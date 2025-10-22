Stylish Parents From Tokyo to Paris Share Their Daily Uniforms That Work

What Moms Wear captures the outfits, style, and process of getting dressed among stylish moms in the chicest cities around the world. From school drop-offs to dressing for work and moms' night out, we profile fashion-forward women—with young kids and cool jobs—and share where they love to go, what they like to do, and what they wear in their cities.
I amthe mom at school pickup who's always checking out what other parents are wearing. Blame it on the fashion editor in me, but I've always been curious about the brands, style choices, and aesthetics multitasking mothers (and fathers!) gravitate toward. What's even more interesting to me is how our outfits differ depending on where we live and what we do. While ALO leggings, Donni pants, and Birkenstockclogs seem to reign supreme at my kids' school in Santa Monica, my guess is the brands and personal outfit preferences at school drop-off in, say, Madrid or Tokyo are majorly different.
This curiosity is exactly what has inspired our latest series, What Moms Wear. Every month, we'll be highlighting stylish mothers in different cities with interesting jobs—in fashion and beyond—as they share their approach to dressing and give us an insider's look into their favorite spots around their city. Whether it's a cool coffee spot they love to go to after school drop-off, a fun activity they do with their kids, or their go-to place for a date night, consider this a space to get inspired by incredible parents, places, and outfits.
To kick off our newly launched Parents Issue today, I'm excited to highlight four incredibly chic moms living in L.A., London, Paris, and Tokyo who I've followed and admired for the longest time—and have the coolest jobs and inspiring style. Keep scrolling to get to know these amazing moms and their insider city recommendations below.
Pia Baroncini is the ultimate multitasking mom. She is the creative director ofLPA, a fashion brand available at Revolve and Fwrd; the CMO ofGhiaia Cashmere; the co-founder ofBaroncini Import & Co. alongside her husband, Davide; and the host of theEverything Is the Best podcast (where she touches on topics from perimenopause to astrology, gut health to traveling with kids). Whether she's sporting a silky lace dress with the Dôen sisters in Paris, sharing a real and raw personal story while doing her skincare routine at home, or hosting a glamorous dinner party in her dreamy backyard, her Instagram,@piaboroncini, is an absolute delight to follow. She lives in her childhood home in Pasadena, California, with her two kids and husband.
"I love a baby-doll Dôen dress for a date night with Davide at Houston's. We don't go anywhere else."
Polo Ralph Lauren
Fringe Jacket
DÔEN
Genevieve Dress
CHANEL
Slingbacks
"Here I am wearing vintage Levi's and my LPA top for a podcast recording. Since that's in West Hollywood, I'll try to fit in a work lunch too, either at Cipriani or I'll grab a chicken Caesar wrap from Ggiata."
LPA
Cassidy Blouse
Chanel
Interlocking Cc Logo Flats
Levi's
501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans
"I love throwing on an oversize Ralph Lauren polo top for drop-off. It's usually an outfit I don't need to think about."
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Striped Polo Shirt
DONNI.
Rib Pedal Pusher
repetto
Ballerines Camille
"I recently hosted a dinner with Goop Kitchen, and everyone came in LPA. It was a really perfect night."