I'm Making Some Designer Investments This Year—30 Items I'm Eyeing From MyTheresa

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

designer shoes

(Image credit: @emilisindilev)

Every year, I make goals for myself, including style goals. At the top of the style-goal list this year is investing in more designer pieces and building my collection of luxury items. While I normally spend my money on trips and experiences, this year, I may stay in New York City most weekends and spend more on quality fashion pieces. With so many luxury retailers out there, it can feel overwhelming, especially with items going viral and selling out.

MyTheresa is always one of my first stops when I'm on the hunt for an investment piece. It carries all of my favorite brands and usually has an extra piece or two in stock when something is sold out elsewhere. I want to get my hands on pieces to love for years to come from The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Loro Piana as well as more standout, special-occasion pieces from Amina Muaddi, Vivienne Westwood, and Loewe. 

Keep scrolling to take a look at which designer picks from MyTheresa I'm eyeing for the year ahead.

Graham 115 Croc-Effect Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Graham 115 Croc-Effect Slingback Pumps

Get a pair while you can. Everyone is champing at the bit to get their hands on a a good Saint Laurent pump.

Drop Gathered Jersey Midi Dress
Bottega Veneta
Drop Gathered Jersey Midi Dress

I'd save this for a tropical vacation.

Jersey Maxi Dress
Saint Laurent
Jersey Maxi Dress

A black dress you'll own and love forever.

Le Bisou Perle Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Le Bisou Perle Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

I've been wanting a leopard bag for awhile now. This one is calling my name.

Knitted Off-Shoulder Top
Toteme
Knitted Off-Shoulder Top

This flirty knit Toteme top is just begging to be in my closet.

Cherish 30 Leopard-Print Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Cherish 30 Leopard-Print Slingback Pumps

Leopard is my favorite neutral.

Metallic Barrette
Alaïa
Metallic Barrette

This Alaïa barrette is by far the coolest barrette I've ever seen.

Mina 16 Micro Calf Hair Tote Bag
Alaïa
Mina 16 Micro Calf Hair Tote Bag

I'm thinking about all of the ways I would style this bag.

Cotton Midi Dress
Alaïa
Cotton Midi Dress

One of my favorite Alaïa dresses.

Ruffled Asymmetric Midi Dress
Acne Studios
Ruffled Asymmetric Midi Dress

How romantic is this ruffle ACNE Studios dress?

Belted Suede Tote Bag
Toteme
Belted Suede Tote Bag

Filing this under work totes.

Anagram Cotton-Blend Tank Top
Loewe
Anagram Cotton-Blend Tank Top

Loewe's It tank top.

Cotton Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Toteme
Cotton Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Toteme basics are just it.

Leather Belt
The Row
Leather Belt

Doesn't get more quiet luxury than this.

Sofia 11.75 Leather Tote Bag
The Row
Sofia 11.75 Leather Tote Bag

I want all of the bags from The Row but especially the Sofia.

Tina Embellished Leather Sandals
Amina Muaddi
Tina Embellished Leather Sandals

Party shoes.

Gg Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats
Gucci
Gg Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats

My dream logo slingback flats.

Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket
Toteme
Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket

I've been eyeing this jacket forever.

Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
Cat-Eye Sunglasses

I'll be wearing these all spring and summer long.

Puff-Shoulder Wool and Silk Top
Vivienne Westwood
Puff-Shoulder Wool and Silk Top

If I could have a closet full of Vivienne Westwood, I would.

20mm Suede Belt
Brunello Cucinelli
20mm Suede Belt

This Brunello Cucinelli suede belt is so luxe. I can't take it.

Scarf-Detail Ruched Jersey Minidress
Magda Butrym
Scarf-Detail Ruched Jersey Minidress

I'd wear this to a garden party.

Didi 45 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Didi 45 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Barbie approved.

La Robe Doble Wool-Blend Midi Dress
Jacquemus
La Robe Doble Wool-Blend Midi Dress

I'll be dreaming of this dress until further notice.

Tasman Extra Large Tote Bag
Loro Piana
Tasman Extra Large Tote Bag

I love the idea of this bag for spring.

Vlogo Embellished Earrings
Valentino
Vlogo Embellished Earrings

Because sometimes your outfit needs just a touch of Valentino.

Alight Bustier Ramie Minidress
Zimmermann
Alight Bustier Ramie Minidress

Picture this dress in the summer in the South of France.

Andiamo Large Leather Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Large Leather Tote Bag

All hail the Andiamo.

Gucci Horsebit Chain Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Horsebit Chain Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

My current favorite new Gucci bag.

Embellished Leather Mules
Gianvito Rossi
Embellished Leather Mules

These will be gone come summertime I'm sure.

Explore More:
Mytheresa.com Investment Buys Online Shopping What To Buy Now Shop Like An Editor
Grace O'Connell Joshua
Assistant Editor

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸