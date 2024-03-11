Okay, Wow—Everyone Got the Mermaidcore Memo for the Oscars 2024

It's well documented that celebrities love dressing to a theme and last night's Oscars were a testament to that, as there seemed to be a common thread sewn into some of the best dresses of the evening.

For the 96th Academy Awards, actors pulled out all the stops having spent hours getting ready with their glam teams ahead of making their entrance on the red carpet. Our Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, analysed the looks on offer and proclaimed the 2024 Oscars to be one of the strongest in terms of fashion in recent years—and I have to agree with her! It was only when I had a moment to look back at the outfits that I've been madly writing about for the past few hours that I realised so many them leaned into one very particular aesthetic—mermaidcore.

From Emma Stone's Custom Louis Vuittion shell peplum gown to Lupita Nyong'o's lilac sequin number, so many stars looked like modern couture mermaids in their breathtaking gowns. While it might be a coincidence—A-list stylists keep their client's Oscars outfits under lock and key until the moment comes to actually put them on—looking at them, you'd be forgiven for thinking the below celebs pre-planned their outfits in some sort of elite Oscars 2024 WhatsApp group.

Scroll on to see the mermaid dress trend that dominated the Oscars 2024.

Anya Taylor-Joy wears Dior Haute Couture and Jimmy Choo.

America Ferrera wears a Versace chainmail dress.

Emily Blunt wears a Schiaparelli gown.

Emma Stone wears custom Louis Vuitton.

Lupita Nyong’o wears custom Armani Privé.

Hailee Steinfeld wears Elie Saab Haute Couture.

