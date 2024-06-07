I Just Created 6 Effortlessly Elegant Linen Outfits From Nordstrom for Under $350

Nothing says summer quite like a linen outfit. Whether it's a dress, shirt, top, or pants, the crisp, quality fabric exudes an effortless elegance that looks just as chic on the beach as it does in the city, proving just how versatile the fabric is. Now that the temps are rising, I've been looking to add a handful of easy and elegant linen pieces to my wardrobe this season, and I've found a whole host of chic styles at Nordstrom. And because there's nothing I love more than putting together a great outfit, this week, I assembled six effortlessly cool ensembles made up of these linen finds as the focal point.

Whether it's white linen pants or a chic maxi skirt, the summer looks below will hopefully inspire your summer wardrobe and keep you cool and looking chic in the sweltering heat. The best part? Each look will cost under $350. Music to our ears! Keep scrolling to get inspired.

Look 1: $187

(Image credit: Future)

Striped wide-leg pants are having a major moment this season, and I'll most definitely be buying a pair in a breezy linen fabric. Simply style them with a white tank, mesh flats, and a beaded necklace to complete the cool summer look.

Shop the look:

COS Cotton Rib Tank $25 SHOP NOW

BaubleBar Semiprecious Stone Beaded Necklace $48 SHOP NOW

Caslon Stripe Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants $59 $44 SHOP NOW

Chinese Laundry Aurelle Ballet Flat $70 SHOP NOW

Look 2: $305

(Image credit: Future)

A simple long white linen skirt is a summer essential—and a favorite among the fashion set. There's no easier way to style it than with a contrasting black top and accessories. A foolproof formula that's perennially chic.

Shop the look:

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

AIRE Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses $40 SHOP NOW

Reformation Layla Linen Skirt $158 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flat $145 $72 SHOP NOW

Look 3: $335

(Image credit: Future)

A linen vest is a must this summer, and I'm all about the pretty detailing of this Reformation find. For a day-to-night look, pair it with straight-leg jeans, minimalist kitten heels, and gold vintage-inspired earrings for an outfit that oozes French vibes.

Shop the look:

Reformation Amela Linen Button-Up Top $148 SHOP NOW

Madewell Ribbed Wavy Hoop Earrings $48 SHOP NOW

MANGO Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans $70 $49 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flop $90 SHOP NOW

Look 4: $303

(Image credit: Future)

It's officially little white dress season, and there's nothing more effortlessly chic than a linen option. Style this Madewell mini with a modern silver necklace, toe-ring sandals, and a basket bag for your upcoming summer vacation.

Shop the look:

Madewell Ariana V-Neck Minidress $98 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Demi Fine Double Droplet Layered Necklace $50 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Pacifico Slide Sandal $75 SHOP NOW

MANGO Taormina Straw Convertible Tote $80 SHOP NOW

Look 5: $226

(Image credit: Future)

The linen piece you'll find me wearing the most this season? White wide-leg pants. This polished yet relaxed pair from Madewell is my go-to right now. A classic black belt elevates the look, and a contrasting black tank top and flatform slide sandals gives it a cool touch.

Shop the look:

Nordstrom Everyday Cotton Rib Tank $35 SHOP NOW

MANGO Slim Leather Belt $40 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Harlow Linen Wide Leg Pants $88 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Mayhem Slide Sandal $90 $63 SHOP NOW

Look 6: $217

(Image credit: Future)

Breezy, easy, and effortless, a relaxed white linen button-down can be styled in so many ways this summer. I particularly love the idea of throwing one on with staple high-waisted denim shorts, white flip-flops, and a basket bag for casual summer occasions from a morning at the farmers market to coffee with a friend or a day at the beach.

Shop the look:

MANGO Lino Linen Shirt $60 $45 SHOP NOW

Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flop $34 SHOP NOW

MANGO High Waist Denim Shorts $50 SHOP NOW