Every Fashion Editor I Know Is in Love With Zara's Sister Brand

When I tell people that I am a fashion editor, one of the questions I am usually asked is whether it makes me shop all the time. The truth is it actually does the opposite—looking at so many products every day makes me harder to impress and much more particular about the items I want to invest in. Out of all the brands that are within my budget, it is the Zara sister brand Massimo Dutti that is tempting me to get out my credit card every time I visit the new-in section. I'm not alone either, as many of my fellow fashion editors and stylists in London keep talking about how good Massimo Dutti is right now.

It has really honed in on elevated, beautifully crafted basics with a minimalistic aesthetic that is aligned with Khaite, Ferragamo, The Row, and Bottega Veneta. The color palette is relatively neutral, including rich brown, khaki, and the shade of red that's dominating for fall. However, the use of oversize, directional silhouettes and fashion-forward design details makes even the most boring basics covetable. High on my list are a sweeping gray cashmere cape, a brown suede trench coat, and a pair of supple ballet flats.

As Who What Wear's Jasmine Fox-Suliaman noted, this brand is more elevated than Zara and doesn't tap into every passing trend. Rather, it follows a "less is more" philosophy. This, however, isn't simply a brand for minimalists, as its editorial, luxury-led designs will be at home in any wardrobe.

The Studio collection looks especially expensive thanks to lightweight, delicate fabrics and a moody but luxurious color palette of green, brown, cream, and dark red. Be warned: The campaign, which is fronted by Natasha Poly, might make you want to go all in. Read on for my edit of the best pieces from Massimo Dutti.

Shop the Fall Collection

Massimo Dutti 100% Cashmere Cape $599 SHOP NOW Massimo has an impressive selection of cashmere, and this gray cape is the definition of fabulous.

Massimo Dutti Studio Semi-Sheer Circular Top $79 SHOP NOW Khaki is trending, and this tank top is a beautiful layering piece.

Massimo Dutti Studio Wool Blend Jacket With Shirt Collar $259 SHOP NOW This is listed as one of the most-wanted items from Massimo Dutti right now, and I'm not at all surprised.

Massimo Dutti Studio Voluminous Pleated Midi Skirt $229 SHOP NOW This flared midi skirt would be useful for the office and celebrations over the festive season.

Massimo Dutti Studio Long Wool Blend Trench Coat $349 SHOP NOW A classic wool coat you can layer over all of your winter outfits. The shirt collar and exaggerated cuffs are thoughtful design details.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Half Moon Bag $349 SHOP NOW Just gorgeous.

Massimo Dutti Studio Cotton Blend Shirt With Ties $180 SHOP NOW This co-ord is effortlessly elegant and is made from a cotton-blend fabric, which has a wrinkled-effect finish.

Massimo Dutti Necklace $100 SHOP NOW This will earn you so many compliments.

Massimo Dutti 100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $259 SHOP NOW This moss green looks so expensive.

Massimo Dutti Soft Ballet Flats $149 SHOP NOW These are made from super-soft napa leather and have a flexible sole.

Massimo Dutti Suede Trench Coat $710 SHOP NOW Brown suede is popular right now, and this trench coat is a timeless investment piece.

Massimo Dutti Studio Flared Midi Skirt With Frayed Hem $229 SHOP NOW This skirt has subtle pleated details, which create a flowing silhouette and a soft, frayed hem.

Massimo Dutti Draped Midi Dress $199 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of draping.

Massimo Dutti Studio Cotton Trench Coat With Scarf $259 SHOP NOW A trench with a scarf? Yes, please!

Massimo Dutti Knit Sweater $140 SHOP NOW Rugby shirts are having a moment, and these khaki-and-navy stripes are an elevated twist on this sporting classic.

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Cape $299 SHOP NOW You'll feel like an Olsen twin in this oversize navy cape.

Massimo Dutti Cotton Poplin Oversize Blouse With Double Hem $119 SHOP NOW The definition of effortless.

Massimo Dutti Leopard Mini Dress $129 SHOP NOW This has a Parisian feel to it.