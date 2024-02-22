I'm a Plus-Size Fashion Editor—These 25 Styles Are on My Spring Wish List
Spring is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about how we plan on getting dressed. As a plus-size fashion editor, I’m always on the lookout for size-inclusive pieces that I can see myself wearing over and over again. With that in mind, I took to the online retail world and dug through various offerings. I landed on a handful of gems and the product selects ahead are the culmination of those pretty finds from across the internet. I can't get these styles out of my mind, so I thought I'd share the love with you.
plus-size-friendlyAhead shop brighter colored pieces, lighter fabrics, shorter-sleeved tops, skirts, and so much more. Are you in need of the perfect strapless bra for rocking all your voluminous spring dresses? Do you need flowy button-downs to serve as overshirts on breezy days? Keep scrolling to find plus-size friendly basics, staples, and statement picks from top retailers like Nordstrom, Revolve, H&M, Mango, etc. There's definitely something to cater to all your spring dressing needs.
I have a black slip skirt, but I'm loving this champagne color for the soon-to-be warm weather.
I love that this will feel like you have a simple cotton tee on but the texture elevates it a little.
I've been looking for a style like this in plus sizes and Wray does it perfectly.
I love the crinkled look of this. Imagine throwing it on over your favorite tank top or strapless dress.
I'd layer this over a white tee and pair with jeans and cool sneakers.
I know the bow trend has been everywhere, but I am into the subtle take on it.
I've been needing a new simple black handbag for daily use, and I keep coming back to this beauty by Coach.
I love the tiered flowiness of this dress. It's perfect for park sits.
Next: I Tested 5 Popular Fashion Aesthetics to See If They're Plus-Size Friendly
After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.
Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
-
5 Issues Everyone Has With Skinny Jeans, and How to Fix Them
Read this before your next shopping trip.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The 10 Best White Tank Tops of All Time, According to Me
Here's how to wear it.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
It's My Job to Find Amazing Shopping Picks—These 9 New Buys Are Too Good to Miss
A fashion editor's favourites.
By Remy Farrell
-
25 Cotton Thongs That Are Cool and Comfortable
Stock up.
By Bianca Nieves
-
A White T-Shirt Is My Holy Grail of Basics—Here Are the Styles I Wear the Most
You'll want to try all of them.
By Indya Brown
-
Lauren Chan's Collaboration With Universal Standard Is Redefining Luxury
"People look like they feel powerful in these garments."
By Ana Escalante
-
Every Member of the Who What Wear Team Owns This Classic Top
You probably do too.
By Harriet Davey
-
Copenhagen Fashion Week Brands Are Prioritising These 5 Trends for Autumn 2024
The Scandi style gods have spoken.
By Erin Fitzpatrick