Every Fashion Editor I Know Is in Love With Zara's Sister Brand

When I tell people that I am a fashion editor, one of the questions I am usually asked is whether it makes me shop all the time. The truth is it actually does the opposite—looking at so many products every day makes me harder to impress and much more particular about the items I want to invest in. Out of all the brands that are within my budget, it is the Zara sister brand Massimo Dutti that is tempting me to get out my credit card every time I visit the new-in section. I'm not alone either, as many of my fellow fashion editors and stylists in London keep talking about how good Massimo Dutti is right now.

It has really honed in on elevated, beautifully crafted basics with a minimalistic aesthetic that is aligned with Khaite, Ferragamo, The Row, and Bottega Veneta. The color palette is relatively neutral, including rich brown, khaki, and the shade of red that's dominating for fall. However, the use of oversize, directional silhouettes and fashion-forward design details makes even the most boring basics covetable. High on my list are a sweeping gray cashmere cape, a brown suede trench coat, and a pair of supple ballet flats.

As Who What Wear's Jasmine Fox-Suliaman noted, this brand is more elevated than Zara and doesn't tap into every passing trend. Rather, it follows a "less is more" philosophy. This, however, isn't simply a brand for minimalists, as its editorial, luxury-led designs will be at home in any wardrobe.

The Studio collection looks especially expensive thanks to lightweight, delicate fabrics and a moody but luxurious color palette of green, brown, cream, and dark red. Be warned: The campaign, which is fronted by Natasha Poly, might make you want to go all in. Read on for my edit of the best pieces from Massimo Dutti.

Shop the Fall Collection

Massimo Dutti cashmere cape
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Cape

Massimo has an impressive selection of cashmere, and this gray cape is the definition of fabulous.

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Studio
Semi-Sheer Circular Top

Khaki is trending, and this tank top is a beautiful layering piece.

Massimo Dutti Studio, Wool Blend Jacket With Shirt Collar
Massimo Dutti Studio
Wool Blend Jacket With Shirt Collar

This is listed as one of the most-wanted items from Massimo Dutti right now, and I'm not at all surprised.

Massimo Dutti green skirt
Massimo Dutti Studio
Voluminous Pleated Midi Skirt

This flared midi skirt would be useful for the office and celebrations over the festive season.

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Studio
Long Wool Blend Trench Coat

A classic wool coat you can layer over all of your winter outfits. The shirt collar and exaggerated cuffs are thoughtful design details.

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Half Moon Bag

Just gorgeous.

Massimo Dutti brown co-ord set.
Massimo Dutti Studio
Cotton Blend Shirt With Ties

This co-ord is effortlessly elegant and is made from a cotton-blend fabric, which has a wrinkled-effect finish.

Massimo Dutti silver necklace fall 2024
Massimo Dutti
Necklace

This will earn you so many compliments.

Massimo Dutti green khaki jumper fall 2024.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

This moss green looks so expensive.

Massimo Dutti, Soft Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Soft Ballet Flats

These are made from super-soft napa leather and have a flexible sole.

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Suede Trench Coat

Brown suede is popular right now, and this trench coat is a timeless investment piece.

Massimo Dutti white skirt
Massimo Dutti Studio
Flared Midi Skirt With Frayed Hem

This skirt has subtle pleated details, which create a flowing silhouette and a soft, frayed hem.

Massimo Dutti draped midi dress
Massimo Dutti
Draped Midi Dress

Just the right amount of draping.

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Studio
Cotton Trench Coat With Scarf

A trench with a scarf? Yes, please!

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Knit Sweater

Rugby shirts are having a moment, and these khaki-and-navy stripes are an elevated twist on this sporting classic.

Massimo Dutti navy cape
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Cape

You'll feel like an Olsen twin in this oversize navy cape.

Massimo Dutti, Cotton Poplin Oversize Blouse With Double Hem
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Poplin Oversize Blouse With Double Hem

The definition of effortless.

Massimo Dutti fall 2024 leopard dress
Massimo Dutti
Leopard Mini Dress

This has a Parisian feel to it.

