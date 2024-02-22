I'm a Plus-Size Fashion Editor—These 25 Styles Are on My Spring Wish List

By Chichi Offor
published

Spring is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about how we plan on getting dressed. As a plus-size fashion editor, I’m always on the lookout for size-inclusive pieces that I can see myself wearing over and over again. With that in mind, I took to the online retail world and dug through various offerings. I landed on a handful of gems and the product selects ahead are the culmination of those pretty finds from across the internet. I can't get these styles out of my mind, so I thought I'd share the love with you. 

plus-size-friendlyAhead shop brighter colored pieces, lighter fabrics, shorter-sleeved tops, skirts, and so much more. Are you in need of the perfect strapless bra for rocking all your voluminous spring dresses? Do you need flowy button-downs to serve as overshirts on breezy days? Keep scrolling to find plus-size friendly basics, staples, and statement picks from top retailers like Nordstrom, Revolve, H&M, Mango, etc. There's definitely something to cater to all your spring dressing needs.

plus-size-spring-wish-list-305505-1676065859147-main

(Image credit: @thechichio)

satin maxi skirt h&M
H&M
Satin Maxi Skirt

I have a black slip skirt, but I'm loving this champagne color for the soon-to-be warm weather.

H&M Satin Effect Waistband Pants

H&M
High-Waist Dress Pants

I love that this will feel like you have a simple cotton tee on but the texture elevates it a little. 

model wears black flared leggings and blazer
H&M
Flared Leggings

These leggings can be dressed up or down.

blue and white striped linen shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

I'm so into this oversized breezy linen shirt for spring.

model wears white Crop Tank Top and black skirt with heeled boots

H&M
Crop Tank Top

You be wearing this nonstop all Spring.

Valentina Skirt
GIA/irl
Valentina Skirt

Simple yet impactful.

Valentina Top
GIA/irl
Valentina Top

Pair this top with the skirt for a seamless coordinated look.

Model wears Wray white skirt

WRAY
Lulu Skirt - Sand

I've been looking for a style like this in plus sizes and Wray does it perfectly.

Model wears white button down shirt and brown pants while sitting on a stool like structure
WRAY
Nic Shirt - Salt

I love the crinkled look of this. Imagine throwing it on over your favorite tank top or strapless dress. 

Thorn Tank
Tyler McGillivary
Thorn Tank

So cute.

Black Graphic O-Neck Vest
GANNI
Black Graphic O-Neck Vest

I'd layer this over a white tee and pair with jeans and cool sneakers.

Cotton Poplin Collar Midi Dress
GANNI
Cotton Poplin Collar Midi Dress

I love the subtle checks. 

Blue Jacquard Denim Flounce Tie Blouse
GANNI
Blue Jacquard Denim Flounce Tie Blouse

I love this denim look.

The model wears the Lisa Says Gah Cece Turtleneck
Lisa Says Gah
Cece Turtleneck

I know the bow trend has been everywhere, but I am into the subtle take on it.

Pilcro Cropped Vintage Barrel Pants
Pilcro
Pilcro Cropped Vintage Barrel Pants

This trendy silhouette look so good in khaki.

Exquise Tobie Button-Front Pleated Midi Shirt Dress
Exquise
Exquise Tobie Button-Front Pleated Midi Shirt Dress

A lovely take on a shirt dress.

the Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants by Maeve
Maeve
the Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants by Maeve

Yes, please.

the Madi Front-Slit Denim Skirt by Pilcro
Pilcro
the Madi Front-Slit Denim Skirt by Pilcro

I need this ASAP. 

Pilcro Boyfriend Denim Jacket
Pilcro
Pilcro Boyfriend Denim Jacket

This woiuld be such a fun going-out top. 

Bdg Jess Nylon Track Pant
BDG
Bdg Jess Nylon Track Pant

I've been needing a new simple black handbag for daily use, and I keep coming back to this beauty by Coach. 

Bdg Adrienne Nylon Track Pant
BDG
Bdg Adrienne Nylon Track Pant

These modern looking track pants will spice up any casual look.

Bdg Charlie Cargo Pant
BDG
Bdg Charlie Cargo Pant

Such a beautiful vibrant color.

H&M + Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

This goes up to 4X and is only $20. Trust me—you are not being Punk'd.

Madewell + Lucie Cutout Back Midi Dress
Madewell
Lucie Cutout Back Midi Dress

I love the tiered flowiness of this dress. It's perfect for park sits.

Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor and model who has recently relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast offices. For WWW, she utilizes her love of personal style to dish out shopping advice to the masses.

After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.

Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
