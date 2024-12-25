Every Fashion Editor I Know Is in Love With Zara's Sister Brand
When I tell people that I am a fashion editor, one of the questions I am usually asked is whether it makes me shop all the time. The truth is it actually does the opposite—looking at so many products every day makes me harder to impress and much more particular about the items I want to invest in. Out of all the brands that are within my budget, it is the Zara sister brand Massimo Dutti that is tempting me to get out my credit card every time I visit the new-in section. I'm not alone either, as many of my fellow fashion editors and stylists in London keep talking about how good Massimo Dutti is right now.
It has really honed in on elevated, beautifully crafted basics with a minimalistic aesthetic that is aligned with Khaite, Ferragamo, The Row, and Bottega Veneta. The color palette is relatively neutral, including rich brown, khaki, and the shade of red that's dominating for fall. However, the use of oversize, directional silhouettes and fashion-forward design details makes even the most boring basics covetable. High on my list are a sweeping gray cashmere cape, a brown suede trench coat, and a pair of supple ballet flats.
As Who What Wear's Jasmine Fox-Suliaman noted, this brand is more elevated than Zara and doesn't tap into every passing trend. Rather, it follows a "less is more" philosophy. This, however, isn't simply a brand for minimalists, as its editorial, luxury-led designs will be at home in any wardrobe.
The Studio collection looks especially expensive thanks to lightweight, delicate fabrics and a moody but luxurious color palette of green, brown, cream, and dark red. Be warned: The campaign, which is fronted by Natasha Poly, might make you want to go all in. Read on for my edit of the best pieces from Massimo Dutti.
Shop the Fall Collection
Massimo has an impressive selection of cashmere, and this gray cape is the definition of fabulous.
Khaki is trending, and this tank top is a beautiful layering piece.
This is listed as one of the most-wanted items from Massimo Dutti right now, and I'm not at all surprised.
This flared midi skirt would be useful for the office and celebrations over the festive season.
A classic wool coat you can layer over all of your winter outfits. The shirt collar and exaggerated cuffs are thoughtful design details.
This co-ord is effortlessly elegant and is made from a cotton-blend fabric, which has a wrinkled-effect finish.
These are made from super-soft napa leather and have a flexible sole.
Brown suede is popular right now, and this trench coat is a timeless investment piece.
This skirt has subtle pleated details, which create a flowing silhouette and a soft, frayed hem.
Rugby shirts are having a moment, and these khaki-and-navy stripes are an elevated twist on this sporting classic.
