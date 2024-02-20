It's Time for a Mid-Season Refresh: 16 Finds From Mango to Shop ASAP
Sponsor Content Created With Mango
My winter wardrobe is already starting to look pretty grim. I've found myself returning to the same five pieces every single day, and as someone who constantly craves a break in routine, I think it's time for a mid-season refresh. I'm talking versatile clothing and accessories that can be mixed and matched with the items I already own. So I'm heading to Mango (surprise, surprise), my go-to retailer, because it never fails to have everything I'm looking for. From tailored overcoats and cozy sweaters to sleek shopper bags and boots, here are the 16 finds to buy ASAP.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
-
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing But Knee-High Boots During NYFW
No one does it like her.
By Eliza Huber
-
Give Your Closet Instant *Rich* Vibes With These 30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Sale
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic
Effortless and easy pieces to wear forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe With 31 Chic Pieces That Only *Look* Expensive
Almost everything is under $200.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The People Have Spoken: This Is Going to Be Mango's Next It Coat
It's a classic.
By Natalie Munro
-
5 Closet Staples Fashion People Rely On Year-Round
You can't go wrong with these.
By Chichi Offor
-
I'm Revamping My Closet With These 5 Elevated Basics for a Chic Winter Wardrobe
You'll wear these for years to come.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Emma Stone Just Wore the 4-Piece Outfit Combo That Never Fails to Impress
It's an easy A.
By Drew Elovitz