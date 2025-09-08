Meet Sarah Harrelson: The Visionary Founder and Editor in Chief of Cultured Magazine

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to people who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Sarah Harrelson, the founder and editor in chief of Cultured magazine, has carved a unique path in the world of contemporary art, design, and architecture publishing. Her journey began far from the editorial world, with aspirations in politics. While majoring in political science at NYU, Harrelson interned for then–New York Governor Mario Cuomo. However, a pivotal internship at Elle magazine shifted her trajectory, sparking a passion for publishing and bookmaking that would define her career.
Eager to dive deeper, Harrelson moved to Miami, where she quickly ascended the ranks at a small magazine, becoming editor in chief in under a year. Her talent for storytelling and editorial vision led her to prominent roles in the 1990s at iconic fashion publications such as Women’s Wear Daily, W Magazine, and Seventeen. These roles honed her skills in covering fashion and entertainment, but Harrelson’s ambitions extended beyond these glossy pages.
In 2000, she returned to Miami and ventured into a new realm of publishing. As a one-woman operation for the Miami Herald’s Home and Design magazine, Harrelson wrote, edited, and photographed every story, producing 12 issues annually for seven years. This hands-on experience showcased her relentless work ethic and versatility. Seeking fresh challenges, she later took the helm at Ocean Drive before leading Art Basel Magazine, further solidifying her expertise in art and design.
Despite her impressive editorial credentials, Harrelson yearned to create something truly her own, free from the constraints of traditional publishing. In 2012, with no formal business plan, no experience in securing advertisers, and no established distribution channels, she launched Cultured magazine. Her vision was bold: to spotlight emerging artists across disciplines, eschewing the industry’s obsession with household names. This gamble paid off. Over the past 13 years, Cultured has cultivated a devoted following and become a launchpad for countless emerging artists, amplifying fresh voices in art, design, and architecture.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Harrelson continues to redefine what an arts magazine can be in a modern media landscape, championing creativity and discovery in a way that resonates deeply with readers and artists.