back style, but even the makeup choices echoed each other, with a peachy lip and smokey eye. Scroll down to see how Sydney Sweeney revived an Oscars classic two decades years later.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.