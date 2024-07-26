I Just Created the Coolest Summer Outfits From Nordstrom's Epic Sale for Under $300

There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit . Whether it's effortlessly layering the perfect pieces, playing with volume and lengths, or merging two colors in fashion harmony, how we style our staples and statement pieces can make a difference in our ensembles. What's even more thrilling is when the chic pieces that make up said outfits are on sale and won't cost a fortune.

Luckily, Nordstrom's epic Anniversary Sale is taking place through August 4 where you can score major discounts on designer and contemporary brands. I've scoured the sale from top to bottom and created 5 effortlessly cool outfits made up of pieces from the big sale. The best part? All of these ensembles clock in at the $300 mark. Keep scrolling for outfit ideas that won't break the bank.

Look 1: $229

(Image credit: Future)

A chic fit-and-flare midi dress paired with flat Mary Janes is a favorite combo among the fashion set this season. Add some texture with a woven bag and finish the look with bold, gold hoops.

Zella Effortless Hybrid Racerback Midi Dress $89 $60 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Mary Jane Flat $90 $60 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Puff Woven Crossbody Bag $128 $85 SHOP NOW

BaubleBar Sasha Geometric Hoop Earrings $36 $25 SHOP NOW

Look 2: $219

(Image credit: Future)

For a charming French girl–inspired look, pair a pretty floral midi skirt with cute kitten heels and a basic cardigan. An elevated bag will pull the look together.

Treasure & Bond Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan $80 $50 SHOP NOW

JW PEI Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $109 $75 SHOP NOW

Topshop Floral Satin Midi Slip Skirt $59 $40 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flop $90 $54 SHOP NOW

Look 3: $239

(Image credit: Future)

A statement skirt will make your entire outfit. Keep the rest of the look simple with a basic white tee and minimalist accessories. The perfect day-to-night outfit.

AllSaints Stevie Cotton Crop T-Shirt $55 $35 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Puff Woven Crossbody Bag $128 $85 SHOP NOW

Halogen Geometric Print Crossover Satin Midi Skirt $99 $69 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal $50 SHOP NOW

Look 4: $328

(Image credit: Future)

Okay, this is slightly above $300, but it's worth it because timeless staples such as a relaxed blue stripe button-down, and chic wide-leg jeans are investment pieces that will last you for years to come. Give the classic look a little pop with red ballet flats, and statement gold chains.

Nordstrom Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt $99 $66 SHOP NOW

Ettika All the Chains Layered Necklace $60 $35 SHOP NOW

PAIGE Sasha Seamed Pocket High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $270 $180 SHOP NOW

Chinese Laundry Audrey Ballet Flat $70 $47 SHOP NOW

Look 5: $214

(Image credit: Future)

Full white skirts in midi and maxi lengths are trending this season. One chic way to style it is with a basic knit cardigan and ballet flats. Finish the look with bold silver accessories. A perfect outfit to transition into fall.

Treasure & Bond Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan $80 $50 SHOP NOW

Halogen Center Seam Midi Skirt $99 $69 SHOP NOW

Franco Sarto Vana Flat $110 $70 SHOP NOW

Madewell Chunky Domed Cuff Bracelet $38 $25 SHOP NOW

Look 6: $258

(Image credit: Future)

Casual and cool. Relaxed, wide-leg jeans paired with a white tee and trending New Balance sneakers make for an effortless everyday outfit. Complete your outfit with cool, retro sunglasses.

AllSaints Stevie Cotton Crop T-Shirt $55 $35 SHOP NOW

Quay Australia Soundcheck 48mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses $75 $50 SHOP NOW

Madewell High Waist Superwide Leg Jeans $128 $85 SHOP NOW