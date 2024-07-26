I Just Created the Coolest Summer Outfits From Nordstrom's Epic Sale for Under $300

There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit. Whether it's effortlessly layering the perfect pieces, playing with volume and lengths, or merging two colors in fashion harmony, how we style our staples and statement pieces can make a difference in our ensembles. What's even more thrilling is when the chic pieces that make up said outfits are on sale and won't cost a fortune.

Luckily, Nordstrom's epic Anniversary Sale is taking place through August 4 where you can score major discounts on designer and contemporary brands. I've scoured the sale from top to bottom and created 5 effortlessly cool outfits made up of pieces from the big sale. The best part? All of these ensembles clock in at the $300 mark. Keep scrolling for outfit ideas that won't break the bank.

Look 1: $229

Black dress outfit

(Image credit: Future)

A chic fit-and-flare midi dress paired with flat Mary Janes is a favorite combo among the fashion set this season. Add some texture with a woven bag and finish the look with bold, gold hoops.

Effortless Hybrid Racerback Midi Dress
Zella
Effortless Hybrid Racerback Midi Dress

Mary Jane Flat
Nordstrom
Mary Jane Flat

The Puff Woven Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Puff Woven Crossbody Bag

Sasha Geometric Hoop Earrings
BaubleBar
Sasha Geometric Hoop Earrings

Look 2: $219

Floral skirt and cardigan outfit

(Image credit: Future)

For a charming French girl–inspired look, pair a pretty floral midi skirt with cute kitten heels and a basic cardigan. An elevated bag will pull the look together.

Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan

Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
JW PEI
Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

Floral Satin Midi Slip Skirt
Topshop
Floral Satin Midi Slip Skirt

Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Steve Madden
Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flop

Look 3: $239

White t-shirt and skirt outfit

(Image credit: Future)

A statement skirt will make your entire outfit. Keep the rest of the look simple with a basic white tee and minimalist accessories. The perfect day-to-night outfit.

Stevie Cotton Crop T-Shirt
AllSaints
Stevie Cotton Crop T-Shirt

The Puff Woven Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Puff Woven Crossbody Bag

Geometric Print Crossover Satin Midi Skirt
Halogen
Geometric Print Crossover Satin Midi Skirt

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Look 4: $328

Blue button-down and jeans outfit

(Image credit: Future)

Okay, this is slightly above $300, but it's worth it because timeless staples such as a relaxed blue stripe button-down, and chic wide-leg jeans are investment pieces that will last you for years to come. Give the classic look a little pop with red ballet flats, and statement gold chains.

Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt

All the Chains Layered Necklace
Ettika
All the Chains Layered Necklace

Sasha Seamed Pocket High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Sasha Seamed Pocket High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Audrey Ballet Flat
Chinese Laundry
Audrey Ballet Flat

Look 5: $214

Cardigan and skirt outfit

(Image credit: Future)

Full white skirts in midi and maxi lengths are trending this season. One chic way to style it is with a basic knit cardigan and ballet flats. Finish the look with bold silver accessories. A perfect outfit to transition into fall.

Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan

Center Seam Midi Skirt
Halogen
Center Seam Midi Skirt

Vana Flat
Franco Sarto
Vana Flat

Chunky Domed Cuff Bracelet
Madewell
Chunky Domed Cuff Bracelet

Look 6: $258

T-shirt and jeans outfit

(Image credit: Future)

Casual and cool. Relaxed, wide-leg jeans paired with a white tee and trending New Balance sneakers make for an effortless everyday outfit. Complete your outfit with cool, retro sunglasses.

Stevie Cotton Crop T-Shirt
AllSaints
Stevie Cotton Crop T-Shirt

Soundcheck 48mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Quay Australia
Soundcheck 48mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses

High Waist Superwide Leg Jeans
Madewell
High Waist Superwide Leg Jeans

550 Basketball Sneaker
New Balance
550 Basketball Sneaker

