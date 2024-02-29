I'm Making Some Designer Investments This Year—30 Items I'm Eyeing From MyTheresa
Every year, I make goals for myself, including style goals. At the top of the style-goal list this year is investing in more designer pieces and building my collection of luxury items. While I normally spend my money on trips and experiences, this year, I may stay in New York City most weekends and spend more on quality fashion pieces. With so many luxury retailers out there, it can feel overwhelming, especially with items going viral and selling out.
MyTheresa is always one of my first stops when I'm on the hunt for an investment piece. It carries all of my favorite brands and usually has an extra piece or two in stock when something is sold out elsewhere. I want to get my hands on pieces to love for years to come from The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Loro Piana as well as more standout, special-occasion pieces from Amina Muaddi, Vivienne Westwood, and Loewe.
Keep scrolling to take a look at which designer picks from MyTheresa I'm eyeing for the year ahead.
Get a pair while you can. Everyone is champing at the bit to get their hands on a a good Saint Laurent pump.
I've been wanting a leopard bag for awhile now. This one is calling my name.
If I could have a closet full of Vivienne Westwood, I would.
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
