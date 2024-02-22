I'm a Plus-Size Fashion Editor—These 25 Styles Are on My Spring Wish List

Spring is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about how we plan on getting dressed. As a plus-size fashion editor, I’m always on the lookout for size-inclusive pieces that I can see myself wearing over and over again. With that in mind, I took to the online retail world and dug through various offerings. I landed on a handful of gems and the product selects ahead are the culmination of those pretty finds from across the internet. I can't get these styles out of my mind, so I thought I'd share the love with you.

plus-size-friendlyAhead shop brighter colored pieces, lighter fabrics, shorter-sleeved tops, skirts, and so much more. Are you in need of the perfect strapless bra for rocking all your voluminous spring dresses? Do you need flowy button-downs to serve as overshirts on breezy days? Keep scrolling to find plus-size friendly basics, staples, and statement picks from top retailers like Nordstrom, Revolve, H&M, Mango, etc. There's definitely something to cater to all your spring dressing needs.

H&M Satin Maxi Skirt $38 SHOP NOW I have a black slip skirt, but I'm loving this champagne color for the soon-to-be warm weather.

H&M High-Waist Dress Pants $26 SHOP NOW I love that this will feel like you have a simple cotton tee on but the texture elevates it a little.

H&M Flared Leggings $18 SHOP NOW These leggings can be dressed up or down.

H&M Linen Shirt $36 SHOP NOW I'm so into this oversized breezy linen shirt for spring.

H&M Crop Tank Top $10 $6 SHOP NOW You be wearing this nonstop all Spring.

GIA/irl Valentina Skirt $90 SHOP NOW Simple yet impactful.

GIA/irl Valentina Top $80 SHOP NOW Pair this top with the skirt for a seamless coordinated look.

WRAY Lulu Skirt - Sand $148 SHOP NOW I've been looking for a style like this in plus sizes and Wray does it perfectly.

WRAY Nic Shirt - Salt $148 SHOP NOW I love the crinkled look of this. Imagine throwing it on over your favorite tank top or strapless dress.

Tyler McGillivary Thorn Tank $155 SHOP NOW So cute.

GANNI Black Graphic O-Neck Vest $255 SHOP NOW I'd layer this over a white tee and pair with jeans and cool sneakers.

GANNI Cotton Poplin Collar Midi Dress $255 SHOP NOW I love the subtle checks.

GANNI Blue Jacquard Denim Flounce Tie Blouse $295 SHOP NOW I love this denim look.

Lisa Says Gah Cece Turtleneck $148 SHOP NOW I know the bow trend has been everywhere, but I am into the subtle take on it.

Pilcro Pilcro Cropped Vintage Barrel Pants $138 SHOP NOW This trendy silhouette look so good in khaki.

Exquise Exquise Tobie Button-Front Pleated Midi Shirt Dress $198 SHOP NOW A lovely take on a shirt dress.

Maeve the Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants by Maeve $120 SHOP NOW Yes, please.

Pilcro the Madi Front-Slit Denim Skirt by Pilcro $138 SHOP NOW I need this ASAP.

Pilcro Pilcro Boyfriend Denim Jacket $98 SHOP NOW This woiuld be such a fun going-out top.

BDG Bdg Jess Nylon Track Pant $49 SHOP NOW I've been needing a new simple black handbag for daily use, and I keep coming back to this beauty by Coach.

BDG Bdg Adrienne Nylon Track Pant $69 SHOP NOW These modern looking track pants will spice up any casual look.

BDG Bdg Charlie Cargo Pant $69 SHOP NOW Such a beautiful vibrant color.

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan $20 SHOP NOW This goes up to 4X and is only $20. Trust me—you are not being Punk'd.

Madewell Lucie Cutout Back Midi Dress $148 $74 SHOP NOW I love the tiered flowiness of this dress. It's perfect for park sits.

Next: I Tested 5 Popular Fashion Aesthetics to See If They're Plus-Size Friendly