I Just Created 6 Effortlessly Elegant Linen Outfits From Nordstrom for Under $350

Judith Jones
By
published

Nothing says summer quite like a linen outfit. Whether it's a dress, shirt, top, or pants, the crisp, quality fabric exudes an effortless elegance that looks just as chic on the beach as it does in the city, proving just how versatile the fabric is. Now that the temps are rising, I've been looking to add a handful of easy and elegant linen pieces to my wardrobe this season, and I've found a whole host of chic styles at Nordstrom. And because there's nothing I love more than putting together a great outfit, this week, I assembled six effortlessly cool ensembles made up of these linen finds as the focal point.

Whether it's white linen pants or a chic maxi skirt, the summer looks below will hopefully inspire your summer wardrobe and keep you cool and looking chic in the sweltering heat. The best part? Each look will cost under $350. Music to our ears! Keep scrolling to get inspired.

Look 1: $187

White tank top and stripe pants outfit

Striped wide-leg pants are having a major moment this season, and I'll most definitely be buying a pair in a breezy linen fabric. Simply style them with a white tank, mesh flats, and a beaded necklace to complete the cool summer look.

Shop the look:

Cotton Rib Tank
COS
Cotton Rib Tank

Semiprecious Stone Beaded Necklace
BaubleBar
Semiprecious Stone Beaded Necklace

Stripe Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Stripe Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

Aurelle Ballet Flat
Chinese Laundry
Aurelle Ballet Flat

Look 2: $305

black t-shirt and white skirt outfit

A simple long white linen skirt is a summer essential—and a favorite among the fashion set. There's no easier way to style it than with a contrasting black top and accessories. A foolproof formula that's perennially chic.

Shop the look:

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
AIRE
Ceres 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Layla Linen Skirt
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt

Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flat

Look 3: $335

linen top and jeans outfit

A linen vest is a must this summer, and I'm all about the pretty detailing of this Reformation find. For a day-to-night look, pair it with straight-leg jeans, minimalist kitten heels, and gold vintage-inspired earrings for an outfit that oozes French vibes.

Shop the look:

Amela Linen Button-Up Top
Reformation
Amela Linen Button-Up Top

Ribbed Wavy Hoop Earrings
Madewell
Ribbed Wavy Hoop Earrings

Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans

Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Steve Madden
Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flop

Look 4: $303

white dress and basket bag outfit

It's officially little white dress season, and there's nothing more effortlessly chic than a linen option. Style this Madewell mini with a modern silver necklace, toe-ring sandals, and a basket bag for your upcoming summer vacation.

Shop the look:

Ariana V-Neck Minidress
Madewell
Ariana V-Neck Minidress

Demi Fine Double Droplet Layered Necklace
Nordstrom
Demi Fine Double Droplet Layered Necklace

Pacifico Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Pacifico Slide Sandal

Taormina Straw Convertible Tote
MANGO
Taormina Straw Convertible Tote

Look 5: $226

white pants and tank top outfit

The linen piece you'll find me wearing the most this season? White wide-leg pants. This polished yet relaxed pair from Madewell is my go-to right now. A classic black belt elevates the look, and a contrasting black tank top and flatform slide sandals gives it a cool touch.

Shop the look:

Everyday Cotton Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Everyday Cotton Rib Tank

Slim Leather Belt
MANGO
Slim Leather Belt

The Harlow Linen Wide Leg Pants
Madewell
The Harlow Linen Wide Leg Pants

Mayhem Slide Sandal
Steve Madden
Mayhem Slide Sandal

Look 6: $217

White linen top and shorts outfit

Breezy, easy, and effortless, a relaxed white linen button-down can be styled in so many ways this summer. I particularly love the idea of throwing one on with staple high-waisted denim shorts, white flip-flops, and a basket bag for casual summer occasions from a morning at the farmers market to coffee with a friend or a day at the beach.

Shop the look:

Lino Linen Shirt
MANGO
Lino Linen Shirt

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop

High Waist Denim Shorts
MANGO
High Waist Denim Shorts

The Mini Straw Shopper Tote
Madewell
The Mini Straw Shopper Tote

Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

