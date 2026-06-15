If you know me, you'll know I have a bit of an unhealthy obsession with shoes. I'll go to a designer sample sale and buy pairs I know will end up being an ornament rather than a walk-around-all-day style, I'll buy the same shoe in multiple colours if they have it, and I own more heels than my nights out (or lack of) will allow. But after a damp problem in a previous house, I had to part with some of my beloved shoe collection. The good news? There's room for a few more pairs to add this season.
The thing is, though, I'm a bit tired of dragging multiple shoes from house-to-house that no longer serve a purpose, so I'm on the lookout for flat pairs that I'll actually wear as part of my everyday uniform. So I went on the lookout for the key flat summer shoes, and it turns out that caged jellies are absolutely everywhere (7-year-old me is happy about this), slipper mules are as comfy as they sound and when it comes to flip flop, it's two-tone pairs that are sticking around for the duration. Add to these fuss-free ballerinas and pinched-toe loafers and you get the 5 flat shoes I'll be buying for summer 2026,
1. Caged Jellies
Style Notes: Flip flops are great and all (more on those later), but caged style jellies are taking over from the toddler-esque buckle-up pairs we wore in previous years, to a chic new staple. I love how Chloe has made hers work as the 'unexpected red theory' with a monochrome shorts and T-shirt look that stands out from the crowd.