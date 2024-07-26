I Just Created the Coolest Summer Outfits From Nordstrom's Epic Sale for Under $300
There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit. Whether it's effortlessly layering the perfect pieces, playing with volume and lengths, or merging two colors in fashion harmony, how we style our staples and statement pieces can make a difference in our ensembles. What's even more thrilling is when the chic pieces that make up said outfits are on sale and won't cost a fortune.
Luckily, Nordstrom's epic Anniversary Sale is taking place through August 4 where you can score major discounts on designer and contemporary brands. I've scoured the sale from top to bottom and created 5 effortlessly cool outfits made up of pieces from the big sale. The best part? All of these ensembles clock in at the $300 mark. Keep scrolling for outfit ideas that won't break the bank.
Look 1: $229
A chic fit-and-flare midi dress paired with flat Mary Janes is a favorite combo among the fashion set this season. Add some texture with a woven bag and finish the look with bold, gold hoops.
Look 2: $219
For a charming French girl–inspired look, pair a pretty floral midi skirt with cute kitten heels and a basic cardigan. An elevated bag will pull the look together.
Look 3: $239
A statement skirt will make your entire outfit. Keep the rest of the look simple with a basic white tee and minimalist accessories. The perfect day-to-night outfit.
Look 4: $328
Okay, this is slightly above $300, but it's worth it because timeless staples such as a relaxed blue stripe button-down, and chic wide-leg jeans are investment pieces that will last you for years to come. Give the classic look a little pop with red ballet flats, and statement gold chains.
Look 5: $214
Full white skirts in midi and maxi lengths are trending this season. One chic way to style it is with a basic knit cardigan and ballet flats. Finish the look with bold silver accessories. A perfect outfit to transition into fall.
Look 6: $258
Casual and cool. Relaxed, wide-leg jeans paired with a white tee and trending New Balance sneakers make for an effortless everyday outfit. Complete your outfit with cool, retro sunglasses.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
