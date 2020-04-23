Two Models From Different Generations on New York, Music, and Spring Style

I first met Sylke Golding (pronounced zil-kuh), our 53-year-old model turned architectural-firm manager turned model once again, and our 20-year-old model and musician Tomy Grein at the fitting for this shoot back in late February. While any presumptions I had about this pair should have vanished as soon as they each, in turn, tucked their identical haircuts behind their ears while saying hello, I was sure these two would differ in terms of their style personalities (and actual personalities). Spoiler: I was wildly incorrect on both fronts.

I’ll be the first to admit that I didn't expect Golding, who walked in wearing very on-trend lug-sole boots and a belted puffer jacket, to gravitate as quickly as Grein did toward a backless sequin bodysuit that hung among the range of spring Gucci ready-to-wear we’d prepared on a rack. But that was just the beginning of their shared senses. It quickly became clear that these two seemingly very different women were unexpected kindred spirits in more ways than I could have expected.