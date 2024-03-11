Okay, Wow—Everyone Got the Mermaidcore Memo for the Oscars 2024
It's well documented that celebrities love dressing to a theme and last night's Oscars were a testament to that, as there seemed to be a common thread sewn into some of the best dresses of the evening.
For the 96th Academy Awards, actors pulled out all the stops having spent hours getting ready with their glam teams ahead of making their entrance on the red carpet. Our Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, analysed the looks on offer and proclaimed the 2024 Oscars to be one of the strongest in terms of fashion in recent years—and I have to agree with her! It was only when I had a moment to look back at the outfits that I've been madly writing about for the past few hours that I realised so many them leaned into one very particular aesthetic—mermaidcore.
From Emma Stone's Custom Louis Vuittion shell peplum gown to Lupita Nyong'o's lilac sequin number, so many stars looked like modern couture mermaids in their breathtaking gowns. While it might be a coincidence—A-list stylists keep their client's Oscars outfits under lock and key until the moment comes to actually put them on—looking at them, you'd be forgiven for thinking the below celebs pre-planned their outfits in some sort of elite Oscars 2024 WhatsApp group.
Scroll on to see the mermaid dress trend that dominated the Oscars 2024.
Anya Taylor-Joy wears Dior Haute Couture and Jimmy Choo.
America Ferrera wears a Versace chainmail dress.
Emily Blunt wears a Schiaparelli gown.
Emma Stone wears custom Louis Vuitton.
Lupita Nyong’o wears custom Armani Privé.
Hailee Steinfeld wears Elie Saab Haute Couture.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE MERMAIDCORE DRESSES BELOW:
With an elegant swooped back, this light blue dress requires minimal accessories.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.
-
3 Pretty Spring Trends From the Oscars I’ve Already Spotted at Mango and Reformation
Spring styling inspiration incoming.
By Natalie Munro
-
Our Editors Share Their Favorite Looks From the 2024 Award Season So Far
Plus, their Oscars red carpet predictions.
By Madeline Hill
-
Rihanna's Bold Red Lip Stole the Champagne Carpet—Here's How to Re-Create It
Copying immediately.
By Katie Berohn
-
Every Oscars Red Carpet Look That Altered Our Brain Chemistry
We're picking favourites.
By Eliza Huber
-
Every Makeup Item Used for Ashley Graham's Dramatic Oscars Look Was Under $20
We stan drugstore beauty at the Oscars.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Every Oscars Red Carpet Look That Altered Our Brain Chemistry
We're picking favorites.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya Wore an Unexpected Crop Top on the Oscars Red Carpet
She opted out of the traditional gown this year, and we love it.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Okay, I Can't Get Over the Thigh-High Slit in Lily James's Oscars Dress
She wore a light-pink Versace gown to the 94th Academy Awards.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua